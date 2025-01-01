Ringing Success

Ever since Alexander Graham Bell (or was it Don Ameche?) invented the telphone, mankind has been plagued with all sorts of hang-ups, from missed calls to wire taps. Happily, there's no longer any reason to be bugged, provided you're wiling to lay out some long green for one or more of the nifty machines pictured here. They may not be quite as out-rageous as Marcia Wallace, but you can be sure they'll do their job without any back talk.