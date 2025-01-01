Nureyev's Valentino

The casting at first seems unlikely--Rudolf Nureyev, arguably the world's greatest male ballet dancer, playing the legendary screen lover Rudolph Valentino, he of the flaring nostrils and endearing cruelty. But Valentino is a Ken (The Devils, Tommy, Lisztomania) Russell film and, therefore, not subject to the usual rules. On the other hand, given his similar name, his foreign mystique, his seemingly effortless grace and, of course, his fanatical female following, Nureyev may give the Sheik a run for his money. In any event, for Nureyev, it's a Great Leap Forward.

In his film acting debut, dancer Nureyev, who has never spoken a line onstage, has plenty to say to his Valentino co-star, Michelle Phillips.

Rudolph Valentino, known as the screen's greatest lover, was no slouch off-camera, either. In the title role of Valentino, Nureyev gets to re-create his lifestyle with a succession of beauties, including (left) a mad tango with Carol Kane, memorable in Hester Street, and (right) newcomer Penelope Milford. Far right and below: Nureyev works that old Valentino magic on Michelle Phillips (of The Mamas and the Papas fame), who plays his second wife, Natacha Rambova. Valentino, who died in 1926 at the age of 31, apparently left little undone. Nureyev, embarking on a new career in this film, seems destined to match him--in the movie boudoir, at least.