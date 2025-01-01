Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill.......................3

The World of Playboy.......................11

Dear Playboy.......................17

Playboy After Hours.......................25

Music.......................32

Books.......................33

Movie Essay.......................36

Movies.......................38

Adventures.......................44

Coming Attractions.......................46

The Playboy Advisor.......................49

Playboy Sex Poll .......................Howard Smith.......................53

This month's questions: What is your best opening line? What kind of opening lines do you think would work best on you?

The Playboy Forum.......................57

Playboy Interview: Ted Turner---candid conversation.......................67

The irrepressible owner of the losing Atlanta Braves and the undauntable skipper of the winning America's Cup yacht steps on a whole lot of toes.

The Death Freak---fiction ......................."John Luckless," also known as Clifford Irving and Herbert Burkholz.......................92

Two retiring spies use every lethal trick they know to defend themselves against the CIA and the K.G.B.

"Eyes" Has It---pictorial.......................96

A preview of Faye Dunaway's latest movie, Eyes of Laura Mars, in which the high-fashion kink of Blow-Up is taken a step further.

The Rise And Fall And Rise Of The Brothers Gibb---personality .......................Mitchell Glazer.......................100

A decade after they released their first million seller in America, the Bee Gees have gone through assorted hells and come out indestructible.

Frozen Guys---article .......................Bruce Jay Friedman.......................102

General MacArthur wasn't the only one to say "I shall return." Now, through cryogenics, we all have a chance to be resurrected like frozen leftovers.

Taking it on the Chin---modern living.......................104

For some men, life is a close shave. You can be one of them with this new gear.

Darwin and the Double Standard---article .......................Scot Morris.......................108

Between feminism and the androgyny movement, a lot of men and women feel obligated to repress all behavior that smacks of sexism. Good luck, folks; you're fighting 6,000,000 years of sexual evolution.

Cover Story

This white-hot office tryst was designed and photographed by Executive Art Director Tom Staebler. The man wearing the crisp pants is Bill Drendel, a stylist in our Photo Department. The lady wearing the very long legs is March 1977 Playmate Nicki Thomas. The Rabbit on the steno pad has the best view of the situation.

The Grownups' Book of Birds and Bees---humor......................110

So you think you're kinky. If you knew what praying mantises consider good sex, you wouldn't feel so wild. And do you know what fish gives good head?

A New Leaf---playboy's playmate of the month......................112

Vicki Witt comes from Lansing, Michigan, where the nights get very cold and the women learn to appreciate body heat.

Playboy's Party Jokes---humor......................124

Suitable For Fall---attire......................126

A sneak peek at the way you should be decked out come autumn.

Beer Plus---drink ......................Emanuel Greenberg......................133

Some refreshing changes of pace from the straight brew.

Playboy's Pro Football Preview---sports ......................Anson Mount......................134

No need to be surprised when the play-offs roll around. You can find out who's going to be in them right now.

Chief Running Bear---personality ......................Robert E. Carr......................180

Nobody knows just how good Chicago's Walter Payton will be, but it's generally conceded that he's already better at toting a football than anyone else.

Pro Football Cheerleader Preview---satire ......................Stanley Morris......................185

A tongue-in-cheek peek at what is rapidly becoming pro ball's chief attraction to TV viewers.

The Girls in the Office---pictorial......................138

Why undress the secretaries in your office with your eyes when we've gotten some of America's most beautiful office girls to take it off just for you?

Ambassador at Large---ribald classic......................149

Cars with Pull---modern living ......................Brock Yates......................152

When it comes to drive, it's what's up front that counts these days.

Go Jump in the Lake!---modern living......................161

If your boat ever sinks, the latest in life jackets will give you that buoyant look while you're waiting for the Coast Guard.

Playboy's First Annual Humor Competition......................162

So you think you're pretty funny, huh? Enter our contest and let seven top comics be the judge of that.

Playboy Funnies---humor......................166

Playboy's Pipeline......................171

Job smarts, co-ops and condos, touring China and sports as an aphrodisiac.

Think Tank......................200

Poppers, women execs, psychic spies, guilty dieters.

Playboy Potpourri......................214

Little Annie Fanny---satire ......................Harvey Kurtzman and Will Elder......................231

Playboy on the Scene......................235

Attaché cases, supercycles and nautical gear.