Don't Sleep On It

Pajamas may be passe, but pajama-type lounge-leisure outfits (we've dubbed them easy clothes) that can be worn for entertaining or just curling up with a good book are the hottest-selling items on the present male fashion scene. Easy clothes reinforce the principle that it's no longer possible to label various types of men's apparel sportswear, businesswear, etc. Crossovers in these categories and functions are everywhere, the current fashion mood being if it feels right, wear it. And feel is part of the appeal of these new easy clothes. Borrowing from active, jogging styles, from soft, terry beach styles and from silk-pajama styles, easy clothes come on relaxed, sensuous and, well, easy. So, quick--put on your easy clothes. Company's coming!