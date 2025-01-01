Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill .......... 3

The New Body Snatchers ..........Nat Hentoff 40

Anguish over their children's allegiance to the latest offbeat cults has driven many parents into engaging the services of "deprogramers" who kidnap the young converts and try to brainwash some sense into them. Meanwhile, religious freedom is going down the drain.

Dirty Little Secrets ..........David Butler 41

We've all read those nice, slightly stuffy little capsule biographies of authors at the end of magazine articles. Have you ever wondered how they would sound if they told the truth? Here's how....

The Playboy Advisor .......... 43

Playboy Sex Poll ..........Howard Smith 47

This month's question: Do you find that your lovers get turned on by being talked to while making love?

The Playboy Forum .......... 53

Playboy Interview: Don Meredith--candid conversation .......... 59

Dandy Don, ex-quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys and now a television teammate of Howard Cosell and Frank Gifford on ABC's N.F.L. Monday Night Football, talks about his life on and off the field.

Wired to the Teeth--sports ..........Neil Amdur 78

In both professional and amateur sports these days, you can't tell the pills without a score card. Whether they're using cocaine or steroids, a lot of athletes are getting by with a little help from their friends.

Close Encounters of the Fourth Kind--pictorial .......... 83

Perhaps the thought of experiencing intergalactic sex has never crossed your mind, but after seeing this pictorial, you may want to go for a drive at night on an Arizona desert with a box of candy and a dozen roses.

The Human Factor--fiction ..........Graham Greene 88

Despite the impersonal nature of the espionage business, conflicts of personality do surface. Particularly if one spy doesn't approve of another spy's wife.

Beyond the Basics--attire ..........David Platt 92

It used to be that all you needed was a blue suit, a sports coat and two pairs of slacks, but today's man needs to stretch his wardrobe. We show you how.

Pushed to the Edge Part One: The Ice Climb--article ..........Craig Vetter 96

The author, who will admittedly do anything for money, has undertaken the task of doing some of the most frightening things in the world and writing about them for Playboy. On his first venture, he scares himself nearly to death.

Ah, yes, it's February, the month of Saint Valentine. Playmate Hope Olson bears no resemblance to any queen of hearts we've ever laid a stack of chips on, but that's because photographer Claude Mougin got his inspiration from a 19th Century playing card he bought in an antique store. Senior Art Director Kerig Pope, who designed the cover, says he and Mougin "really put our hearts into it." Honest. He said that.

Meet Her in St. Louis--playboy's playmate of the month .......... 98

If you're driving through St. Louis and a stunningly beautiful woman driving a Triumph convertible pulls alongside, there's a good chance it's Janis Schmitt, a Bunny at the St. Louis Playboy Club.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor .......... 110

Jambalaya!--food ..........Thomas Mario 112

It's probably New Orleans' greatest contribution to American cuisine, and you can smell this creole dish's mouth-watering aroma and savor its spicy flavor without going to Louisiana.

Sazerac!-drink ..........Emanuel Greenberg 113

You'll need a little something to drink along with your hot jambalaya, so here's how to have a Mardi Gras celebration in your own dining room.

The Female Ego--essay ..........Jules Siegel 114

With the sexes firing volleys at each other, the author comes up with a novel solution for the battle-weary man: Change your name to Ms. and pass.

Way Down West in Mexico--travel ..........David Standish 117

Some call it the new Riviera; plan now for your own leisurely vacation on Mexico's west coast and avoid the winter tourist rush.

The Albert/Albert Exchange--humor. Richard Liebmann-Smith 123

When the two Nobel Prize-winning Alberts, Einstein and Schweitzer, conducted a historic correspondence, you would expect their letters to have been full of weighty matters, wouldn't you? Hah!

The End of the World--article ..........Senator George McGovern 124

With our military-industrial complex riding high, it will be a miracle if we aren't blown off the face of the earth before the end of the decade.

Playmates International--pictorial .......... 127

A delightful international array of some of the most beautiful women to appear in the foreign editions of Playboy.

Eureka! I'm Coming--article ..........John Lobell' 137

Remember the lusty virgin in high school you called a prick tease because she built you up but never gave satisfaction? You should thank her. She was making you more creative all the time.

Playboy Pad: Lofty Ambitions--modern living .......... 139

In New York's Soho district, where artists are rehabilitating factory lofts, an architect has the kind of pad we'd like to work and play in.

The Vargas Girl--pictorial ..........Alberto Vargas 142

There's Room for Two--ribald classic ..........Marquis De Sade 143

Going to New Lengths--modern living .......... 146

Video cassettes are stretching out, timewise, so now you can watch and watch.

Playboy Funnies--humor .......... 148

Playboy's Pipeline .......... 159

Plastic foods, a hi-fi check list, safe-deposit boxes and collecting Detroit cars.

Think Tank .......... 186

The case of the frozen penis, women and dirty movies, powdered alcoholic drinks, indoor pollution and more.

Playboy Potpourri .......... 194

Playboy on the Scene .......... 207

Fancy kitchen gear, personal computers and some different ways to ski.