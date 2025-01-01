Swingers' Scrapbook

Tag-Team Orgies, Odd Couples, Sister Twisters, Fantasy Freaks and other Explorers of the Sexual Frontier --; it's Show-and-tell Time, as Real Swingers bare their Bodies and Souls for our Camera and Tape Recorder

When we sent photographer Robert Scott Hooper and his righthand woman, Theresa Holmes, to interview and photograph sexual swingers, we were reminded of the opening to Star Trek. We could hear the bass voice intoning, "This is your five-week mission: to flagrantly go where angels fear to tread; to seek out new worlds, new civilizations, new forms of life; to find kinky sex." Science fiction? Close. Hooper and Holmes turned in their logbook after having taken a very informative stroll along the sexual frontier. The visuals are shown on these five pages. Usually, a picture is worth a thousand words, but when Hooper turned on his tape recorder, the results were astonishing. These people were into some strange trips. The transcripts of the interviews proved to be so bizarre that we decided to reprint selected portions. The experimental sex styles described here may well be the foundation of a new civilization, if not a new life form. Hooper and Holmes found couples (and other combinations) who were true adventurers, people who had invented their own, new world of pleasure. This is their report.

Tom and Sheila: Odd Couples

Tom and Sheila have been swinging for seven years. They are not married. Their initial swinging experience was set up by Sheila and, to a certain extent, most of the situations that have followed have catered to her interest --; in other women. The two avoid orgies and tend to settle on steady dating with another compatible couple.

Sheila: Well, I discovered very early in life that I could love women. My best friend was a girl named Karen. As kids, we did everything together. We would hold Miss World and Miss U.S.A. contests in the nude. We would make trophies by putting a tennis ball on top of a Coke bottle and covering the thing with tin foil. Karen was always a woman of wisdom, a woman of the world. We would discuss sex: like the difference between boys' bikes and girls' bikes, why boys' bikes had that funny little bar. Karen said, "Oh, boys have penises and they need something to rest them on." Karen and I used to play mock sexual games. We'd take the wire wickets from a croquet set and stake each other out in the back yard. We'd pretend we were prisoners of Indian warriors. It was very sexual. We'd massage each other --; in lieu of sex. I would rather be with her than with my boyfriend. Finally, one day I had to say to her, "I want to make love to you." She said, "Oh, believe me, that's no problem." It was such a nice thing to say --; we never made love, but it was like having an orgasm in the bag. The permission, the possibility made it very easy to accept that tendency in myself.

A few years later, I was having a thing with Ilse, this older woman down the street. It was after I met Tom. She asked me, "Do you swing?" And I said, "No, I gave that up when I was seven." Then it hit me. Oh, swing? Uh, yes. I went home and told Tom and a few weeks later, it happened.

Tom: Ilse and her husband were very good. I've noticed that people who have bad initial experiences with swinging tend to repeat those bad experiences. But if you start off with a good experience, then you know how to have good experiences. It's best if other couples share your attitudes about swinging; if they are into weird trips, it won't work. That's the problem we found with orgies. There would always be the bedpost notchers --; the guys and gals who weren't satisfied until they'd bedded down 15 or so people. And there were the creepy crawlers.

Sheila: Yech. A creepy crawler is a single guy who sort of walks into the room, goes into a corner, takes off his clothes, crawls to the pile in the middle of the room and starts grabbing. Nothing can disrupt an organized party faster than a group of unattached outsiders. Or drugs. You don't need drugs if you're into sex.

Tom: Now we've settled into a routine where we try to satisfy all of our fantasies. People will tell you that if you act out a fantasy, it loses its impact or that you become bored. That's bullshit.

Sheila: When you satisfy a fantasy --; whether it's sexual or otherwise --; it's like pounding out the crumpled fender of a car, from the inside. All the wrinkles disappear and you end up feeling and looking brand-new. It would take all of MGM studios and 20th Century-Fox to satisfy some of my fantasies. Some of them aren't even sexual. I have this dream of standing up in a church on top of a pew, throwing darts at the cross. God would be looking on. A voice would say, "Hey, you finally got it."

Carrie, Diane and Paul: The Menage

The sisters came first, growing up in a suburb of Washington, D.C. They had dated many of the same people and had attended swing parties sponsored by a local club, but never together. "Finally," says Carrie, "it just happened. We began going to the same parties. We found ourselves in the same rooms at the same parties. We compared notes. Oh, you make noise when you come? Far out. We decided to become a team. We kept attending parties. We'd show up at ten o'clock. For dinner. That's when they serve the food and it's still hot. We were looking for an unsuspecting victim. I had this abiding fantasy, to find someone, take him home, seduce him. That was Paul. The unsuspecting victim."

Diane: The unsuspecting victim. Carrie's very big on that. We must hear "unsuspecting victim" around here at least once a day.

Carrie: Yeah. Well, we kind of swept Paul in. We invited him over for a little chateaubriand and sex. Diane and I had talked about it. We had everything planned in advance. He walked into the living room and we told him to sit in the rocking chair. Have you ever made love in a rocking chair?

Paul: Carrie doesn't know how to tell a story to save her life. It was amazing. I'd never been sexually involved with either of the girls and I was kind of worked up. They put me into this rocking chair. They sat me in this chair and said, "Don't be scared, we want to tie your hands up." I said that I wasn't into bondage. I refuse to be dominated by a woman, you know. But they said, "Trust us." So I let them tie me to the chair. They began walking around, kissing me here, touching me there. They really knew how to pressure the bulge. Diane began to give me head, while Carrie stepped back and did a little striptease. Now, if you're at all normal, you're going to get a little worked up in a situation like that. Believe me, I was getting worked up. After they got me excited, they took my clothes off:

Carrie: He's a toe man. Diane started kissing his forehead, then draped her leg over his shoulder. I started kissing his toes and worked my way up his calves to his crotch. Just enough to tease him. I didn't want to blow it.

Diane: We were kind of new to this bondage thing. We figured that when we saw the tears coming out of Paul's eyes, it would be time to untie him. He didn't cry, but he was as excited as it is possible for one man to get. We went into the bedroom and finished him off.

Paul: I moved in shortly after that. It's just the three of us. We don't swing at parties as much as we used to. We don't have to. These girls are seriously into sex. They are always taking me by surprise, with little episodes they've planned. I'm the unsuspecting victim, all right. One night, we made love in a room filled with flowers. Diane was giving me head --; that's the way it usually goes, by the way. Diane excites me while Carrie goes off and does something crazy. I was sitting in a chair and Carrie was watching us from across the room.

Carrie: Every now and then, he would close his eyes, to savor what Diane was doing to him. Whenever he would close his eyes, I would change positions. It was like red light, green light. He would open his eyes and one piece of clothing was gone. Then I was naked. Then I was touching myself. Then I was off the couch. Halfway across the room. Right next to him. My legs over his shoulders. Bang. You want to know what keeps us together? My imagination. I run the show around here.

Diane: A lot of what keeps us together is our sense of humor. A lot of times we just lie in bed laughing.

Carrie: Yeah. We watch Johnny Carson every night. Johnny Carson is our foreplay. No Johnny, no nookie.

Paul: I agree with Carrie. What keeps us together is imagination. These are the sister twisters. They get ideas. Some of the things they suggest are kind of strange. But once I was gone on a four-month trip to China --; I'm a merchant seaman. When I came back, they dressed up like geisha girls and gave me a bath and a hot-oil massage. Things they thought I had gotten used to in the Orient. But they're always looking for new tricks. Like glycerin: You spread glycerin over someone's body, it gets warm and tingly. Every time they kiss me, I can feel the heat. Or Mentholatum. A nice cool feeling. You can wake a person up with whipped cream. I've been the main course for breakfast a couple of times. They put me on the kitchen table and eat the whole thing.

Carrie: Don't get the idea that we wait on him hand and foot sexually. We live like everybody else, except that there are three of us. He has bad habits that drive me crazy. Like, he'll leave gum in the ashtray. Diane and I still fight over the nail polish. And every night it's a hassle to find out who sleeps on the wet spot. And with three people, there's always a wet spot.

Chuck and Barbra: The Fantasy Freaks

Chuck and Barbra met on a ski trip in Vermont. He was 20, she was 17. It was sex at first sight. They spent four hours making love in the bathtub of the house in which Barbra lived. Her roommates did not take kindly to the commotion and asked her to move. She moved --; into Chuck's place in Queens.

Barbra: I was a wild child. When I was 12, I used to go over to this guy's house to give him blow jobs --; just so I could learn to do oral sex the right way. He wouldn't go down on me, 'cause the didn't want to break in a virgin.

Chuck: He was afraid of getting involved.

Barbra: A few years ago, we ran into the guy in a pillow store. Chuck went right up to him and said, "I'd like to shake your hand and thank you for the hours you spent with Barbra." The guy recognized me, but he had no idea who Chuck was. It was a gas.

Chuck: When I was 13, every penny I had I spent on pornography. How-to-do-it books. When I was 14, I was a lifeguard at this beach. Two teachers found me and instructed me. They would say do this, do that. After a year, they turned me out, but I was already a legend among 40- and 50-year-old ladies. They would meet me at the pool or something and say, "Oh, you're Chuck." Now Barbra and I are into a very heavy fantasy trip, spontaneous combustion.

Barbra: We like to do it in cars. Once, in the middle of a rainstorm on the Belt Parkway, we decided to make love. Fuck, can't drive, might as well fuck. Once I was coming out of a candy store and I said to Chuck, "I'll give you $20 if you fuck me." He tuned right in to my fantasy, took the $20 and stashed it in his wallet. An old lady who was walking by nearly passed out. But he drove in back of this church and we did it in the parking lot in the back of the Barracuda.

Chuck: It was the Camaro.

Barbra: No, it was the Barracuda. Remember, you hit your head on the dashboard? You didn't even own the Camaro then.

Chuck: Oh, yeah, it was the Barracuda. Every time we act out a fantasy, we say, "Holy shit, if you can do that, you can do anything." Each episode is more intense. Like, one time, we were talking about tattoos. So I pulled out this pen and did this huge tattoo of a snake, with its mouth poised just above Barbra's cunt. It never got finished. She had to go to work. But the kinds of things you can think up for each other are endless. Just the things that are normally around the house. Clothespins. Spoons. You take a spoon and put it into a refrigerator. Then you breathe on the spoon and put it on her clit. Ooooh. Then you can hold a vibrator against the spoon. There are hollow-point dildos you can fill with ice water, called the Devil's dildo. Or even better: You do a plaster cast of your own pecker, fill it with water, freeze it and you can fuck yourself.

Barbra: Sometimes we're gentle. We made love once in the ocean. There were dolphins in the water. Do you know how lucky it is to have dolphins?

Bob and Kathy: Tag-Team Orgies

Bob and Kathy were made for each other: He is a fugitive from a southern Mississippi Baptist upbringing. She is the daughter of a Northern California minister. She lost her virginity at 13 --; to her older brother. Then she moved to the big city, found true love and a life of swinging.

Kathy: It took Bob less time to get me to a swing party than it did to get me to a dance floor. The first time he brought up Naked with Another Girl? it was no. No. No. Naked with Another Guy? No. No. No. But four weeks later, I was ready for a party. You know, it's always that way. We met a cute girl a few weeks ago who said she had never been with another woman. By the end of the evening, she was grabbing with both hands. At one point, she had a hand in each of two separate pussies and her mouth on another. That's the one thing I like about orgies. The energy level. And the girls. I love making it with women, but I must confess that it's not complete unless Bob is there, inside me.

Bob: It's amazing the changes that come over people at orgies. Like, how many people are into heavy S/M or bondage.

Kathy: We're into S/M. I flogged the hell out of him the other night, until his ears were ringing. He hated it. I loved it, but not as much as when I'm being treated rough.

Bob: She's odd. The reverse of most chicks. She does not like to be hit anywhere except the face. Not hard enough to bruise. Just hard enough to make her cry.

Kathy: He loves to see me cry.

Bob: It's very emotional. If you put your hand down to her pussy, it's dripping wet. You'd be surprised how many women like to be roughed up. I was at a swing party and this very cute, very tiny girl met me, took me to the group room. We lay down beside Kathy, I got on and asked, "Is there anything you like to do?" She said, "Yes, get on top, pin my arms down and bang the hell out of me." She was really getting off on it.

Kathy: Tell them about the first time you found out that you liked to hit women.

Bob: No. I've never told anyone that. You want me to? Oh, well. I was in a bar, playing pool. This chick came in with a supernice body. Really shaking it around. Put the make on me, so I drove out into the desert, pulled her clothes off, went off through the dunes. I was running my hands through her hair when it slipped. Underneath, her head was shaved. There was stubble. Then, kissing her, I realized that she had false teeth. I said, "My God, what the hell have I got here?" She was on the verge of passing out. I mean, she wasn't all there. So I crawled up, stuck the head of my dick into her mouth. She would only take the head. So I said, "Deeper." Still wasn't deep enough. So I told her to take her teeth out. She didn't want to, so I roughed her up a little. She took her teeth out, then took a little more of me. It still wasn't deep enough, so I slapped her, grabbed the back of her head, put it all the way in. As far as it would go. I kind of got carried away. Decided to butt-fuck her. But sand was in every orifice. It really messed everything up. I couldn't finish. Finally, I had to jack off in her face.

Kathy: Tell him what her reaction was.

Bob: Well, she was just sitting there, her teeth in one hand, her wig in the other. Amazing. We had been all over that sand dune and she had held on to her teeth and wig the whole time. She was kind of rambling. I figured she had had it with me. We got in the car and I asked her where she wanted to go. She said, "Home with you." I let her out there.

Kathy: Now we're into this fantasy kick. Every fantasy you act out makes you a little stronger.

Bob: She wants to be a sexual slave, so we're thinking about getting a van, parking it downtown, getting a lot of men and saying, "Hey, do you want a free blow job?" And we give each other gifts. One time, I was downtown playing pool. This little black kid came up and hustled me three games in a row. Finally, I walked out into the parking lot to go home and he followed me. He introduced himself: "I'm one of the top ten female boxers in the country." I couldn't believe it. He was a girl. So I asked, "Are you bi?" and took her home to Kathy.

Kathy: Yeah, Bob came into the room, said, "Hey, I've got a gal for you." I just stared. He hadn't done that kind of thing before and I was kind of freaked. With her clothes on, this little black kid looked just like a guy. But she undressed and, sure enough, she was a girl. It was fantastic.

Bob: Yeah. The black gal went down on Kathy and Kathy went down on me. I think Kathy was too nervous then to reciprocate, to initiate anything sexual with the other girl. It was still too new to her. But she learned how soft and talented another woman can be, how expressive. Now she's a tigress when it comes to other girls. It gives her a sense of power to play another woman's body, to give another girl pleasure.

Each of the interviews averaged two or more hours. Many of the stories that Hooper and Holmes heard were being told for the first time. Our interviewers were careful not to judge but, instead, tried to match the curiosity that had driven these couples to live out their sexual fantasies with a curiosity of their own --; the simple question: What's happening out there? The two still have that curiosity and, having survived this first mission, have volunteered to continue their quest for knowledge. So --; who knows? --; maybe they'll be paying a visit to your galaxy.

