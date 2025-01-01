Playboy's Playmate Review

a roundup of the past delightful dozen

Seems like only yesterday--actually it was February--when we gave you our very first Playmate Preview. Of those 15 candidates, five were finally chosen for last year's eye-filling dozen. For the geographic trivia freaks among you, there were five from California, one New York transplant from California, one Minnesota native, one Chicago beauty, two Texans and (this could be the start of something big) two lovelies from our neighbor to the north. All in all, it was a splendid potpourri of Playmates. They represented a wide range of interests, attitudes and physical characteristics, a veritable cross section of contemporary womanhood. Naturally, we each have our favorites, but here, en reprise, is the whole crop from last year's bumper harvest of gatefold beauties.

Playmates' Progress