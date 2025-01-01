Address_Copyright_Credit
October, 1977
Playboy
Contents for the Men's Entertainment Magazine
Playbill ......................... 3
The World of Playboy ......................... 11
Dear Playboy ......................... 13
Playboy After Hours ......................... 21
Books ......................... 26
An advance look at the fall publication list; Judith Rossner's latest.
Television ......................... 34
What's coming up on the small screen: Don't toss the set out yet.
Movies ......................... 36
Previews of coming attractions, plus Joseph Andrews, The Last Remake of Beau Geste, I Never Promised You a Rose Garden and March or Die.
Music ......................... 48
A visit with Maynard Ferguson; Quintessence fields some thoroughbred war horses.
Events ......................... 56
Ex-religion editor Anson Mount covers an atheists' convention.
Dining & Drinking ......................... 57
Latest place to be seen in Los Angeles: The Rangoon Racquet Club.
The Playboy Advisor ......................... 59
Playboy Sex Poll . . . Howard Smith and Brian Van Der Horst 63
Who's on top? This month, 100 men and 100 women are asked if they prefer the standard sex roles in bed. Passive? Aggressive? Etc.
The Playboy Forum ......................... 67
Playboy Interview: Barbra Streisand--candid conversation ......................... 79
This month's cover girl finally tells all about her music, acting, love life and reputation for bitchiness.
Beggarman, thief--part two of a new novel ......................... Irwin shaw 110
The concluding installment of what Rich Man, Poor Man's creator says happened to the Jordaches (not to be confused with what you saw on television).
It's so Easy, it's a Crime--article ......................... Hank Whittemore 114
Check that $20 bill in your pocket. The way the counterfeiting racket is booming, it may be a fake.
Having a Masked Ball--pictorial ......................... 116
You can see everything but these ladies' faces. It's up to you to guess who's behind the masks in this fun-and-games Halloween feature.
The Playboy Energy Proposals--humor ......................... 125
President Carter had the right idea, but he didn't go far enough.
I was a Used-Car Salesman--Don't Tell my Mother--article ......................... William Neely ......................... 129
The author, in a curly wig, goes undercover as a California wheeler-dealer.
Invitation to the Dance--Playboy's playmate of the month ......................... 130
Kristine Winder has devoted most of her life to the study of dance. It's done wonders for her--as you'll see.
Playboy's Party Jokes--humor ......................... 142
The Right Rig for Your Room--modern living ......................... Norman Eisenberg ......................... 144
So you have an L-shaped room? A loft? Relax; we've found the hi-fi gear to fit it--and your finances.
Playboy's Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast--attire ......................... David Platt ......................... 149
Time to think about suiting up in style.
The Playboy Enemies List--article ......................... 155
Nixon had one and so do we. The difference? Ours makes sense.
Ladies of Joy--article ......................... John Bowers ......................... 156
A look at the modern practitioners of the world's oldest profession, plus an eye-opening pictorial.
Sex and the Singles Man--humor ......................... Phil Interlandi ......................... 167
In which it's hard to tell the difference between forehand and foreplay.
Nureyev's Valentino--pictorial ......................... 171
Behind the scenes of Ken Russell's latest movie-bio extravaganza, starring Rudolf Nureyev and Michelle Phillips.
Riddles and Night Secrets--ribald classic ......................... Giovanni Francesco Straparola ......................... 175
Where There's Smoke--food ......................... Emanuel Greenberg ......................... 179
Succulent stuff done on a self-basting barbecue.
Playboy's Pipeline ......................... 239
Backpacking, London fashion bargains, viewing vitamins, utilizing the sun.
Playboy Potpourri ......................... 258
Playboy on The Scene ......................... 271
The scoop on juicers, a four-wheeled French beauty, folding furniture.
Playboy, October, 1977, Vol. 24, No. 10. Published Monthly by Playboy, In National and Regional Editions. Playboy BLDG., 919 N. Michigan AVE., CHGO., ILL. 60611. Second-Class Postage Paid at CHGO., ILL., & at ADDL. Mailing Offices. Subscriptions: In The One Year, Postmaster; Send form 3579 to Playboy, P. O. Box 2420, Boulder, Colo. 80302.
Cover Story
Barbra Streisand's latest album was released as her Playboy Interview was winding up, and the pose she had struck for the album cover caused a stir. A couple of our editors were intrigued by it and asked Barbra if she'd do an even sexier pose--complete with Rabbit T-shirt--for us. She did and became the first female celebrity in 23 years to pose for our cover. During the photo session, she suddenly whipped off her shoes and socks, grinned at the editors and said, "Hey, guys, now you can say I took it off for Playboy!"
Like what you see? Upgrade your access to finish reading.
- Access all member-only articles from the Playboy archive
- Join member-only Playmate meetups and events
- Priority status across Playboy’s digital ecosystem
- $25 credit to spend in the Playboy Club
- Unlock BTS content from Playboy photoshoots
- 15% discount on Playboy merch and apparel