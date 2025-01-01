Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill .......... 3

The World of Playboy .......... 11

Dear Playboy .......... 14

Playboy After Hours .......... 23

Television .......... 28

Music .......... 32

Books .......... 38

Movies .......... 42

Erotica .......... 50

Adventures .......... 51

Coming Attractions .......... 52

The Playboy Advisor .......... 55

Playboy Sex Poll .......... 63

This month's question: Are smart people better lovers?

The Playboy Forum .......... 73

Playboy Interview: George Burns--candid conversation .......... 85

In a dialog full of humor and cigar smoke, Hollywood's most popular octogenarian discusses his half century in showbiz, his life with Gracie and the state of his current sex life.

Wheeling and Dealing--memoir ..........Bobby Baker with Larry L. King 110

In 1963, "the Bobby Baker scandal" was a household phrase. Bobby did time for his wheeling and dealing in Washington, but now he's back with the dirt on a quorum of big names in government.

The Dreams of Apollonia--pictorial .......... 115

A New York fashion model acts out her innermost fantasies just for you.

Telly Loves Ya!--personality ..........Mark Goodman 118

Is it possible to be chunky and bald and a big-time sex symbol? No sweat, baby.

Playboy and Margaux Go to Cuba .......... 121

Top model--celebrity Margaux Hemingway returns to her grandfather's favorite stamping ground and writes about it. Playboy Fashion Editor David Platt's top choices in resort wear give Castroland a new look. And onetime White House photographer David Kennerly shoots the works for us. It's quite a package.

The Baseball Managers' Cash-on-the-Line, Clutch-Player All-Star Poll--sports .......... 128

The major-league managers were asked whom they'd bank on in a must-win game. The answers may surprise you.

Southern Exposure--playboy's playmate of the month .......... 132

The loveliness of Memphis belle Gail Stanton is enough to bring Yankees and Rebels together in hominy. (Sorry about that.)

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor .......... 144

A Party in Miami Beach--fiction ..........Isaac Bashevis Singer 146

Almost everyone has a story to tell, but a rich man can make sure somebody tells his story for him.

Playboy's Gifts for Dads and Grads--merchandise .......... 149

With the school year ending and Father's Day just around the corner, we give you a chance to pick your presents early.

Getting Any?--article ..........Sharon O'Hara 152

If you are, you're probably a lawyer in Chicago. If you aren't, maybe you ought to change professions.

Playmate of the Year--pictorial .......... 156

We'll give you a hint: Her blonde hair was once five feet long and she hails from Texas--of course.

Hokey Pokey--fiction ..........Daniel Curley 168

Sometimes you can talk a good thing to death. Sex, for instance.

Pushed to the Edge: Part Five the Cliff Dive--article ..........Craig Vetter 172

Only a wacko gringo would consider diving off a 130-foot rock face in Acapulco. Now, that's a challenge.

Premixed Blessings--drink ..........Emanuel Greenberg 175

A review of those already-prepared drinks that allow you to save time and get on with the party.

Moons in June--pictorial .......... 177

A Playmate sampler for those who enjoy a backward glance.

Under the Beard--ribald classic .......... 181

Last of the Ragtops--modern living ..........Brock Yates 182

If you've never known the feeling of driving a car with the wind in your face and the sun on your head, you still have a chance to try it. But you'd better hurry; time is running out.

Playboy Funnies--humor .......... 186

Playboy's Pipeline .......... 193

Contact lenses, moving your hi-fi safely, learning to fly and light beer.

Playboy Potpourri .......... 252

Playboy on the Scene .......... 273

Coffee for two, a rotary-engined sports car and portable typewriters.

Cover Story

Playmate of the Year Debra Jo Fondren is combing her golden tresses with 17 ounces of pure silver fashioned into a comb by Alaskan sculptor Josef Princiotta. According to Princiotta--known for, among other achievements, a 30-foot sculpture of a whale and, would you believe?, a set of Howard Hughes commemorative medallions--there are 90 faces in the comb. As photographer Robert Scott Hooper says, "Only the best for Debra."