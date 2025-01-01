The Year in Sex

back by popular demand: a look at the advances--and the setbacks--of the sexual revolution during the twelve months past

Let's face it--it was a weird year. Only 12 months ago, we were treated to the comparative frivolity of Liz Ray's earning her Congressional salary on her back. In 1977, what did we get? Child pornography. Anita Bryant in a one-woman crusade against gay rights. Roman Polanski getting busted for what he did with a 13-year-old. Larry Flynt sentenced to seven to 25 years for foisting his bad taste on the public--a caper that was somehow interpreted by the judicial system of Ohio as engaging in organized crime. Surely, you say, there was a lighter side to sex in '77? Well, yes, there was Buck Henry, as Lindy, seemingly jerking himself off, ah, course over the Atlantic on NBC's Saturday Night. And the T-shirts that blared messages seldom before seen off latrine walls. And, lest we forget, the cocksmanship ratings published by coeds Roxanne Ritchie and Susan Gilbert in a Massachusetts Institute of Technology student newspaper commenting--by name--on the abilities of 36 not necessarily big men on campus with whom they'd slept. Surprisingly enough, sex surged forward in an area in which it had long been suppressed--that of organized religion. David Brandt Berg--the founder of a sect called the Children of God, who styles himself "Moses David"--recruited a bevy of good-looking chicks to be Happy Hookers for Jesus. (Don't ask us for their addresses; the whole gang has disappeared--rumor has it to Libya.) Meanwhile, the Vatican found it necessary to silence a homosexual Jesuit who dared write a book and Episcopal Church authorities got all kinds of flak for ordaining a lesbian. Most embarrassing of all was the case of the Episcopal clergyman in Tennessee who ran a rehabilitation farm for boys--and was convicted of using his charges as models for homosexual porn. Next year has just got to be better.

Sex symbols

Sextracurricular activities

Sex for Sale

Hot off the Screens

Newsmakers

Skin games