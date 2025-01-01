Address_Copyright_Credit

Contents for the Men's Entertainment Magazine

Playbill ...................................................... 3

The World of Playboy .......................................... 9

Dear Playboy ................................................. 19

Playboy After Hours .......................................... 27

Books ........................................................ 32

Erotica ...................................................... 34

Music ........................................................ 35

Movies ....................................................... 42

Coming Attractions ........................................... 46

The Playboy Advisor .......................................... 49

Playboy Sex Poll ......................... Howard Smith 59

This month's question: What turns you on or off about porn movies?

The Playboy Forum ............................................ 63

Playboy Interview: Sylvester Stallone--candid conversation ... 73

The Hollywood Sly talks about his childhood days of rage, the making of Rocky, the dangers of getting a big head, the "disaster" of F.I.S.T. and his hopes for his latest film, Paradise Alley.

The Plot to Wreck the Golden Greek--article .... Jim Hougan 94

A real-life spy story about how Richard Nixon, the CIA, Chief Justice Warren Burger and American oil interests ganged up on poor old Aristotle Onassis.

Runaway Favorites--modern living ................................ 100

Give your feet a sporting chance this summer in the latest athletic footwear.

Arthur Rex--fiction ........................ Thomas Berger 102

The author of Little Big Man tells how Sir Gawaine, fair Knight of the Round Table, is sorely tempted by fleshly delights on his way to battle the Green Knight.

Stunt Girl--pictorial ........................................... 106

Some Hollywood femmes flirt with producers, but Simone Boisserée prefers to flirt with death.

What Does "Good in Bed" Mean?--symposium ........................ 111

Cheryl Tiegs, Rodney Dangerfield, Tina Turner and other celebrities tell what rings their chimes.

Back to Campus--attire ....................... David Platt 112

Models from three Ivy League colleges don the trend-setting clothes for the upcoming school year.

Dracula Country--article .................... Gahan Wilson 119

Our ghoulsworthy cartoonist visits Transylvania and discovers that vampires are good for business.

Bird of Paradise--playboy's playmate of the month ............... 122

Jamaican Rosanne Katon is wan fine woman, mon, and a talented actress and writer as well.

Cover Story

Michelangelo she's not, but New York model Sue Paul painted us up proud, anyway, on a set designed by Executive Art Director Tom Staebler. It was produced by New York Photography Editor Hollis Wayne. The vision in white, orange and pink was shot by J. Frederick Smith, and when we say pink, we mean the color.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor ............................................ 134

Sex and the Triple Znar-Fichi--fiction .............. Arthur Rosch 136

If you think life is rough with only two sexes, imagine what it's like when there are six.

Playboy's Pigskin Preview--sports .................... Anson Mount 139

Before you bet on any 1978 college football game, you'd be wise to read how we rate the teams.

Flame-Ups--modern living ................................................ 144

Don't leave your flame to fortune. Check these lighters first.

Girls of the Pac 10--pictorial .......................................... 146

The ladies in those Western colleges are so gorgeous that we have to cover them in two consecutive issues. Here's the first: a five-college roundup of campus beauties.

Drugs '78 ............................................................... 157

A comprehensive examination of the love affair between America and the assorted chemicals we swallow, snort, smoke and inject.

Better Living Through Chemistry: Some Precautionary Notes--editorial .... 158

Where does Playboy stand on drug use? You'll find out here.

Major Drugs: Their Uses and Effects ..................................... 159

Playboy updates its famous foldout drug chart.

Uppers & Downers ........................................................ 162

Did you know that Valium costs six times as much as gold by weight? Step right up for more fun facts.

Pusher in the Gray-Flannel Suit--article .......... James McKinley 165

Drug companies and doctors have a way of putting a lot more things into your system than you need or can handle.

Street-Wise--article Arthur Stickgold ............................... 167

Before you put your money down for some underground dope, read this article. It could save you your high, your money or your life.

How to Impersonate Steve Martin--humor .................................. 169

Yes, fellas, now you can get girls by sticking a banana in your ear.

The Judgment--ribald classic ............................................ 177

Europe: The Outer Limits--attire ..................... David Platt 181

Continental designers are going about as far as they can go.

Playboy Funnies--humor .................................................. 185

Playboy's Pipeline ...................................................... 189

Man & Woman, credit cards, turntables, mistress trusts.

Playboy Potpourri ....................................................... 240

Playboy on the Scene .................................................... 257

Popcorn machines, Porsche 928, mirrors.