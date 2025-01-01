Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill....................................... 3

Dear Playboy..................................... 11

Playboy After Hours.............................. 21

Books............................................ 24

Dining & Drinking............................ 32

Music............................................. 33

Press............................................. 36

Movies.............................................. 38

Coming Attractions.................................. 46

Selected Short

A Born-Again Hustler.................Art Buchwald 49

It is said that angels have no sex, but now that Larry Flynt has found religion, look for separate bathrooms in heaven.

The Playboy Advisor................................. 51

Playboy Sex Poll......................... 55

This month's question: What living arrangement would be ideal for perfect sex? One to one, two women and one man, etc.?

The Playboy Forum.............................. 61

Playboy Interview: David Frost—candid conversation........ 67

The most visible interrogator in America talks about his historic five-part interview with former President Nixon, his career and his reputation as an intercontinental ladies' man.

The Breaking of Richard Nixon—article..............James Reston, Jr. 93

The story behind the story of the Frost-Nixon interviews.

Inside Sirhan—article......................James McKinley 96

When Sirhan Sirhan was arrested for the assassination of Robert Kennedy, he was shrouded in mystery. His lawyers claimed he was insane. Now, conversations with Sirhan's only close friend in prison take you into Sirhan's mind and let you decide for yourself about his mental condition.

The Fillies of Crazy Horse—pictorial essay................. 100

For nearly 30 years, this Paris club has typified la vie parisienne. As you will see, its girls are enough to make any stud crazy.

Pushed to the Edge: Part Three The Sky Dive—article.....................Craig Vetter 108

The author, who has agreed to play footsie with death six ways for your reading enjoyment and a modest fee, returns with another firsthand tale of terror. This time, he jumps out of an airplane and manages to keep his lunch.

Cover Story

This month's cover features one of the delicious sets of siblings awaiting you in our Sisters pictorial. The blonde is January 1977 Playmate Susan Kiger and the brunette is her sister, Patty. Executive Art Director Tom Staebler, who designed and photographed the cover, also designed the Kigers' dresses. "They're just two pieces of satin sewn together and pinned by a Rabbit clasp," says Tom. He should know.

A Diet of Sex—humor.............................. 111

Schtup your way to health, happiness and a flat stomach with our guaranteed easy-as-pie method.

Hands-Off Hi-Fi—modern living............................ 114

Computers and remote control can make you an easy-does-it magician of sound in your own living room.

Cutting Loose—playboy's playmate of the month............ 118

Pamela Jean Bryant was a telecommunications major at the U of Indiana when we discovered her for September's Girls of the Big Ten pictorial; but since then, she's left the dusty halls of academia for the fresh air of Florida.

Playboy's Party Jokes—humor........................... 130

Kalki—fiction...............................Gore Vidal 132

The man Norman Mailer loves to hate concludes his two-part scarifying fantasy depicting the destruction of the world.

Treads and Threads—modern living....................... 135

If clothes make the man, a motorcycle makes the clothes. A guide to cycles and cyclewear for the man about town on two wheels. Fashion Editor David Platt handles the clothes; Associate Editor Jim Petersen shakes out the bikes.

Nine and a Half Weeks: An Incredible Love Affair—memoir......Elizabeth McNeill 142

How one perfectly sane young woman found herself chained to the bed by a perfect gentleman and learned to love it.

Sisters—pictorial............................ 147

"Are there any more at home like you?" is a standard line to a pretty girl, but it's a logical one, because beauty often comes in pairs, even bunches, as these fetching siblings amply prove.

Greeks and Romans—ribald classic...................... 157

Mixing it up with Whiskey—drink......Emanuel Greenberg 159

A lot of liquors have risen in popularity as cocktail mixers and then have fallen. But people seem always to return to that American favorite.

Playboy Music '78—survey.............................. 161

The results of our annual poll, another stellar collection of hits, hypes and heavies, the latest entry in the Playboy Music Hall of Fame and a wrap-up of what has gone down on the past year's music scene by Mark Von Lehmden.

Silver Lining—attire........................... 173

It's the rainy season, and we'll show you how to dodge the raindrops in style.

Playboy Funnies—humor................................ 174

Playboy's Pipeline................................. 201

Tax audits, importing cars, old houses.

Playboy Potpourri........................... 228

Playboy on the Scene............................. 245

Quick cookers, loose threads, wild wheels.