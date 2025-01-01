Great Disco Garb for those with Fidgety Feet

Everybody's doing It--going to parties, discos and new Clubs. And the clothes you wear should be as much fun as all that crazy dancing, drinking and God knows what you're up to. So when heading out, leave your traditional attire for the office. Dress up, or dress down (black tie with jeans), but use your imagination to put yourself together to match the festive mood. Fortunately, the fashion biz also has gotten the message, so there are plenty of bright, loose styles to choose from. Looking good is half the fun.