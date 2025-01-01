Playboy's Guide to Grooming

Shape-up Resorts for two

Spa, the name of that famous town in Belgium where for centuries Europeans have been drinking up and dunking in the local mineral-spring water, has gradually become synonymous with numerous luxurious health resorts dotting the States from California to Long Island. The most spectacular of these super spas (and, believe us, super is the only adjective that adequately describes what these resorts offer) is La Costa, a sprawling, 5000-acre ultimate getaway located in Carlsbad, California, just 30 minutes north of San Diego. La Costa is on target for couples who want a vacation spot that will send them home not only looking good but feeling great. It literally has every bodytoning hedonistic pleasure that you and a companion would want--as the pictures on the opposite page attest: Roman pools, Swiss showers, steam baths, saunas, herbal wraps, deep-muscle massages, exercise programs, plus a 27-hole P.G.A. golf course, 25 tennis courts, four fresh water swimming pools, 21 miles of riding trails, five restaurants featuring a variety of delicious cuisines that range from low-caloric (individually planned by the medical director and the dietician) to high Italian--and privacy. And if you've still got the energy, the two of you can boogie the night away in La Costa's lounge or dining room.

The price for a week of healthful luxury for two at La Costa should run about $1575, plus 15 percent gratuity and a six (text concluded on page 186)Shape-up Resorts(continued from page 129) percent tax. For more information (there are numerous health and vacation plans), contact La Costa Hotel and Spa, Costa del Mar Road, Carlsbad, California 92008.

Farther north, near Escondido, California, is Deborah Szekely Mazzanti's famous Golden Door, a super spa for women that four times a year admits health-minded couples for a week of rigorous exercise, tasty low-calorie food, water volleyball, herbal wraps, saunas, etc., all in the tranquil setting of a Japanese inn. By the end of the week, you can't help but be converted to the Golden Door's religious belief that we all need to get our mind and body together year-round through regular exercise and watching our diet.

A week at the Golden Door is $3150 for two, including tips and taxes. For more information on couples' weeks or the men-only sessions, write to the Golden Door, Box 1567, Escondido, California 92025.

Deborah Mazzanti is also director of another West Coast spa, Rancho La Puerta, that's located near the Mexican border town of Tecate. Rancho La Puerta takes a casual approach to the day's activities; you can hike, swim, exercise, etc., at your leisure--and the price is easier on your wallet, too: about $800 to $1000 a week for two, plus six percent tax and tips. For a brochure, write to Rancho La Purerta, Tecate, California 92080.

If you'd rather spend your shape-up week in sunny Florida, there's Palm-Aire, a large, delightful resort spa located in Pompano Beach, next door to Fort Lauderdale. Male-female separate-but-equal spa accommodations offer the usual luxurious amenities, but the two of you can also get it together jogging, playing water volleyball and on the golf course and the tennis courts. A week at Palm-Aire for two will set you back about $1749, including most gratuities. For additional info, write to The Spa at Palm-Aire, 2501 Palm-Aire Drive, Pompano Beach, Florida 33060.

Not technically a spa, the just-opened Minden at Hampton Court in Bridge-hampton, Long Island, is a "reconditioning center" for those couples who are seriously interested in losing weight. Minden's main building is a huge refurbished mansion located on 11 and one half landscaped acres. Although the setting is one of baronial splendor, guests will be restricted to a Spartan 700 calories a day. If that sounds like your cup of unsweetened tea, write to Minden at Hampton Court, P.O. Box 468, Ocean Road, Bridgehampton, New York 11932. Wherever you go--happy workout!

