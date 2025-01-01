Playboy's Roving Eye

Stripping for Christ

Hey, guys, over here. You can go back to the pictures in a minute. The lady unveiled above, to the right and below is a former Miss Body Beautiful U.S.A. and Miss Nude Universe. She lifts weights. Her name is Kellie Everts and she's a Stripper for Christ, currently performing for the aforementioned deity and Minsky's Burlesque revue. It seems that last July, God spoke to Kellie. He told her to leave her job as a Government social worker and go back on the stage: "God gave me a body people want to look at. There's very few women who can stand on a stage naked and look as good as me." When she's not stripping for Christ, Kellie spends her time in meditation. She is saving her money to build a children's chapel in Brooklyn. Her measurements are 44-21-38. Amen.