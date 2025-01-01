Playmates International

A Playmate by any other name is still ... terrific. Nothing is lost in translation, no matter what the language, no matter what the country. Over the years, the Playboy empire has reached the far corners of the world--and the newsstands on those far corners. More eyes have seen the Playboy Rabbit than gazed upon the emblem of Alexander the Great. It kind of makes us proud. Our allies in Japan, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy and Mexico have taken Playboy's editorial concept and made it work on the home front. Each of the girls shown on these pages has been a featured model in one of our foreign editions. How are we going to keep you down on the farm, after you've seen Marie? Or Jasmin, Katia, Ursula and Anna?