Playboy's Pigskin Preview

Dr. Boyd Mc Whorter, commissioner of the Southeastern Conference and erstwhile professor of English literature at the University of Georgia, sat in his spacious Birmingham office on a sweltering summer afternoon and explained why college football could soon blow apart.

It is a situation of which most football fans aren't even vaguely aware. The big football powers and the smaller ones are at loggerheads, and the big schools may soon abandon the NationalCollegiate Athletic Association and form their own organization, making their own rules, playing their own game and--just incidentally--gobbling up all the television money.

"The problem," said McWhorter, "stems from the fact that there are only about 75 to 80 truly major football schools. The rest of the institutions officially classified Division One by the N.C.A.A. are schools that should really be in a lower classification. But they want to play with the big boys, even (text continued on page 158) though they don't have the facilities, the following or the money to compete. So, to protect their own finances, they have rammed through legislation that is designed to bring the big schools down to their level--things like limitations on the size of coaching staffs and on the number of scholarships that can be given out."

The scholarship limitation is especially onerous to the big schools, some of which once passed out as many as 80 free rides a year. Now no school can give out more than 30 and only 95 players can be on scholarship at any one time. The mathematical discrepancy is supposed to be taken care of by natural attrition. If not, a coach must get rid of excess players either by making their lives miserable or by not renewing their scholarships. If a player loses his scholarship, he must sit out a year before becoming eligible to play in a post-season game.

The big institutions are now demanding that the N.C.A.A. allow them to make their own rules and let the little schools upgrade or get out.

"We--the major schools--are accused of being the bully on the block, of wanting to take all the limits off," said McWhorter. "But that's simply not true. We just want to make the rules rational. In fact, we want to increase and standardize academic requirements for football players, something many of the small schools resist. If a player's grades are too low to get him into one school, they should be too low anywhere else.

"It's the oldest of classical political issues--it's a demand for self-rule. If a significant reorganization doesn't take place in the N.C.A.A., it will take place outside. That's not a threat--it's an educated prediction."

And so, while we're waiting breathlessly for further developments, let's take a look at what will be happening on the fields of play this autumn.

•

Don't believe the widespread speculation that Pittsburgh will be a much weaker team because coach John Majors and runner Tony Dorsett have departed. The Panthers probably won't repeat as national champs, but the squad is still loaded with talent in all areas. New coach Jackie Sherrill (who, as Majors' assistant, was instrumental in building the Pitt powerhouse) will emphasize the aerial game in order to better utilize the as yet untapped ability of quarterback Matt Cavanaugh. Dorsett will be missed, of course, but veteran Elliott Walker and freshman Rooster Jones will still give Pitt the best running in the East.

Penn State's unusually poor performance last fall (it won only seven games) was the result of a plague of injuries and a dearth of experience. The Lions should (continued on page 202)Pigskin Preview(continued from page 158) return to their accustomed form this season, because 35 of last year's top 44 players are back. If they get by three tough early season opponents--Houston, Maryland and Kentucky--they could go into the final vengeance game with Pittsburgh undefeated.

West Virginia will also be a much better team, largely because the Dan Kendra--to--Steve Lewis passing combination won't be the Mountaineers' only weapon. Three super high school runners were corralled during recruiting season (Robert Alexander's advance credentials are especially impressive) and the offensive line has grown in size and moxie. Look for several scoring sprees in Morgantown.

The best news at Boston College is the arrival of quarterback Jay Palazola, a sophomore transfer from Notre Dame. It could be a rough fall for the Eagles, though. because the schedule is the most difficult in memory--Texas, Tennessee, Army and Pittsburgh are the first four opponents.

Both Army and Navy will field much stronger squads. Both academies have excellent quarterbacks (Leamon Hall at Army and Bob Leszczynski at Navy), but Army has the better receivers. Army's sudden turnaround last year (the Cadets won five games) has inspired a heady optimism at West Point, but talent on hand--though laden with experience--still is not as good as that on the NavySquad.

The long rebuilding program at Syracuse is beginning to bear fruit, but the Orangemen still have a long way to go before they regain their onetime preeminence in Eastern football. The passing attack, featuring nifty option quarterback Bill Hurley, will be tremendously improved, andthe offensive line is the best since coach Frank Maloney went to Syracuse four years ago. Thereis a good group of receivers in camp, too, so look for a dazzling air show in Syracuse this fall. Dave Jacobs will give the Orange one of the nation's better kicking games.

Rutgers--in case anyone still doubts it--is for real. It won all 11 games last season and with a little luck could do a repeat performance. Unfortunately, the schedule doesn't impress either bowl committees or sportswriters. Rutgers, having invented the game (with Princeton) 109 years ago, has decided its team should be a perennial Eastern power. If coach Frank Burns maintains his impressive recruiting record, the Scarlet Knights will rarely lose a game.

The Villanova team ended last season with such heady self-confidence it regretted not getting to play more major teams. Graduation barely dented the squad and gem-quality freshmen will reinforce the defensive line, last year's only noticeable weakness. Look for John Puleo to become one of the top running quarterbacks in the land.

Transfer quarterback Robert Crowley will add much potence to the Colgate attack, but the perimeter of the defense must be rebuilt in fall drills if the Red Raiders are to outscore many opponents.

Holy Cross, with 17 starters returning (most of them sophomores), should double its victory record of a year ago. If those youngsters mature rapidly, the Crusaders will be an impressive team by season's end.

Temple, with most of its offensive players having gone the diploma route, faces a rebuilding year. Fortunately, the defense will be the strongest in several seasons.

Brown won its first-ever Ivy League title last fall (sharing it with Yale) and the celebration is still going on in Providence. The Bruins could wind up on top of the brain chain again if they come down to earth before their first game (to be regionally televised) with Yale. Brown's is the more experienced squad, but it has no offensive weapons to match Yale's superb runner, John Pagliaro. The Yalies will also get much help from a good group of sophomores, best of whom are runners Mike Austin and Mike Sullivan and linebacker Tim Tumpane.

Dartmouth may have the best running tandem in the Ivies (fullback Curt Oberg and tailback Sam Coffey), but their performance will be cramped unless an adequate offensive line can be structured in pre-season drill. Another key to the Big Green's success--or lack thereof--is how soon and how well new quarterback Buddy Teevens learns his job.

The Harvard defense will have to hold off disaster until a new quarterback, a good runner and some new offensive linemen can be found. Either of two prize sophs, Burke St. John and Brian Buckley, could fill the quarterback job, and another rookie, Ron Jellison, could be the needed halfback.

With a strong defensive crew and a better ground game (the passing will still be inept), Princeton should double its victory output of a year ago.

After more lean seasons than Columbia fans care to remember, the Lions will be the most improved team in the Ivies. It will be a very young squad and is probably a year away from challenging for the league title. If the Lions avoid excessive injuries, though, they could have their first winning season since 1971.

A new era begins at Cornell with the arrival of new coach Bob Blackman. It will take Blackman a couple of years to recruit the kind and quality of players he likes, but he will inevitably make Cornell a dominant league power as he once did for Dartmouth.

Pennsylvania is the poor sister of the Ivy League. Although the running attack, last season's major weakness, will be much better and the defense will again be sturdy, the Quakers don't have enough offensive talent to climb out of the league cellar.

•

It's the same old story in the Big Ten; Michigan and Ohio State will completely dominate the league. Michigan seems to have the best chance at the championship. The Wolverine running attack, best in the nation last year, will be as strong this time, largely because of an offensive line that is probably the best in the country. A pro scout told us, "You could take that offensive line and start a franchise."

Ohio State's offensive line, conversely, appears to be that team's only problem area. If quarterback Rod Gerald stays healthy (there is no one remotely close to him in reserve) and the defensive unit lives up to its great expectations, the Buckeyes will give Michigan a tough battle for the championship. We'll know how good they are on September 24th, when they play Oklahoma.

Wisconsin's rebuilding program is moving apace and this could be the most successful season the Badgers have enjoyed in years. Two new offensive guns, quarterback Anthony Dudley and fullback Tim Halleran (switched from linebacker), will help the Badgers score more than last year. Two incoming freshmen, defensive lineman Tony Elliott and kicker Mike Jirschele, seem destined for future greatness.

Michigan State's record-setting pass offense, led by quarterback Eddie Smith and receivers Kirk Gibson, Eugene Byrd and Mark Brammer, returns intact. The defensive line, last year's weakness, will be much stronger if its members don't suffer a recurrence of last year's injury blight. If the Spartans are to have a respectable running attack, it will have to be built around incoming freshman runners, best of whom are Andy Schramm, Eric Ross and Bruce Reeves.

There is much optimism at Indiana. Coach Lee Corso, in his fifth year in Bloomington, appears to have turned the corner in his rebuilding program. A strong nucleus returns from a squad that finished strong last year and the schedule is more favorable, with Illinois replacing Michigan. The Hoosier ground game will be tough, featuring Mike Harkrader, Ric Enis and two fine freshman runners, Al Darring and Jerry Bowers.

Iowa may be on the verge of breaking into the Big Ten's upper echelon. Coming off a 5-6 season, the Hawkeyes' best in seven years, this year's veteran squad will be both talented and deep. Sixteen starters return and coach Bob Commings tells us this was his best recruiting year since he arrived in Iowa City. If the Hawkeyes can reduce their turnovers and juice up the passing attack, they could pull off some stunning upsets this year.

Minnesota's offensive unit was severely gutted by graduation and the rebuilding job was only partly finished in spring practice. A replacement for graduated quarterback Tony Dungy still hasn't been found as fall practice opens, though transfer runner Elmer Bailey will give the ground game some needed zip. Fortunately, the Gopher defensive unit will be tough and deep.

Both Illinois and Purdue begin rebuilding projects under new head coaches. At Purdue, Jim Young will emphasize the passing attack--a pleasant change for Boilermaker fans; the team didn't score a single touchdown through the air last year. A quarterback must be found in fall drills, but the running game is in good hands--John Skibinski may be the best fullback in the league.

Although new Illinois coach Gary Moeller is installing an option-oriented attack, he won't disdain the pass, because quarterback Kurt Steger looked better than ever in spring practice and wide receiver Eric Rouse is a sensational catcher. Moeller will have to do something about the pass defense; it was the worst in the conference last year. Moeller is an excellent recruiter, so look for the Mini to challenge Michigan and Ohio State in three or four years.

Seldom has a team been so decimated by graduation as Northwestern was. Virtually all the skilled positions were left empty, so it's going to be a lean year for point production. Fortunately, coach John Pont got some nuggets among his recruits last winter, best of whom are receiver Willie Sydnor and runner Michael Cammon. The entire offensive backfield could be freshmen by season's end.

With 16 starters coming back, Kent State seems in the best position to capture the Mid-American Conference title, though Western Michigan and Ball State look like close seconds. Western Michigan will again feature superrunner Jerome Persell and Ball State will have a freshman phenom fullback, Vic Wilhelm. The star of Central Michigan's excellent defensive unit is a tackle inappropriately yclept Steve Smallbone. Bowling Green's weak defensive unit will keep the Falcons from making a serious challenge for the title. The Miami team will try to pick up the pieces from last year's inexplicable collapse--it suffered its worst season in history. The Redskins will be stronger, but the schedule will be, too. New Toledo coach Chuck Stobart has installed a new multiple-option offense, a la Michigan, featuring freshman running back Scott Alexander.

With 20 starters returning and a very easy schedule, Notre Dame could easily go undefeated. The two threatening opponents are Pittsburgh and Southern California. Last year's only weakness, the quarterbacking, will be much improved, with Rusty Lisch or Joe Montana at the controls. The backfield could be the fastest in school history, with runners Al Hunter, Jerome Heavens and Vagas Ferguson. With all 11 defensive starters returning, opponents won't score many points. Playboy All-America defensive lineman Ross Browner could be the most exciting defensive player ever to wear an Irish uniform. If he were any better, he'd be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

New Cincinnati coach Ralph Staub takes over a team that could easily finish among the top 20. The Bearcats believe they are one of the nation's leading independents and only the absence of any biggies on the schedule will keep them from proving it. Look for the new multiple offense, featuring quarterback Art Bailey, to put a lot of points on the board.

Louisville coach Vince Gibson is trying to duplicate Cincinnati's power growth and seems well on the way to doing it. "The last couple of years, our team could only hope to survive," Gibson told us, "but this year we're going to learn how to win."

The Southeastern Conference is beginning to challenge the Big Eight as the nation's strongest college-football circuit. Fattening their won-lost records on non-conference opponents, as many as six S.E.C. teams could wind up among the nation's top 20 by season's end. Alabama, as usual, looks like the Southland's strongest. A souped-up offense featuring a herd of fine running backs and probably the best wishbone passing attack in the country will help the Tide survive its toughest schedule in history. Watch incoming freshman running back Major Ogilvie--he's a future great.

If Mississippi State coach Bob Tyler can fashion a respectable kicking game, this could be the strongest team in school history. Dennis Johnson and Terry Vitrano will give the Bulldogs a lethal one-two punch at the vital fullback slot and Bruce Threadgill is probably the best quarterback in the South. Two incoming freshmen, runner James Otis Doss and receiver Breck Tyler (the coach's son), could make big waves their first year. The Bulldogs enjoyed their best-ever recruiting season last winter, so expect State to be a football power for years to come.

Florida's defensive unit, Gator fans will be happy to learn, will still be young but will be vastly improved. Sophomore linebacker Scot Brantley is already the best at his position in school history. If a dependable starting quarterback emerges in pre-season drills (Terry LeCount is the leading candidate) to throw to Playboy All-America receiver Wes Chandler, the Gators will again be one of the country's highest-scoring teams.

Graduation gutted the Georgia offensive unit, so it will be difficult for the Bulldogs to match last season's 10-1 record. The main areas of concern are the offensive line and the quarterback position. The likeliest candidate for the latter job is soph Steve Rogers, a transfer from the Naval Academy. The defenders, lovingly called the Junkyard Dogs by Georgia fans, are sparked by Playboy All-America defensive back Bill Krug. They'll have to hold the fort until the young attack corps gets its act together.

When we selected our first All-America team 20 years ago, our quarterback was Fran Curci of the University of Miami (Florida). This year, we have selected Curci again--this time as our Coach of the Year--in recognition of his success in rebuilding the football program at Kentucky. This will be Curci's finest team yet and probably the best Wildcat team since Bear Bryant left Lexington. The defensive unit, led by Playboy All-America lineman Art Still, will be awesome. Derrick Ramsey is an excellent big (6'5", 222 pounds) quarterback, but he will have to stay healthy for Kentucky to have a banner year--there are no adequate replacements.

Optimism abounds in Baton Rouge. LSU coach Charlie McClendon had a productive recruiting year and at least three of the incoming freshmen (defensive tackles Benjy Thibodeaux and George Atiyeh and linebacker Mark Ippolito) look good enough to be starters their first year. The Bengals will have one of the most exciting running duos in the land--tailback Charles Alexander and fullback LeRoid Jones. LeRoid's identical twin, LeRoyal, will be a defensive back.

The Auburn team, wiped out by injuries last year, will be much improved (unless such ill fortune repeats). Coach Doug Barfield installed a new multiple offense in spring drills, with senior John Krane and sophomore Charlie Trotman vying for the quarterback job. The Tigers will be a very young team, especially on defense, so look for them to improve rapidly as the season progresses.

Ole Miss, also decimated by injuries last year, will benefit from the experience thus gained by the younger players. They'll need it--the Rebs play Alabama and Notre Dame on consecutive weekends early in the season. There's a good crew of runners in camp, but the offensive line is void of proven depth and will be vulnerable to injuries.

Few coaching changes have been accompanied by as much hoopla as Johnny Majors' arrival at Tennessee last January. Fans hoping for an instant reversal of Vol football fortunes will be sorely disappointed, though, because Majors found a bare cupboard--virtually all of Tennessee's prime players graduated. Fortunately, Majors is a persuasive recruiter. Even so, it will probably take him three or four years to return the Vols to their accustomed place among the nation's top teams.

Vanderbilt will be one of the most improved teams in the country, but, alas, most of the teams on its schedule will also be stronger. Last year's major weakness--the offensive line--will be much stronger, giving stellar runners Preston Brown and Frank Mordica a better chance to show their skills. If defensive end Dennis Harrison at last fulfills his considerable potential, the Commodores will be tough to score on.

Maryland's dominance of the Atlantic Coast Conference will continue this season, with only North Carolina and North Carolina State having even a distant chance of dethroning the Terps. Maryland's secret of perennial success is simple--a horde of good talent. Few teams have two quarterbacks of the caliber of Mark Manges and Larry Dick. Although almost the entire offensive line graduated, coach Jerry Claiborne has been stockpiling plenty of red-shirt replacements. As potent as the offense is, the defensive crew will be the Terps' main strength. Claiborne plays 45 or 50 people in the first half, no matter how close the score is, giving the Terps a continuing supply of seasoned players.

The defense was the main reason for North Carolina's 9-2 record last fall and, with eight starters back, that crew could be even stronger this year. Rod Broadway (if he's fully recovered from last year's pre-season injury) and Dee Hardison could give the Tar Heels the best defen-sive line in the South. Incoming freshman runner Amos Lawrence should make Tar Heel followers forget about graduated Mike Voight. Soph fullback Billy Johnson, a 250-pounder, is also a future superstar.

North Carolina State also has a soph sensation--defensive tackle Bubba Green. He and Playboy All-America defensive back Ralph Stringer will anchor a much sturdier Wolfpack defense. Unfortunately, the offensive line, last season's main weakness, may not be much stronger this fall. If the young blockers do mature quickly, the running game, featuring Ted Brown and Billy Ray Vickers, will be superb.

Duke's major problem is, as always, a lack of depth. The Blue Devils will still be a dangerous team, though. Quarterback Mike Dunn looked better than ever in spring drills and talented soph fullback Ned Gonet is joined by incoming junior college running sensation Ben Evans.

The star of Wake Forest's show this fall will be soph runner James McDougald. He'll have the help of a veteran offensive line led by two of the league's best, center Larry Tearry and tackle Jackie Robinson. With a little luck, this could be the Deacons' most successful season in many years.

Clemson begins a rebuilding program (continued on page 211)Pigskin Preview(continued from page 206) under new coach Charley Pell and, with 17 of last year's starters returning, it could be a sleeper team. The Tigers' new I-formation attack will feature Steve Fuller, one of the South's better quarterbacks, throwing to wide receiver Jerry Butler, who is destined to become one of the nation's top catchers.

The gridiron prospects are still bleak at Virginia. The running attack, at least, will be much improved with the arrival of Paul Izlar, a transfer from Vanderbilt, and the move of Vince Mattox from defensive end to fullback. The high academic standards make recruiting a difficult job at Virginia and the Cavaliers are always short of depth. Still, coach Dick Bestwick gleaned a bumper crop of recruits this year, so there is hope for the future.

The Southern Conference has three new members, Western Carolina, Marshall and Chattanooga. Appalachian State is the favorite to take the league championship, but VMI, after last season's strong finish, could be a threat. Western Carolina should make offensive waves its first year in the conference with runner Darrell Lipford (who coach Bob Waters swears is the best in the country) and fabulous freshman passer Mike Pusey. The Citadel, with quarterback Marty Crosby and a bunch of good receivers, will fill the air with footballs.

Now that Georgia Tech has a dependable quarterback--Gary Lanier--to run its wishbone attack, the Yellow Jackets should make amends for last fall's disappointing record. Playboy All America Lucius Sanford and cohort Mackel Harris are probably the best pair of linebackers in the South.

Quarterback Ron Bass returns to direct South Carolina's triple-option offense. He'll have a strong array of running backs and a good set of receivers. If the offensive line can be beefed up, the Gamecocks will be a high-scoring team.

Florida State is showing new strength after a series of lean years. The Seminoles will fill the air with passes this fall, with quarterback Jimmy Jordan throwing to an array of talented receivers, best of whom is soph Kurt Unlaub. Larry Key, already the leading rusher in school history, will make the ground attack dangerous. If the defensive crew can be strengthened (last year, it was dreadful), Florida State could bushwhack some unsuspecting opponents this fall.

A leaky pass defense was the major cause of Miami's poor showing last season, but it seemed much improved in spring practice. New coach Lou Saban's pro-set offense and the elusive running of Otis Anderson will make the Hurricanes an entertaining team. The squad depth, however, is still a problem.

Tulane, with two excellent sophomore quarterbacks (Roch Hontas and Tommy Hightower), a flashy new runner (transfer Marvin Christian) and a premier tight end (Zack Mitchell), will have a much improved offense. With 16 returning starters, the Green Wave could be one of the most improved teams in the South. The offensive line, long a disaster area, at last seems respectable.

William & Mary has one of the most exciting football success stories in recent years. Although the Indians were one of the youngest teams in the country last fall (11 sophomores were starters), they won seven games, their best record in 25 years. Only six of last season's top 44 players graduated, so this should be an even more successful year.

East Carolina partisans insist their team is the best in North Carolina and stronger than half the teams that went to bowl games last year. The Pirates, bent on becoming a major southern independent, will field an even stronger team than last year's 9-2 squad. The key to coach Pat Dye's success is his recruiting of good local players overlooked by the more prestigious schools.

•

This will be an excellent Oklahoma team, perhaps the best ever, but the schedule--including the usual Big Eight opponents, plus Ohio State--will probably preclude an unbeaten season. Nineteen starters return and every player in the backfield is a breakaway player. The defensive crew, vicious as ever, will be built around superb middle guard Reggie Kinlaw and Playboy All-America defensive back Zac Henderson. The Okies probably won't bother to throw the ball, but if they do, transfer receiver Bobby Kimball will give opposing defenses fits.

Colorado will be Oklahoma's main challenger for the Big Eight title. It's defense will be the best in a decade, the offensive line is solid and huge, averaging 263 pounds per man, and quarterback Jeff Knapple is a proven star. Add to this a pair of new junior college transfer running backs, fleet Eddie Walker and tough Mike Kozlowski, and the Buffs should be awesome. Linebacker Tom Perry, say the pro scouts, has more potential than any man at his position in the country, and defensive tackle Ruben Vaughan looks like a certain future All-America. Fans don't like the conservative Buffalo offense, but Bill Mallory is basically a bread-and-butter coach who likes his teams to slug it out and to pass just enough to keep opponents in doubt.

Nebraska coach Tom Osborne must find an adequate starting quarterback and some new receivers to go along with a good set of runners, best of whom are Rick Berns and Isaiah Hipp. The defense will be aggressive and colorful, because new defensive coordinator Lance Van Zandt teaches a stunting and aggressive style. The key to Nebraska's season is the Alabama game on September 17th--if the Huskers can sneak past the Bear in that one, it could be another great year in Lincoln.

"We're gonna have the damnedest defensive line in the country," a member of the Iowa State coaching staff told us, referring to tackles Tom Randall and Mike Stensrud and middle guard Ron McFarland. The big question in Ames, however, is whether or not any of three quarterback candidates (Greg Lempke, Mike Tryon and Terry Rubley) can give the Cyclones a passing threat to go with the excellent running of Dexter Green.

This looks like an off year for Oklahoma State, because only eight starters return. Both lines will be thin, but massive sophomore defensive tackle Mike Robinson has mouth-watering potential. The offense will be exciting. Playboy All-America runner Terry Miller is the best in the country and sophomore quarterback Harold Bailey should be one of the more pleasant surprises of the season. Soph linebacker John Corker also looks like a future great.

Despite its graduation losses, Kansas still has a wealth of running-back talent and the best crew of blockers in many years. Quarterbacking remains a problem, though, but junior college transfer Brian Bethke could turn that position into a strength. The Jayhawks' Achilles' heel is an inexperienced secondary, so look for opponents to score a lot of touchdowns via the air lanes.

Missouri was the most inscrutable of all football teams last fall, clobbering such biggies as Southern California, Ohio State, North Carolina, Nebraska and Colorado but playing like the Keystone Cops against much weaker teams. This year, for a change, the Tigers will have to beat the patsies on their schedule, because they're too inexperienced to repeat their David and Goliath act. The air attack, with stellar passer Pete Woods and blazing receiver Joe Stewart, will still be exciting. Unfortunately, the offensive line, except for Playboy All-America tackle James Taylor, will be small and green. Fortunately, coach Al Onofrio had his best recruiting year ever, landing several hulking offensive-line types. They'll have to learn their trade quickly and well if the Tigers are to have a respectable season.

Kansas State is still struggling to get out of the Big Eight cellar. It will make some progress this year but not much. The Wildcats' main strength will be their offensive unit, where all 11 starters return, including mighty-mite passer Wendell Henrikson (162 pounds). Two giants, newcomer Malo Eteuini (255 pounds) and sophomore Clinton Davenport (265 pounds), will break into the offensive line and another newcomer, tailback Mack Green, will juice up a previously inept running game.

Steve Sloan, Texas Tech's young head coach, has become widely known as the new Bear Bryant. His gridiron productions, both at Vanderbilt and in Lubock, have been little short of miraculous. Sloan's teams are famed for their offensive fireworks, and this one should be no different. Sloan insists that Rodney Allison is the premier quarterback in the country. He will work behind a skilled line led by Playboy All-America Dan Irons. The only threat to the Red Raiders' success is the fact that it is a senior-dominated team and such groups are often prone to ennui. But one of Sloan's prime talents is maintaining the enthusiasm and dedication of his squad. If he can do it this time, the Raiders should wind up in the Cotton Bowl.

Texas A&M's defensive platoon was stripped by graduation, but there is a stockpile of replacement talent on hand. If they learn their jobs quickly, the Aggies will be as strong as ever, because the offense looks nearly unstoppable. Fullback George Woodard, a trim 265-pounder, steamrollers opposing tacklers, and fleet halfback Curtis Dickey leaves them dazzled in his wake. The kicking game has to be seen to be believed. Punter David Appleby averaged nearly 40 yards last year as a freshman and Playboy All-America Tony Franklin may be the best field-goal kicker in the country, college or pro.

The Houston team's major problem will be its inability to waylay unsuspecting opponents as it did last season. The schedule is also tougher and there isn't as much experienced depth on hand. The offense, led by quarterback Danny Davis and runner Alois Blackwell. will be the usual Houston explosive. The attackers will have to control the ball in early games, though, while the questionable defense gains experience. The Cougars must play UCLA on a Monday night and Penn State the next Saturday afternoon. If they get through that ordeal unscathed, they'll be shooting for a national championship.

From the day he arrived in Fayetteville, new Arkansas coach Lou Holtz has worked at fashioning a plausible passing attack, something that was nonexistent last year. Quarterback Ron Calcagni impressed Holtz in spring practice. The biggest problem is finding adequate receivers, but incoming freshman Bobby Duckworth is said to be one of the best wide receivers ever to come out of Arkansas high school ranks. The defense, featuring an abundance of big fast linemen and a stellar secondary, will be as good as last year's. The kicking game provided by Steve Little should be as good as Texas A&M's. If the passing game develops, Arkansas will be explosive, though it is probably a year away from challenging for the conference title.

Texas also has a new coach, Fred Akers. He takes over a young squad with questionable depth. The Longhorns will field a stellar backfield featuring Playboy All-America runner Earl Campbell, halfback Johnny "Ham" Jones and flanker Johnny "Lam" Jones. Sophomore Mark McBath is the likeliest quarterback to direct Akers' veer and I offense. If the Longhorns can avoid last year's injury plague, they'll be a much better team than last year's edition.

SMU, under cagey coach Ron Meyer, is well on its way back to football respectability. Except for a few unfortunate bounces of the ball last season, the Mustangs could have won seven games, which would have been the gridiron miracle of the decade. The SMU squad is still woefully thin (only 50 players took part in spring training), so as many as 16 incoming freshmen could see starting duty. Best of the recruits is quarterback Mike Ford, who could make Mustang fans forget about departed Ricky Wesson.

Baylor's graduation losses were severe, so this will be a rebuilding season. The biggest problem is finding a quarterback, with soph Sammy Bickham being a prime candidate.

New Texas Christian coach F. A. Dry brought in the best group of recruits seen at Fort Worth in nearly a decade. Three of them, runners David Caldwell, Robert Hoot and Chester Strickland, will give the ground game a massive injection of speed. Three quality quarterbacks are on hand to throw to multitalented receiver Mike Renfro, who would be a consensus All-American if he played on a stronger team. His little brother Mark had a great spring practice, so the Frogs could have Renfro and Renfro as their wide receivers.

Rice will be a fascinating team to watch this fall, if for no other reason than to see how it survives the tough Southwest Conference competition without the fabulous passing of departed Tommy Kramer. But the Owls could be a sleeper, because they have two super receivers in Doug Cunningham and David Houser and several promising replacement passers are available. The defense is certain to be improved (it was atrocious last fall) and Earl Cooper shows signs of becoming an exceptional runner. The schedule, as usual, is fierce.

The future looks bright at New Mexico State. The enthusiasm generated by the final Ok on the $4,000,000 stadium has given a stimulus to the entire football program. With the addition of 13 junior college transfers in the spring (and a lesser tendency to incur innumerable game penalties), the Aggies have a good chance to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship.

West Texas State has a new coach (Bill Yung), a new offense and a new enthusiasm that will help the team overcome its predilection to lose close games. Robert Mayberry and Bo Robinson are the best runners in Canyon since Mercury Morris and Duane Thomas. If a good new quarterback can be found (Tracy Qualls is the best possibility), the Buffaloes will be a vastly improved team.

Southern Illinois is well set in the skilled positions, but both lines are woefully inept. It's a young team (between 25 and 30 of the top 44 players will be first- or second-year men) so the future looks bright.

The new Tulsa coaching staff, led by John Cooper, must rebuild a graduation-depleted defense that was the conference's best last year, but the aerial attack will still be potent.

Coach Jim Wright is doing a commendable job of building the Wichita State team. Each year his squad is stronger, but this year he'll have to depend heavily on rookies in skilled positions.

New Drake coach Chuck Shelton will try to erase the memory of a 1-10 season with a new offensive look, the Power I.

Coach Hayden Fry is methodically building a major football power at North Texas State. The Mean Green will have its best running attack in five years and quarterback Ken Washington was sensational in spring practice. The defense, as usual, will be stout. Fry says there is no better middle guard in college football than Walter Chapman.

The Texas--Arlington offense will again showcase fullback Derrick Jensen, a 230-pounder, who rushed for 1271 yards last season and will probably do even better this year.

Utah State suffered through a 3-8 record last year, the worst since 1950. The major culprits were both lines and the running attack. All these weaknesses have apparently been fixed by a flood of promising transfers. Best of the newcomers are runner Kurt Hollmer (Ricky Bell's backup at Southern California last year) and Dennis McCollins, a nose guard from UCLA.

Air Force finished strong in 1976 because of the sudden maturity of two gem-quality freshmen, quarterback Dave Ziebart and fullback David Thomas. They looked better than ever in spring practice. The defensive unit, though, is always small by major-college standards (it's hard to fit a 270-pound tackle into a fighter cockpit) and will still have a tough time containing power-oriented offenses.

•

Southern California's offense, spectacular last fall, could be even more so this year. Rob Hertel will be the quarterback and he'll have a slew of top receivers. Tight end William Gay looks, blocks and catches like former USC All-America Charles Young. Charles White, says coach John Robinson, is the best breakaway runner he's ever coached and Mosi (continued on page 224)Pigskin Preview(continued from page 213) Tatupu returns to lead the blocking. The defense, with only four starters returning, will take a while to jell, but when it does, it will be excellent. The unit is anchored by two Playboy All-Americas, tackle Walt Underwood and safety Dennis Thurman.

UCLA begins the season with an almost totally new offensive line. If it can do the job, Theotis Brown and James Owens will give the Bruins a brilliant running attack. The quarterback will also be new, with Steve Bukich and Rick Bashore the likeliest candidates. The Bruins' major hopes for success, however, lie in the veteran defensive unit. Playboy All-America linebacker, Jerry Robinson, only a junior, is already the best of his kind in the country.

California's major strength also is its defense. The line, already impressive, will be joined by two of the country's most prized freshmen, Pat Graham and Dupre Marshall. Four top-quality quarterback prospects (Eric Anderson, Charles Young, Rick Campbell and Art West) will help Cal maintain its reputation as the nation's best training camp for pro passers.

New Stanford coach Bill Walsh, one of the country's best offensive tutors, has installed a new offense featuring a highly sophisticated passing attack. That is a wise move, indeed, because Playboy All-America quarterback Guy Benjamin has a wonderfully talented arm. Benjamin, a cool and brainy type, will have a wealth of good receivers and will be protected by the biggest offensive line in school history. Unfortunately, the defenders will be thin and young, so look for some high-scoring games this fall.

Washington, after seemingly endless lean years, is well on its way back to respectability. The architect of this revival is skillful coach Don James, a persuasive recruiter. Among his gleanings this year is runner Toussaint Tyler, who will join with sophomore Joe Steele and senior Ron Rowland to give the Huskies a dazzling running game. The best prospects, though, are on the other side of the scrimmage line. "We're ass-deep in defensive talent," one of James's assistants told us. That being the case, you can expect the Huskies to have their best fall in many years.

Washington State is also gaining muscle. Last season, the Cougars were a wonderfully exciting team to watch but won only three games. This year, all but three starters return, so prospects are brighter. With superaccurate Samoan passer Jack Thompson, the passing attack could be the nation's best. Two soph runners, Mike Washington and Tali Ena, will give the offense better balance. Were it not for a horrendous nonconference schedule, the Cougars could well have a winning season.

Both Oregon State and Oregon are in the beginning stages of a rebuilding program and it will likely be another two years before either is competitive with stronger conference foes. Oregon State can be much stronger this fall just by avoiding last season's incredible rash of injuries. The Beavers had a good recruiting year, so look for several newcomers to take over starting positions.

New Oregon coach Rich Brooks inherits a thin squad and is staking his hopes for his first season on establishing a running game, something that was virtually nonexistent last season. The offensive line is being groomed to give quarterback Jack Henderson (who took a lot of punishment last fall) better protection. The defense will be much strengthened by the arrival of linebacker Willie Blasher, a junior college transfer, who was spectacular in spring drills.

This is the last year in the Western Athletic Conference for both Arizona and Arizona State. Next year, they join the Pacific Eight, which will then--presumably--be called the Pacific Ten.

Arizona State's seemingly inexplicable collapse last season was actually caused by the squad's excessive self-esteem--it believed all those promotion brochures announcing a national championship before the season had begun. Then, after being clobbered by UCLA in the first game, it never regained its poise. Look for the Sun Devils to rebound this year. They looked better than ever in spring practice. There are so many quality quarterbacks on hand you have to have a program to tell them apart. The ground attack, with the help from stellar junior college transfer Jeff McIntyre, will be much stronger. Receiver John Jefferson habitually makes seemingly impossible catches. If the defense (good but thin) stays reasonably healthy, the Sun Devils will be back among the top teams in the country.

If Arizona State falters, Colorado State is the team most likely to take the conference championship. The Ram defense was the best in the conference last season, and with all but two starters returning, it will be even better. Coach Sark Arslanian has switched from the veer to the multiple T, so the offense (with ten starters returning) should also be improved. The kicking game, featuring punter Mike Deutsch, is spectacular. In short, Colorado State, not having enjoyed a really good season since 1955, is about to make it big.

Brigham Young still has superb passer Gifford Nielsen, but diploma attrition has produced severe depth problems in both lines. Fortunately, the schedule is soft, with nonconference games that will help fatten the record. This is a good year for the Cougars to rebuild; even if they should again win the conference championship, they couldn't go to the Fiesta Bowl. This year, it will be played on Sunday, December 25th, and the Cougars--being good Mormons--don't play ball on Sunday.

After six straight losing seasons, Wyoming pulled off a miracle last season by winning eight games. This season, the Cowboys have a new coach (Bill Lewis), a new offense (split-back veer), a new defense (five-two) and even new uniforms. The attack calls for more passing, so much of this year's success depends on how well last year's hero quarterback, Marc Cousins, adapts to the new system. A good recruiting season brought lots of new talent to the skilled positions (watch new runners Myron Hardeman and Reggie Fowler), so if the Pokes can keep their newly acquired winning attitude, they could again challenge for the championship.

The New Mexico offense, with the addition of sophomore scatback Greg West, will again be explosive. The Noel Mazzone--to--Preston Dennard passing act is astounding. The defense, however, is questionable and the schedule is a killer. Look for safety Max Hudspeth (son of Detroit Lions' coach Tommy) to become a superstar before he graduates.

When new Arizona coach Tony Mason arrived in Tucson last winter, he was appalled to find that virtually all the quality players had completed their eligibility. The last two recruiting seasons, it seems, have been dismal failures. Mason's shock is tempered slightly by the presence of two good quarterbacks, Jim Krohn and Marc Lunsford, but, alas, there are no quality catchers to serve as their targets. Not the least of Mason's abilities is his persuasive recruiting style (he built Cincinnati into a major power in three years), so the Wildcats will have to hang on and make do until the talent larder is replenished.

New Utah coach Wayne Howard takes over a team that has won only five games in three years. Fortunately, the Utes will be strengthened by the best crop of newcomers in years, best of whom is massive (270 pounds) freshman defensive lineman Derek Smith.

Texas--El Paso's hope for improvement is the new squad enthusiasm instilled by coach Bill Michael. In spring practice, it looked like a different team than last year's group of sad sacks. The leaky defense has been strengthened, but, unfortunately, the squad suffers from a severe depth problem at almost every position.

San Jose State will be favored to win the Pacific Coast Conference title if coach Lynn Stiles, in his first full year on the job, can find a skilled passer to fit into his pro-style attack. Freshman Paul Cantanese, who played pro baseball last year with the Minnesota Twins, is a likely candidate for the job. The running, with newcomers J. J. Johnson and Kevin Cole and veteran James Tucker, should be excellent.

If the Fresno State team can at last master the intricacies of coach Jim Sweeney's veer offense, it will have a winning season, fattening its record on soft non-conference opponents. Sweeney says that his quarterback, Dean Jones, is the best veer-option quarterback in the country.

Fullerton State coach Jim Colletto, on the other hand, tells us that he has recruited the best junior college option quarterback on the West Coast, Dale Bunn from Citrus J.C. Other good news is that premier defensive end Lance Fralick has recovered from his injury and will again intimidate opposing offenses.

New Long Beach State coach Dave Currey inherits a team with only six returning starters. He will install a pro passing attack, featuring junior college transfer quarterback Jim Freitas, brother of former San Diego Charger quarterback Jesse. The running attack will feature tailback Tim Cunningham, said to be the best open-field runner in Long Beach since Terry Metcalf.

Pacific's '76 season was scuttled by injuries to key players, but a group of good transfers has beefed up the squad. Best of the newcomers appears to be linebacker Brad Vassar, who started as a freshman for UCLA in the '76 Rose Bowl. Bruce Gibson may be the best fullback on the West Coast.

This will probably be the best San Diego State team in the history of the school. It could be one of the top 20 teams in the land but probably won't be recognized as such because of its relatively weak schedule. Last winter's recruiting campaign was a tremendous success, bringing in fabulous freshman quarterback Mark Halda and transfer (from Washington State) receiver Dennis Pearson. David "Deacon" Turner is the best runner on the West Coast. He will team with Binky Benton, who, at 5'51/2", 180 pounds, is probably the smallest fullback in the country. Both lines are laden with size and numbers.

Idaho's rebuilding program has reached fruition. Last season's 7-4 record was one of its best, and this season it should do even better, with 19 starters returning.

Hawaii has suffered from David and Goliath syndrome the past few years, taking on an assortment of mainland biggies who would look better on the Notre Dame schedule. The slate isn't quite so suicidal this fall, a fortunate situation, because the Rainbows were nearly wiped out by graduation. Coach Larry Price has changed to the veer offense (they'll still call it the Hula T) and is juicing up the passing attack. Unless some beefy linemen arrive before pre-season drills, it will be another lean year in paradise.

Finally, while we are pondering possible future unpleasantries, let us consider the consequences of a recent Internal Revenue Service decision. The IRS office in Dallas this summer proposed that Southern Methodist and Texas Christian universities pay taxes (at an estimated rate of 45 percent of the net take) on all future television revenues, their not-for-profit-educational-institution status notwithstanding. We called a few college athletic directors around the country and asked the effect of such a ruling, which--if it is upheld--will be applied nationwide. There were two reactions: One, the small schools couldn't care less and, two, the spokesmen for the major football powers assured us it would mean the collapse of their athletic programs.

Who knows?--in the near future, beefy young men may be going to college primarily to get an education and playing football for the fun of it. The price of season tickets might even be lowered.

Top 20 Teams

Possible Breakthroughs:Kentucky (8-3), North Carolina (7-4), North Carolina State(7-4), lowa State (8-3), Arkansas (8-3), San Diego State (10-1), Colorado State (8-3).

Playboy's 1977 Preview all-America Team

The All-America Squad

(Listed in order of excellence at their positions, all have a good chance of making someone's All-America team)

Quarterbacks:Matt Cavanaugh (Pittsburgh), Jack Thompson (Washington State), Gifford Nielsen (Brigham Young), Mark Manges (Maryland), Rodney Allison (Texas Tech)

Running Backs:George Woodard (Texas A&M), Ben Cowins (Arkansas), JohnnyDavis (Alabama), Ted Brown (North Carolina State), Charles Alexander (Louisiana State), Elvis Peacock (Oklahoma), Al Hunter (Notre Dame), David Turner (San Diego State), Kevin McLee (Georgia), John Pagliaro (Yale)

Receivers:John Jefferson (Arizona State), Mike Renfro (Texas Christian), Joe Stewart (Missouri), Preston Dennard (New Mexico), Mike Levenseller (Washington State), George Freitas (California)

Offensive Linemen:Ernie Hughes (Notre Dame), Chris Ward (Ohio State), Tom Brzoza (Pittsburgh), Bob O'Gara (Miami, Florida), Steve Lindquist (Nebraska), Eric Smith (Southern Mississippi)

Centers:Leon White (Colorado), Larry Tearry (Wake Forest), Al Pitts (Michigan State), Tom Davis (Nebraska)

Defensive Linemen:Willie Fry (Notre Dame), Reggie Kinlaw (Oklahoma), Dennis Harrison (Vanderbilt), Ruben Vaughan (Colorado), Dee Hardison (North Carolina), Manu Tuiasosopo (UCLA), Larry Gillard (Mississippi State), Bubba Green (North Carolina State), Aaron Brown (Ohio State)

Linebackers:Tom Cousineau (Ohio State), Ron Hostetler (Penn State), Dary! Hunt (Oklahoma), Ben Zambiasi (Georgia), Tom Perry (Colorado), Carl McGee (Duke), Brad Carr (Maryland)

Defensive Backs:Gerald Small (San Jose State), Ray Griffin (Ohio State), Dwight Hicks (Michigan), Luther Bradley (Notre Dame), Gary Petercuskie (Penn State), Anthony Francis (Houston), Mike Kramer (Alabama), Ron Burns (Baylor)

Kickers:Gavin Hedrick (Washington State), Steve Little (Arkansas), Jim Breech (California), Dave Jacobs (Syracuse), Mike Deutsch (Colorado State)

Top Newcomers

(Incoming freshmen and transfers who should make it big)

Rooster Jones, running back.......................Pittsburgh

Robert Alexander, running back.................West Virginia

Jay Palazola, quarterback.....................Boston College

Robert Crowley, quarterback..........................Colgate

Tony Elliott, defensive lineman....................Wisconsin

Major Ogilvie, running back..........................Alabama

James Otis Doss, running back..............Mississippi State

Steve Rogers, quarterback............................Georgia

George Atiyeh, defensive lineman.............Louisiana State

Benjy Thibodeaux, defensive lineman..........Louisiana State

Amos Lawrence, running back...................North Carolina

Ben Evans, running back.................................Duke

Kennon Taylor, quarterback....................Arkansas State

George Rogers, running back...................South Carolina

Bobby Kimball, split end............................Oklahoma

Eddie Walker, running back..........................Colorado

Jerry Washington, cornerback......................Iowa State

Carmen Collazo, offensive tackle..............Oklahoma State

Brian Bethke, quarterback.............................Kansas

Bobby Duckworth, wide receiver......................Arkansas

Mike Ford, quarterback....................Southern Methodist

David Caldwell, running back.................Texas Christian

Pat Graham, defensive lineman.....................California

Dave Rieber, offensive tackle...................Oregon State

Willie Blasher, linebacker ...........................Oregon

Jeff McIntyre, running back....................Arizona State

Jim Freitas, quarterback....................Long Beach State

Brad Vassar, linebacker..............................Pacific

Dennis Pearson, wide receiver................San Diego State

Mark Holda, quarterback......................San Diego State

"Rutgers won all 11 games last season and with a little luck could do a repeat performance."

The East

Independents

Pittsburgh 9--2 Rutgers 10--1

Penn State 9--2 Villanova 7--4

West Virginia 7--4 Army 6--5

Boston College 6--5 Colgate 6--5

Navy 5--6 Holy Cross 6--5

Syracuse 4--7 Temple 4--7

Ivy League

Brown 8--1 Princeton 4--5

Yale 7--2 Columbia 4--5

Dartmouth 6--3 Cornell 3--6

Harvard 4--5 Pennsylvania 2--7

Top Players: Holloway, Cavanaugh, Brzoza (Pittsburgh); Cefalo, Shuler, Petercuskie, Hostetler (Penn State); Kendra, Lewis (West Virginia); Moore, Smerlas (Boston College); Leszczynski, Fritsch (Navy); Hurley, Jacobs, King (Syracuse); Hughes, Kehler (Rutgers); Thompson, Lodge (Villanova); Hall, Brundidge (Army); Curtis (Colgate); Doherty (Holy Cross); Anderson (Temple); Cole (Brown); Pagliaro (Yale); Robinson (Dartmouth); Baggott (Harvard); Funke (Princeton); Pulsinelli (Columbia); Lee (Cornell); Glasgow (Pennsylvania).

The Midwest

Big Ten

Michigan 11--0 Iowa 5--6

Ohio State 9--2 Minnesota 5--6

Wisconsin 7--4 Illinois 4--7

Michigan State 6--5 Purdue 4--7

Indiana 5--6 Northwestern 1--10

Mid-American Conference

Kent State 8--3 Bowling Green 6--5

Western Miami 5--6

Michigan 7--3 Toledo 5--6

Ball State 7--4 Eastern

Ohio University 6--5 Michigan 4--7

Central Northern

Michigan 6--5 Illinois 3--8

Independents

Notre Dame 10-1 Louisville 6-5

Cincinnati 10-1 Illinois State 5--6

Top Players: Donahue, Downing, Anderson, Hicks, Kenn, Dufek (Michigan); Ward. Griffin, Cousineau, Brown (Ohio State); Moore, Matthews, Morgan (Wisconsin); Rowekamp, Pitts, Bethea (Michigan State); Harkrader, Smith (Indiana); Hilgenberg, Rusk (lowa); Morrow, Merrill (Minnesota); Coleman, Rouse (Illinois); Skibinski (Purdue); Maly (Northwestern); Featsent, Zele (Kent State); Persell (Western Michigan); Harvey (Ball State); Welcher, Groves (Ohio University); Schwalbach (Central Michigan); Miller (Bowling Green); Fortner (Miami); Bivins (Toledo); Johnson (Eastern Michigan); Fisher (Northern Illinois); Browner, MacAfee, Hughes, Fry, Bradley, Hunter (Notre Dame); Bailey, Woods (Cincinnati); Wilson, Prince (Louisville); Pohlod (Illinois State).

The South

Southeastern Conference

Alabama 9--2 Lsu 7--4

Mississippi Auburn 7--4

State 9--2 Mississippi 6--5

Florida 8--3 Tennessee 5--6

Georgia 8--3 Vanderbilt 4--7

Kentucky 8--3

Atlantic Coast Conference

Maryland 9--2 Duke 5--6

North Carolina 7--4 Wake Forest 5--6

North Carolina Clemson 4--7

State 7--4 Virginia 2--9

Southern Conference

Appalachian The Citadel 5--6

State 9--2 Marshall 5--6

Chattanooga 8--3 Furman 5--6

Virginia Western

Military 6--5 Carolina 5--5

Independents

Georgia Tech 7--4 Louisiana Tech 8--3

Memphis State 6--5 McNeese State 8--3

South Carolina 6--6 Southern

Florida State 5--6 Mississippi 7--5

Virginia Tech 5--6 Arkansas State 5--6

Miami 4--7 Northeast

Tulane 4--7 Louisiana 5--6

William & Mary 9--2 Richmond 4--7

East Carolina 9--2

Top Players: Newsome, Davis, Nathan, Krauss, Kramer (Alabama); Johnson, Gillard, Threadgill (Mississippi State); Chandler, Brantley, Hutchinson (Florida); Krug, McLee, Zambiasi (Georgia);Still, Ramsey (Kentucky); Alexander, Sibley (LSU); McCall, Smith (Auburn); Coleman (Mississippi); Finch (Tennessee); Harrison, Cox, Brown (Vanderbilt); Manges, Carr, Atkins (Maryland); Hardison, Sheets (North Carolina); Stringer, Brown, Green (North Carolina State); Dunn, McGee, Sandusky (Duke); Young, McDougald, Tearry (Wake Forest); Fuller, Butler (Clemson); Henderson (Virginia); Beck (Appalachian State); Pullara (Chattanooga); Jones (VMI); Crosby (The Citadel); Bailey(Marshall); Southard (Furman); Lipford (Western Carolina); Sanford, lvery (Georgia Tech); Wright, Patterson (Memphis State); Logan, Bass (South Carolina); Key (Florida State); Coles, Razzano(Virginia Tech); Latimer, Anderson, O'Gara (Miami); Murray, Mitchell (Tulane); Rozantz, Kruis (William & Mary); Bolt, Randolph (East Carolina); White (Louisiana Tech); Jefferson (McNeese State); Garry, Smith (Southern Mississippi); Kelly, Williams (Arkansas State); Floyd (Northeast Louisiana); Nixon (Richmond).

"Colorado's Bill Mallory is basically a bread-and-butter coach who likes his teams to slug it out."

The Near West

Big Eight

Oklahoma 10--1 Oklahoma State 6--5

Colorado 9--2 Kansas 5--6

Nebraska 8--3 Missouri 4--7

Iowa State 8--3 Kansas State 3--8

Southwest Conference

Texas Tech 10--1 Southern

Texas A&M 9--2 Methodist 6--5

Houston 8--3 Baylor 4--7

Arkansas 8--3 Texas Christian 3--8

Texas 7--4 Rice 1--10

Missouri Valley Conference

New Mexico St. 6--5 Tulsa 3--7

West Texas St. 6--5 Wichita State 3--7

Southern Drake 3--7

Illinois 5--6 Indiana State 3--7

Independents

North Texas St. 7--4 Utah State 6--5

Texas- Air Force 4--7

Arlington 7--4 Lamar 4--7

Top Players: Henderson, Kinlaw, King, Peacock, Hunt, Roberts (Oklahoma); Vaughan, White, Knapple, Perry (Colorado); Davis, Lindquist (Nebraska); Randall, Stensrud, Green (Iowa State); Miller, Robinson (Oklahoma State); Dinkel (Kansas); Taylor, Stewart, Woods (Missouri); Spani, Thompson (Kansas State); Irons, Allison (Texas Tech); Myers, Franklin, Woodard, Walker, Dickey (Texas A&M); Davis, Blackwell, Francis, Hodge (Houston); Little, Sampson, Cowins (Arkansas);Campbell, Erxleben, Shearer (Texas); Whittington (Southern Methodist); Johnson, Burns (Baylor);Mike Renfro (Texas Christian); Cunningham (Rice); Hull, Anderson (New Mexico State); Mayberry, Robinson (West Texas State); Linton (Southern Illinois); Webster, Hatley (Tulsa); Jankowski (Wichita State); Byers (Drake); Vandercook (Indiana State); Chapman, Smith (North Texas State); Jensen (Texas-Arlington); Hollmer (Utah State); Scott, Williams (Air Force); Bergeron (Lamar).

"Stanford's defenders will be thin and young, so look for some high-scoring games this fall."

The Far West

Pacific Eight

Southern Washington 6--5

California 10--1 Washington

UCLA 8--3 State 4--7

California 7--4 Oregon State 3--8

Stanford 6--5 Oregon 3--8

Western Athletic Conference

Arizona State 10--1 New Mexico 6--5

Colorado State 8--3 Arizona 3--8

Brigham Young 7--4 Utah 3--8

Wyoming 6--5 Texas-El Paso 2--9

Pacific Coast Conference

San Jose State 8--3 Long Beach

Fresno State 8--3 State 4--6

Fullerton State 7--4 Pacific 4--7

Independents

San Diego Idaho 9--2

State 10--1 Hawaii 2--9

Top Players: Thurman, Underwood, Matthews, Simmrin (Southern California); Robinson, Brown, Tuiasosopo (UCLA); Breech, Freitas (California); Benjamin, Ceresino (Stanford); Bush, Toews (Washington); Thompson, Levenseller, Hedrick (Washington State); Walker (Oregon State); Quillan (Oregon); Jefferson, Chambers (Arizona State); Bell, Deutsch (Colorado State); Nielsen, leremia (Brigham Young); Baker, Howard (Wyoming); Dennard, Williams (New Mexico); Pistor (Arizona); Steptoe (Utah); Elliott (Texas--El Paso); Small, Rakhshani (San Jose State); C. Shearn, S. Shearn (Fresno State); Fralick (Fullerton State); Bunz (Long Beach State); Vassar, Cosgrove (Pacific); Turner, Pearson (San Diego State); Tuttle (Idaho); Tuinel (Hawaii).