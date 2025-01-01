Go Jump in the Lake!

If your collection of life jackets or ski vests would look perfectly at home as props in a remake of Sink the Bismarck!, then perhaps it's time you thought about buoying up your water-top wardrobe with something a little more splashy---such as the following vests made of nylon over closed cellular foam. Clockwise from 12: A Rainbow Vest that's ideal for sailing, $36.95; a Crew Vest with stitched-in side panels for a snug fit, $32.20; a Tri-Color Ski Vest with G-buckle closures and a nonrestrictive-shoulder design, $34.95; a trim-fitting Blue Horizon Vest for general boating, $42.50; and a contour-foam Competition Ski Vest, $36, all by Gentex.