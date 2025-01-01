Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill ................................................................. 3

The world of playboy ..................................................... 9

Dear playboy ............................................................ 16

Playboy after hours ..................................................... 23

Television .............................................................. 28

Books ................................................................... 36

Movies .................................................................. 40

Music ................................................................... 50

Coming attractions ...................................................... 51

The playboy advisor ..................................................... 53

Playboy sex poll ......................... Howard Smith and Leslie Harlib 57

This month's question: Aside from losing your virginity, what was your most meaningful sexual experience?

The playboy forum ....................................................... 61

Playboy interview: William Colby--candid conversation .............. 69

The former director of the CIA plays verbal hide-and-seek with our interviewer but gets caught a few times, nonetheless.

Astral projection and the horse that could count--article .............. Carl Sagan 82

The quintessential rationalist's view of flying saucers, ESP, invisible psychic forces and lots of other very popular weird stuff.

Nancy drew grows up--pictorial ...................................... 87

Pamela Sue Martin sheds her image as TV's wide-eyed teenaged detective and now our eyes are wide!

Galahad--fiction ................................ Walter L. Lowe, Jr. 94

There comes a time in the life of every pool hustler when he sees his soul reflected in the cue ball.

Martin mull's guide to sophisticated seduction--humor ............... 96

In pictures and words, America 2Night's ace smoothie shows you his sure-fire step-by-step method for making out.

Shades of meaning--modern living ................................... 100

We've got five great pairs of sunglasses for you, and they're sunbeatable!

The accompanist--fiction ........................... V. S. Pritchett 102

If you're going to dinner at your best friend's house, there's no better way to work up an appetite than by making love to his wife.

First-Night disasters--article ................. Dr. William Masters 104

America's foremost sex researcher says that, for better or worse (often worse), your first time is probably a foreshadowing of things to come.

Blowing up your boat--modern living ................................ 109

Here's a recipe for happy boating: Just add air and chart your course.

All in the family--playboy's playmate of the month ................. 112

Her cousin Elaine was a Playmate and now Karen does the Morton family proud again, proving that beauty comes in bunches.

Playboy's party jokes--humor ....................................... 124

Super sandwiches--food ........................... Emanuel Greenberg 127

You can turn that late-night snack into a work of art.

Playboy's guide to grooming--modern living ......................... 128

A compendium of tips to keep you looking your best.

The world of Le Roy Neiman--pictorial .............................. 134

He gained renown in Playboy and now he's one of America's most famous artists. Here's a portfolio of his work, including two stunning portraits of Elvis.

The secret life of soccer--sports .................... Maury Z. Levy 144

It's a sport that's about to happen--big. We're letting you in on the ground floor.

Designing trio--attire ................................. David Platt 149

Three top designers talk about their work and fashion trends.

Barroom bets--quiz ............................... Russell H. Slocum 153

Easy ways to win back the money you lost on the Super Bowl.

Call of the wild--pictorial ........................................ 154

You may know Alaskan restaurant owner Susan Jensen as porn star Constance Money, but don't get them confused. She doesn't.

The Magic staff--ribald classic .................................... 163

Saint Jane and the hollywood dragon--personality ..................... Jim Harwood 169

Jane Fonda hasn't exactly dropped out of the revolution; she's just too busy trying to finance it.

Playboy's pipeline ...................................................... 175

Fishing schools; using your consular corps; plastic surgery.

Playboy potpourri ....................................................... 206

Playboy on the scene .................................................... 235

A great serving cart; a new tennis racket.

Cover Story

Phillip Dixon photographed Pamela Sue Martin, formerly television's teenaged girl sleuth Nancy Drew, examining the clue of a cutout Rabbit. We asked Pam (whose new image debuts with the pictorial on page 87) what she thought the clue meant, but she was preoccupied with another mystery--who stole her underwear from under her trench coat?