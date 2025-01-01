Address_Copyright_Credit

Playboy

Contents for the Men's Entertainment Magazine

Playbill ......................... 3

The World of Playboy ......................... 11

Dear Playboy ......................... 13

Playboy After Hours ......................... 21

Books ......................... 26

An advance look at the fall publication list; Judith Rossner's latest.

Television ......................... 34

What's coming up on the small screen: Don't toss the set out yet.

Movies ......................... 36

Previews of coming attractions, plus Joseph Andrews, The Last Remake of Beau Geste, I Never Promised You a Rose Garden and March or Die.

Music ......................... 48

A visit with Maynard Ferguson; Quintessence fields some thoroughbred war horses.

Events ......................... 56

Ex-religion editor Anson Mount covers an atheists' convention.

Dining & Drinking ......................... 57

Latest place to be seen in Los Angeles: The Rangoon Racquet Club.

The Playboy Advisor ......................... 59

Playboy Sex Poll . . . Howard Smith and Brian Van Der Horst 63

Who's on top? This month, 100 men and 100 women are asked if they prefer the standard sex roles in bed. Passive? Aggressive? Etc.

The Playboy Forum ......................... 67

Playboy Interview: Barbra Streisand--candid conversation ......................... 79

This month's cover girl finally tells all about her music, acting, love life and reputation for bitchiness.

Beggarman, thief--part two of a new novel ......................... Irwin shaw 110

The concluding installment of what Rich Man, Poor Man's creator says happened to the Jordaches (not to be confused with what you saw on television).

It's so Easy, it's a Crime--article ......................... Hank Whittemore 114

Check that $20 bill in your pocket. The way the counterfeiting racket is booming, it may be a fake.

Having a Masked Ball--pictorial ......................... 116

You can see everything but these ladies' faces. It's up to you to guess who's behind the masks in this fun-and-games Halloween feature.

The Playboy Energy Proposals--humor ......................... 125

President Carter had the right idea, but he didn't go far enough.

I was a Used-Car Salesman--Don't Tell my Mother--article ......................... William Neely ......................... 129

The author, in a curly wig, goes undercover as a California wheeler-dealer.

Invitation to the Dance--Playboy's playmate of the month ......................... 130

Kristine Winder has devoted most of her life to the study of dance. It's done wonders for her--as you'll see.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor ......................... 142

The Right Rig for Your Room--modern living ......................... Norman Eisenberg ......................... 144

So you have an L-shaped room? A loft? Relax; we've found the hi-fi gear to fit it--and your finances.

Playboy's Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast--attire ......................... David Platt ......................... 149

Time to think about suiting up in style.

The Playboy Enemies List--article ......................... 155

Nixon had one and so do we. The difference? Ours makes sense.

Ladies of Joy--article ......................... John Bowers ......................... 156

A look at the modern practitioners of the world's oldest profession, plus an eye-opening pictorial.

Sex and the Singles Man--humor ......................... Phil Interlandi ......................... 167

In which it's hard to tell the difference between forehand and foreplay.

Nureyev's Valentino--pictorial ......................... 171

Behind the scenes of Ken Russell's latest movie-bio extravaganza, starring Rudolf Nureyev and Michelle Phillips.

Riddles and Night Secrets--ribald classic ......................... Giovanni Francesco Straparola ......................... 175

Where There's Smoke--food ......................... Emanuel Greenberg ......................... 179

Succulent stuff done on a self-basting barbecue.

Playboy's Pipeline ......................... 239

Backpacking, London fashion bargains, viewing vitamins, utilizing the sun.

Playboy Potpourri ......................... 258

Playboy on The Scene ......................... 271

The scoop on juicers, a four-wheeled French beauty, folding furniture.

Cover Story

Barbra Streisand's latest album was released as her Playboy Interview was winding up, and the pose she had struck for the album cover caused a stir. A couple of our editors were intrigued by it and asked Barbra if she'd do an even sexier pose--complete with Rabbit T-shirt--for us. She did and became the first female celebrity in 23 years to pose for our cover. During the photo session, she suddenly whipped off her shoes and socks, grinned at the editors and said, "Hey, guys, now you can say I took it off for Playboy!"