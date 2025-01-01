Address_Copyright_Credit
December, 1977
Playboy
Playbill................................................... 3
The World of Playboy....................................... 13
Dear Playboy..................................................... 15
Playboy After Hours............................................... 23
Adventures................................................... 26
How to see Yellowstone at its best: off season.
Movies........................................................ 28
Raves for Julia and Equus, but Valentino's a good-news/bad-news joke.
Radio.......................................................... 48
Down Dallas way, Hotline doubles as a matrimonial agency.
Books.................................. 51
The latest from Plimpton and Buchwald; secrets of Inner Skiing.
Music......................................................... 59
Dexter Gordon, the Animals return; bargains in Mozart discs.
Television.......................................... 68
A racy I, Claudius begins on PBS; ABC offers Gathering for holidays.
The Playboy Advisor...................... 71
Selected Shorts
How the South Spread--and then Rose Again ........Julian Bond 76
Georgia's outspoken black legislator answers the question: Which came first, Southern chic or Southern political power?
Buck Rogers and I .................................Ray Russell 77
The author, who wrote Buck Rogers scenarios, remembers the first great rocket man with nostalgic affection.
Playboy Sex Poll ................................Howard Smith 79
More of the great responses we received to last month's question: Where do you like to make love most outside of bed?
The Playboy Forum......................................... 85
Playboy Interview: John Denver--candid conversation........ 105
Joining Denver on a camping trip, our cynical interviewer is amazed to discover that Denver is just what he seems to be.
Abhorrent Green Slippery City--fiction ....Bernard Malamud 138
A married man takes a young girl to Venice and finds out that when you're being taken for a ride, a gondola is the same as a limousine.
Blackjack for Blood--article ..............Maurice Zolotow 143
The author apprentices with a gambling expert and finds it isn't easy.
Star Spats--parody .......................Laurence Gonzales 144
A revisionist view of Star Wars that is pungent with chicken soup and cologne.
Whoooooosh--When Rocket ShipsWere Really a Blast--pictorial.................................... 146
Old-time rocket designs and a specially designed do-it-yourself rocket.
The Dirtiest Old Santa on the Block--humor ...Jay Cronley 151
He who laughs last laughs best, but not necessarily he who ho-hos all day.
Playboy's Playmate House Party--pictorial essay................. 152
You know how some parties get kinda loose after a while? Well, the party you saw on TV was like that. The fun really began the following day.
Not Just Another Great White Hope--personality ......Ted Green 164
Despite his unusual political profile, Portland Trail Blazers center Bill Walton is really a jock at heart.
Swingers' Scrapbook--pictorial essay.................... 167
Some folks who've done it all do a show-and-tell in our pages.
The Henry Miller Dawn Patrol--fiction ....Philip Jose Farmer 174
An old ex--fighter pilot flies his last missions in the beds of an old folks' home.
Playboy's Christmas Cards--verse .....Judith Wax 176
A few timely sentiments you won't find on the Hallmark rack.
Scorpio Rising--playboy's playmate of the month........ 178
Ashley Cox has her eyes set on the stars, but we've got our eyes set on her.
Playboy's Party Jokes--humor........................ 190
A Spirited Finale...--food ..................Emanuel Greenberg 192
With some unusual help from Shields and Yarnell--socko desserts.
The Humminest Little FootballMovie in Town--article ..............Mark Goodman 194
On the set of Semi-Tough, Kris Kristofferson and Burt Reynolds amid hundreds of screaming predatory cheerleaders.
Playboy's Christmas Gift Guide--gifts.............. 197
It's worth having a tree just to put some of these goodies under it.
Sex from the Sages--symposium .............Edward F. Murphy 203
Everybody thinks about it, but not everybody has something interesting to say about it. Those who have, you'll find here.
Club Date--attire ..................David Platt 204
Step out for the holidays like a disco hustler and a fancy-Dan dancer.
Sex Stars of 1977--article ..................Arthur Knight 208
We'll give you a clue: This was a big year for blondes with perfect teeth.
How I Spent My Spring Vacation:On Tour with Kiss in Japan--article ..........David Standish 223
How an all-American rock group makes partial amends for World War Two.
Great Moments inSexual Censorship--humor ... John Blumenthal and Kate Nolan 227
It began in the Garden of Eden, and it's been going downhill ever since.
The 1978 Playboy Music Poll--music.............. 234
Once again, you have a chance to play critic by voting for your favorites.
Shaping Up Once and for All--compendium
Don't Pay Attention to any Advice onPhysical Fitness ... Except This--article ....Leonard Gross 241
The co-author of Total Fitness in 30 Minutes a Week tells you how to become as fit as you can be. It's accompanied by an illustrated exercise program.
The Golson Shrug-and-Stay-FitProgram--opinion ........................G. Barry Golson 244
For all those who feel that blinking and yawning are quite energetic enough.
Cautionary Calisthenics--humor ........Gahan Wilson 245
Only the muscle-headed begin arduous exercise without proper guidance, and ghoulish Uncle Gahan is just the man to help you out.
Tomeu and His Daughters--ribald classic ........... 246
Card Tricks--pictorial.............................. 251
Ricky Jay can do more things with a deck of cards than you can do with a Veg-O-Matic, a 13-blade scout knife and a jar of K-Y jelly.
Playboy Funnies--humor.......................... 255
Playboy Potpourri.................................. 330
Big-time billiards, expensive old cars, rare smoking gear and thick necks.
Little Annie Fanny--satire .....Harvey Kurtzman and Will Elder 363
Our heroine finds herself lat-deep in musclemen. Let's see what develops.
Playboy on the Scene............................ 367
Exercycles, nude-stamp collecting and an unusual calendar.
Cover Story
Sondra Theodore, who will be forever remembered for her picture as our July Playmate playing the piano with her elbows, displays her versatility as a model by impersonating Santa Claus. Except for her face, her body, the vinyl jacket and the Rabbits on her boots, she's a dead ringer for Saint Nick, don't you think? Arny Freytag, who in no way resembles a little helper, was the photographer.
Like what you see? Upgrade your access to finish reading.
- Access all member-only articles from the Playboy archive
- Join member-only Playmate meetups and events
- Priority status across Playboy’s digital ecosystem
- $25 credit to spend in the Playboy Club
- Unlock BTS content from Playboy photoshoots
- 15% discount on Playboy merch and apparel