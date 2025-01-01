Whoooooosh when Rocket Ships were Really a Blast

Playboy's do-it-yourself Rocket Ship

Back in those halcyon days before World War Two, cartoonists and movie special-effects men creating rocket ships for Buck Rogers and Flash Gordon were followers of the gingerbread school of design. Thus, you had spacecraft that looked like the ones pictured here--with fins and vents and all kinds of silly gizmos attached to them. But they did have a certain individualistic charm--unlike today's jobs, which are bulletlike and boring. However, we've taken care of that on the next page with our own spaceship. You can be a regular Dr. Zarkov and put it together yourself.