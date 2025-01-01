Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast

Summertime is almost here and the livin' is easy down Key West way, where our hang-loose gang of Playboy models, stylists and photographers bunked in at Pier House, a funky hotel that served as headquarters for each day's forays to the nearby shore and surf. The pictures resulting from this expedition definitely attest to the fact that there's going to be very little uptightness in menswear for the next six months and probably longer. Suits are even being worn with collarless shirts--and most fabrics are soft and not necessarily wrinkle-free. In fact, the slightly rumpled look is in. We also predict that cottons, silks and linens in natural shades will be top-drawer choices, but also add some splashes of brightness to your spring/summer wardrobe along the line of the witty jacket pictured on page 114, which resembles a sports coat but is actually made from sweat-shirt fabric. In short, take it easy--with style.