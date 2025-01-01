Barbara's Bach

If you asked a random sampling of men to name the Bach they'd most like to fugue around with, they'd probably name actress Barbara Bach. That's because they saw her well-tempered clavicle in a very sexy pictorial in the June 1977 Playboy, and then as 007's K.G.B.-agent leading lady in "The Spy Who Loved Me." Soon they'll be able to see her again in "Force 10 from Navarone," a sequel to "The Guns of Navarone" co-starring Robert Shaw and Harrison Ford. Anything else? What's that--somebody wants us to say something about how "Bach's Organ Works"? Sorry.

Paul and the Wolf

Saxophonist Paul Winter took his instrument to Indiana in search of a pack of wolves to accompany him on the "Wolf Eyes" track of his new album, "Common Ground." He found a perfect pack of backup howlers in Wolf Park in Battleground, Indiana. Winter played; the wolves responded. In fact, Wolf Park personnel report that for four nights after Winter's departure, one she-wolf continued to howl in a manner that had been distinctly influenced by the tune Winter had been playing. If only Little Red Ridinghood had thought to carry a sax instead of a sack!

Gunning for Mr. Goodbar

Almost from the day "Looking for Mr. Goodbar" was released in October 1977, writer-director Richard Brooks has been under siege. There have been crank calls, linking the film to the Los Angeles "hillside strangler" murders, angry calls, hate mail and threats on his life. Even Brooks's wife, actress Jean Simmons, couldn't handle his involvement in the movie, and they separated, at least temporarily. About "Goodbar," Brooks said: "I wanted to tell the truth. I wanted to say violent death is painful, rape is painful, the invasion of another person is painful. And I guess it worked. It's one girl fighting for her life, and it was too much for a lot of people."

Who Was That--Uh--Lady?

That's no lady, that's Divine--king of the drag queens and star of John Waters' cult-film hits, "Pink Flamingos" and "Female Trouble." He-she's seen here with pals Rudolf Nureyev and Jack Nicholson backstage after a performance of his-her off-Broadway burlesque-comedy, "The Neon Woman." No, this is not Divine's answer to Debby Boone. It's a killer thriller showcasing Divine as Flash Storm, the ex-stripper proprietress of Club Neon Woman, a strip joint in Baltimore, circa 1961. Tom Eyen's script centers on a "black-stocking" killer who terrorizes the club. One New York theater critic adjudged the production as "liable to give trash a good name! Divine is Divine."

Dog Day Afternoon

Bet you never thought Wyatt Earp would come to this. That's right, it is Hugh O'Brian (he's the one wearing a tie) with his dog (he's the one without anything on). The shot was snapped by Los Angeles photographer Ellen Graham, who specializes in shooting Hollywood stars and their dogs. She thinks this is one of her best shots yet. For what it's worth, so does O'Brian.