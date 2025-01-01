Playboy's Pigskin Preview

Ask any old coach and he will tell you there's nothing really new in football--except the length of the cheerleaders' skirts and an occasional rule or two. Every few years, a coach some-where introduces a new backfield alignment with appropriately juggled blocking and ball-handling assignments, gives it a grabby name, catches opposing defenses unprepared and wins a conference championship. The next April, hordes of visiting coaches from all over the land haunt the side lines of the great innovator's spring practice. He is invited as a guest lecturer to scores of coaching clinics and within two or three years, in-numerable college teams have adopted his new formation.

Meanwhile, defensive staffs are holding midnight meetings, trying to figure out how to neutralize the new option pitchout, or fake hand-off, or whatever it is. Then a venerable assistant coach somewhere notices something distantly familiar: Isn't that basically the same formation Hunk Anderson experimented with at Notre Dame in the Thirties? (text continued on page 142) Old game films are examined and new defensive alignments are charted. A line-backer is assigned to haunt the trailing halfback and a nose guard is installed to make the center's life miserable. It works, the unstoppable offense is stopped, other defensive staffs study the game films and game scores are once again 14--10 instead of 33--28.

Then the process starts over--as it will this year.

The option offenses (veer and wish-bone) have lost their magic and a new form of attack is spreading like a prairie fire. The only difference is that the new-old idea came from professional football. It's called the pro set, and for proponents of wide-open, big-play, hell-for-leather football, it's a godsend. The distinctive feature of the pro set is the use of a variety of receivers. The configurations can range from two big tight ends and a flanker (for short-yardage situations) to three speed-burner receivers (for a go-for-broke attempt).

The one indispensable ingredient is a skilled passer, and everywhere strong-armed high schoolers are being courted like so many Juliets by college recruiters. This season you will see more passes thrown than in any year in memory. There may also be more freshmen than seniors who are quarterbacks.

But it will be fun. There will be a lot of interceptions and plenty of long game pauses in which to open another can of beer. And, as in any year when new offensive tactics sweep the land, there will be plenty of upsets and a few Cinderella teams will get bowl bids.

So while we're waiting for the fun to begin, let's take a look at the teams.

Penn State came within five points of winning the national championship last year in what was supposed to be a (continued on page 156) Pigskin Preview (continued from page 142) rebuilding season. The Lions again will be in the thick of the championship race, because all the ingredients that led to last year's success--and most of the players--return for this campaign. The Lions' major assets are a balanced offense featuring passer Chuck Fusina and runners Matt Suhey, Bob Torrey and Booker Moore, a rock-solid offensive line and a quick, aggressive defense. The key to a successful season will be the outcome of the September 16 game against Ohio State at Columbus.

Pittsburgh may get off to a sluggish start this fall, because only four starters from last year's splendid offensive unit return. The replacements are top-caliber, though, and coach Jackie Sherrill had another productive recruiting year. Rick Trocano and Lindsay Delaney are the prime candidates to replace graduated quarterback Matt Cavanaugh, though they could be challenged by incoming transfer Scott Jenner. There is a stable full of flashy runners in camp, but they may have trouble getting loose, because only one starter returns in the offensive line. Lineman Hugh Green, a future all-everything, leads an experienced defense that will be nearly impenetrable.

It's been a long and tedious process, but the Syracuse rebuilding program is nearing completion. This year's biggest plus will be quarterback Bill Hurley. He will be ably abetted by three prime-quality runners, Art Monk, Dennis Hartman and junior college transfer Tom Matichak. The Orangemen's biggest liability will be a horrendous schedule.

New Boston College coach Ed Chlebek put his squad through a head-knocking spring practice in an effort to improve the Eagles' aggressiveness, a quality he found missing. The Eagles will need the new toughness, because their ranks were badly depleted by graduation. Jay Palazola appears to have earned the quarterback job. Fred Smerlas is the best defensive tackle ever to play at Chestnut Hill, but he will be surrounded by green teammates.

West Virginia faces the most difficult schedule in the school's history with a squad that still has depth problems. The running attack, with Robert Alexander and Fulton Walker, will be the Mountaineers' best weapon. Dutch Hoffman is the chief candidate for departed Dan Kendra's quarterback job.

Colgate will have trouble repeating last fall's spectacular 10--1 performance, because all but two of the offensive starters have departed. The defense looks stronger, fortunately, and there will be plenty of help coming up from the junior varsity.

Temple was a young team last year, so the Owls will profit much from the added experience. The major task in pre-season drills will be to find a starting quarterback from among four candidates. Brian Broomell has the best chance for the job.

Rutgers also spent spring practice searching for a new quarterback, with Bob Hering getting the job. He will benefit from the help of a solid offensive line and a good set of running backs, so look for the Scarlet Knights to have another successful season if they don't get blown apart in their opener at Penn State.

Navy's strong point this fall will be the passing game featuring quarterback Bob Leszczynski and wide receivers Phil McConkey and Sandy Jones. But if the Middies are to enjoy a successful season, the inexperienced defensive secondary and offensive line will have to grow up in a hurry.

Army will depend on a tenacious defense to hold the fort while the young offensive unit earns its spurs. Clennie Brundidge is one of the better tight ends in the country, but most of the rest of last year's offensive stalwarts have graduated. Earle Mulrane will likely be the new quarterback. The schedule is a backbreaker.

The Villanova team, booby-trapped by a bad case of overconfidence last fall, should have a more realistic outlook this time. The Wildcats have refined the wishbone attack into a running threat, but the passing has been negligible. Hopes for improving the latter liability rest in the added maturity of fine sophomore quarterback Pat O'Brien.

The Ivy League always seems to be the most unpredictable conference in the country. Each year at least one team comes from nowhere to throw the championship race into disarray. This season, the league is more balanced than ever, with recent pushovers Columbia and Cornell showing new muscle.

Brown is the obvious choice for the championship as the season begins, largely because of much added moxie in the offensive unit. The opening game with Yale could change the season's prospects for both schools.

Yale, like Villanova, has a starting quarterback named Pat O'Brien. If coach Carm Cozza can rebuild the offensive line to give O'Brien and a group of young runners some decent blocking, Yale will once more be in the thick of the title race.

Pennsylvania, last year's surprise team, will again feature an effective wishbone ground game. Two promising sophomores, linebacker Brian Lytwynec and middle guard Dave Papenfuss, will help shore up a graduation-depleted defense.

The Harvard team will also feature a strong offense, but with good quarter-backing and receiving, the Crimsons will travel mostly through the air.

New Princeton coach Frank Navarro faces the unenviable task of teaching the veer offense to a group of inexperienced backs in pre-season drills. A solid, experienced defensive unit will have to hold on until the attack unit gets the kinks ironed out.

Coach Bob Blackman's efforts to rebuild Cornell gridiron fortunes will show much progress this year, thanks largely to squad maturity and a good crop of sophomores. The main problem will again be a weak offensive line.

Only five starters return from last year's fine Dartmouth team, so the Green will be just that. The few veterans and incoming sophomores will have to adjust to a new system, which coach Joe Yukica promises will be simple and easy to learn. It better be.

Columbia, at last, is beginning to emerge from years of gridiron indigence. The Lions' principal problem, lack of size in both lines, will be solved by a beefy crop of sophomores, including 270-pound offensive tackle Joe Wagner. Most of all, the Lions need to win a couple of big games in order to overcome the psychic liability of years of losing.

Nothing has changed in the Big Ten--it will again be a contest between Michigan and Ohio State for the league championship, with the eight other teams fighting for respectability. Michigan, with more depth, has a slightly better chance to survive in the November 25 confrontation with Ohio State.

Quarterback Rick Leach will once more be the key man in the Michigan offense. He has already broken most of the school running and passing records, but his main value is his skill in running the complicated triple-option offense. He'll share scoring honors with Harlan Huckleby, one of the nation's premier runners, and stellar wingback Ralph Clayton. Look for the Wolverines to change form and throw a lot of passes this fall, and for linebacker Ron Simpkins to become one of the country's best.

Buckeye watchers will be fascinated by the competition for the Ohio State quarterback job between veteran Rod Gerald, (continued on page 174) Pigskin Preview (continued from page 156) an elusive scrambler, and fabulous freshman Art Schlichter, a skilled passer. Coach Woody Hayes, cagey as ever, may startle opponents this year with frequent passes. The main problem in Columbus will be the stability of the Buckeye defense, from which most of last year's standouts graduated. Stalwart Tom Cousineau will be one of the best--and busiest--linebackers in the land.

If any of the other Big Ten teams challenges the two biggies, it will likely be Purdue. The Boilermakers have a future superstar quarterback, Mark Herrmann, and three sterling receivers, tight end Dave Young and wide receivers Raymond Smith and transfer Mike Harris. As with the other conference also-rans, depth is the main problem at Purdue. If all the first-stringers stay reasonably healthy, look for the Boilers to fill Big Ten stadiums with forward passes and give Woody Hayes and Bo Schembechler a few sleepless nights. Also look for a revival of the Purdue running game--coach Jim Young recruited several hot-shot runners last winter and has some option attack plans up his sleeve.

Michigan State will also do most of its traveling via air. Quarterback Eddie Smith already holds most of the school passing records and is blessed with fine receivers, best of whom is Kirk Gibson. Freshman runner Derek Hughes will give a welcome boost to the ground game. The defensive line, unfortunately, was gutted by graduation, and the schedule (with Syracuse, Southern California and Notre Dame as nonconference opponents) is lethal. The Spartans, therefore, will have a tough time matching last year's seven wins.

Coach Lee Corso's rebuilding job is moving apace at Indiana. There are more top-quality players in camp than in any year since the Rose Bowl trip. Scott Arnett is a vastly underrated quarter-back, and his passing will be aided by the arrival of transfer receiver Mike Friede. Best news is the return of flashy runner Mike Harkrader, who was out with injuries all last season. He and full-back Tony D'Orazio will again make Indiana one of the league's best rushing teams. Quality defensive players are scarce, however. If Corso can find a few more studs to reinforce both lines, the Hoosiers could pull off some upsets.

New Wisconsin coach Dave McClain has installed an I-option attack and has a wealth of quarterback talent. Passers Charles Green and Jeff Buss both looked good in spring drills (Green is the likely starter) and two incoming freshmen, John Josten and Scott Moeschl, were prep All-Americas. Ditto freshman tail-back Dave Mohapp, who will help veteran Ira Matthews give the Badgers a sizzling ground game. Eighteen of last year's top 22 defenders return, led by end Dave Ahrens, but a thin offensive line could cause problems.

A superb defensive crew was largely responsible for Minnesota's winning '77 record, but many of the key players have departed. Also missing is the surprise factor, so it won't be as easy to waylay supposedly better--but unsuspecting--teams such as Michigan and UCLA. The ground game, featuring fullback Kent Kitzmann and supersoph runner Marion Barber, will again be the Gophers' main weapon. The frosh crop is heavily populated with beefy linemen and many of them will be pressed into immediate action. Coach Cal Stoll must also find some dependable linebackers and establish a consistent passing game.

The Iowa team continues to improve. With a little luck, it could have a winning season. The main task in fall drills will be to find a starting quarterback from among three sophomore candidates, best of whom appears to be Bob Commings, Jr., the coach's son. The Hawk-eyes must also mend the running game and the pass defense, both of which were among the league's worst last season. The ground defense, built around linebacker Tom Rusk, will terrorize opposing runners.

At Illinois, coach Gary Moeller must also find a quarterback. The prime candidate is soph Rich Weiss. Wayne Strader and Charlie Weber give the fullback position its best power since the days of Jim Grabowski. Moeller has had much success in recruiting the past two years, so the squad will be talented but young. The schedule, as always, is rugged.

Northwestern starts over--at the bottom--with a new coach (Rick Venturi), a new offense (pro set à la Stanford), a new quarterback (Kevin Strasser), a new offensive line and the same old dismal prospects. Venturi fortunately gathered an excellent crop of recruits--especially much-needed linemen--so look for the Purple to be very green this fall.

Miami and Ball State, beginning the season as cofavorites for the Mid-American Conference championship, meet in the season opener September ninth. It should be a barn-burner. New Miami coach Tom Reed inherits a team with 13 returning starters. The offense, led by quarterback Larry Fortner, will be spectacular.

Another new coach, Ball State's Dwight Wallace, also found some nuggets awaiting him. Passer Dave Wilson and receiver Rick Morrison will be one of the country's top aerial combos.

Most of Central Michigan's good offensive crew went the diploma route, so much of this year's scoring will be done by Yugoslavian place kicker Rade Savich.

Western Michigan, expecting to win the conference title last year, was wiped out by a plague of injuries. With most of the casualties returned to health, Western should double its victory output. Jerome Persell may be the best runner in the Midwest, and wingback Craig Frazier is a touchdown threat every time he touches the ball.

With 17 starters returning and a wealth of young talent in camp, Northern Illinois should be the most improved team in the league. Supersoph runner Allen Ross (built like a fire hydrant, he's called R2-D2 by his teammates) will make every game exciting.

Bowling Green, with a dearth of talent in the upper classes, will be an extremely young team but could come on strong in late season. New Kent State coach Ron (continued on page 242) Pigskin Preview (continued from page 174) Blackledge must also contend with a lack of squad depth and experience, as will new Eastern Michigan coach Mike Stock.

The stock of talent at Toledo has fallen off drastically since the glory years of 1969--1971. Coach Chuck Stobart has put this year's best upperclassmen on the defensive unit and will let the left-overs and freshmen play offense. Fortunately, the recruits are bigger, faster and more talented than their elders.

Ohio University's only strength last season was a good passing attack, but the quarterback, Andy Vetter, graduated. Spring practice turned up a replacement in the person of former wide receiver Nigel Turpin. This will be a rebuilding year in Athens.

Few football teams have ever suffered such graduation losses as did Notre Dame. The defensive line was nearly wiped out and the replacements are but a shadow of the late departed. Fortunately, the linebacking will be superb--Playboy All-America Bob Golic could be All-World, and Steve Heimkreiter is a close second.

The Irish offense will still be potent. Joe Montana, who looks dreadful in practice but great in games, will again be the quarterback. Jerome Heavens and Vagas Ferguson will give the Irish a high-powered running game and the offensive line will again be one of the nation's best. Young giant tackle Tim Foley, only a junior, already has the pro scouts drooling and Playboy All-America Dave Huffman could be the first center in many years to be a first-round draft choice. Huffman's little brother Tim could become a standout at guard.

If the defensive unit can be patched, the Irish will again have a successful season. But don't expect another national championship.

Cincinnati's disappointing '77 season was primarily the result of an inconsistent offense run by talented but inexperienced quarterback Tony Kapetanis. That problem has cured itself and a swarm of promising recruits has joined the squad. Lineman Farley Bell, a transfer from Ohio State, will bolster an already solid defense.

Louisville coach Vince Gibson, building a former gridiron pasty into a power, promises his team will throw the ball a lot this year--which means quarterback Stu Stram will face a challenge from strong-armed soph Terry Mullins.

Alabama is our choice to win the national championship. Most of the squad that demolished Ohio State 35--6 in the Sugar Bowl has returned and faces a schedule (Southern California, Washington, Nebraska and Missouri, plus the usual conference opponents) that is perfect for proving the Tide's prowess. Best of all, eight games will be played on home turf. Winning teams usually have both good defense and good kicking, and those are Alabama's strong points. Eight starters return from a defense that became very salty late in the 1977 season. Playboy All-America Barry Krauss heads the nation's finest linebacking corps. Nose guard Byron Braggs is good enough to become an All-America in his sophomore year. Quarterback Jeff Rutledge and halfback Tony Nathan will give the attack plenty of punch. The Tide's only foreseeable weakness is an offensive line that--at least in the beginning of the season--will be young and green.

If Alabama falters, LSU is the team most likely to usurp the Southeastern Conference laurels. This should be the best Tiger squad since 1969, with 43 of 57 lettermen returning, including Playboy All-America Charles Alexander, the nation's premier runner. Coach Charlie McClendon will try to generate a viable passing game to keep opposing defenses from keying on the Bengal runners. There is a plethora of quarterback talent in camp, but the receivers are only average. Fortunately, they'll enjoy the protection of an offensive line that some pro teams would envy.

Like a lot of football teams, Mississippi State had trouble with the wishbone attack last year, and the Bulldogs' pleasing prospects were never realized. Now coach Bob Tyler has (like a lot of other teams) switched to the pro set. The quarterback will likely be Dave Marler, a kicking specialist last year. He will throw to one of the finest groups of receivers in the land. Since the defense will also be much improved, look for the Bulldogs to realize the success that eluded them last year.

Kentucky's graduation losses were severe and the recruiting season was a disappointment, so don't expect the Wildcats to duplicate last year's 10--1 record. Since the new quarterback, Mike Deaton, is a pure passer, coach Fran Curci has installed an air-oriented offense--something he calls "the smorgasbord." Good offensive lines have been a major part of Kentucky's success the past two years, and most of the big studs return. The defense is bulwarked by a pair of linebackers, Playboy All-America Jim Kovach and Kelly Kirchbaum. They could both be number-one draft choices next May if Kovach weren't heading for medical school.

Look for Auburn to break its three-year slump and emerge with a winning record. Fourteen starters return, the kicking game will be sound and a flock of promising freshman runners will reinforce an already good ground attack. If the thin offensive line gives him adequate blocking, William Andrews will be one of the most impressive fullbacks in the country.

New Mississippi coach Steve Sloan must find a starting quarterback and remedy an inconsistent offense. Bobby Garner was the prime quarterback candidate in spring drills. If he doesn't master the job, Roy Coleman, a receiver last year, or 14-kt. freshman John Fourcade will likely get the call. If one of them works out, the Rebs could be dangerous when they have the ball, because tailback Freddie Williams will provide a sizzling ground attack.

Florida's best hopes for a better season are a vastly improved pass defense (last year it was the worst outside the Pop Warner leagues) and some running backs who have learned to hold on to the ball. Unfortunately, only two offensive starters escaped graduation. The entire starting backfield will likely be made up of sophomores.

This will be a rebuilding year at Georgia, following the first losing campaign ever under the 14-year tutelage of coach Vince Dooley. If the Bulldogs can abandon their penchant for fumbling, the offense will be much improved, largely because of quarterback Jeff Pyburn's healed knee. Willie McClendon could blossom into one of the country's better runners in his senior year. The defense, though, must undergo a massive reconstruction job after losing eight '77 starters. Much will depend on how quickly the young attack crew masters the newly installed I formation.

Tennessee coach Johnny Majors is still toiling at his massive rebuilding job. Not much progress will be evident this season, because the talent stock pile is still depleted from several lean recruiting years. The good news is that this spring's crop of rookies is one of the best in the nation. Unfortunately, not even Majors can win many games with a freshman-dominated team. One bright spot on the Vol horizon is the emergence of Jimmy Streater as an outstanding quarterback. He has a couple of excellent receivers in Reggie Harper and Billy Arbo, but the running game will be in-different unless some of the hot-shot freshmen bloom early.

Vanderbilt coach Fred Pancoast has survived a winter siege by a pack of howling alumni and continues his toils to bring the Commodores back to grid-iron respectability. This should be a much improved team, with a solid group of veterans reinforced by two consecutive crops of promising recruits. If a quality quarterback can be found (soph Van Heflin showed flashes of brilliance in spring drills), freshman receiver Wamon Buggs could be a sensation in his rookie year. The best news is that the offensive line--the bane of the team's existence the past two years--will be much abler. Incoming freshman Ken Hammond will add welcome beef to the defensive line.

There will be a three-team brawl for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship. Clemson has the easiest schedule, Maryland has a wealth of experienced players (thanks to a plague of injuries last fall) and North Carolina considerably upgraded its coaching level by hiring Dick Crum.

We suspect Maryland will have the inside track if coach Jerry Claiborne can construct a respectable passing attack in pre-season drills. Quarterback Mike Tice may be part of the answer--he's 6'7", 222 pounds, smart and can throw the ball through a brick wall. Tailback Steve Atkins could be spectacular, if he can stay healthy.

A possible impediment to the North Carolina team's success is its new veer offense. The Tar Heels have been running out of the I for the past 11 years, and the veer is often difficult to master in a single season--leading to bloopers, fumbles and miscues. But Dick Crum is a superb coach and the material on hand--especially dangerous Amos Lawrence at running back--is well suited to the new attack. If things go wrong on offense, the again-powerful defenders (led by Playboy All-America lineman Ken Sheets) will hold off the enemy while freshman place kicker Jeff Hayes boots field goals.

With quarterback Steve Fuller and Playboy All-America receiver Jerry Butler, Clemson should have the best passing combo in the land. A 230-pound fullback, Marvin Sims, was found in spring practice to divert pressure from the air attack, and the defense appears to be improved. The Tigers have a mental edge, too--they want to prove last season's surprising success was no fluke and to erase the embarrassment of the drubbing they took from Pittsburgh in the Gator Bowl.

North Carolina State will again be an explosive team. The TNT will be provided by runner Ted Brown, who will have the benefit of the best offensive line of his career. New quarterback Scott Smith seems more than capable, but there will be some depth problems on the defensive platoon. If mammoth tackle Bubba Green is healthy, he could be a one-man defensive line.

Duke coach Mike McGee had a productive recruiting year at the defensive line and secondary positions, where he needed help most. Freshman linemen Mike Meads and Charles Bowser could be immediate startes. With the best pair of linebackers in the league (Carl McGee and Bill King), the Blue Devil defense will be much stronger than the porous '77 unit. If the tailback position can be strengthened (Stanley Broadie has been switched from fullback) to take the pressure off quarterback Mike Dunn, look for Dunn to have a spectacular senior year.

Virginia may be the most improved team in the country, but that could still leave the Cavaliers a long way to go. Although 17 starters return, the squad will be dominated by sophomores and freshmen. Perennially short of talent, the Cavaliers now have a modicum of depth, including four capable quarterbacks. Mickey Spady, last year's return specialist, looks like the best.

Wake Forest has the weakest team and the strongest schedule in the conference. James McDougald is one of the premier runners in the country, but he won't have much help. New coach John Mackovic promises a wide-open aerial game built around new starting quarterback Ken Daly. Fortunately, the Deacons have a good injection of junior college talent.

Georgia Tech coach Pepper Rodgers has abandoned the wishbone attack for the I formation in order to soup up the Jackets' passing game. The running, with Eddie Lee Ivery and Rodney Lee, will again be top-grade, but Rodgers was still looking for a quarterback going into pre-season drills. There are many veterans in camp, especially on the offensive unit. Ergo, if the system change works, this could be the best season for Tech in many years.

Florida State's most serious loss is the surprise element. The Seminoles bush-whacked a number of supposedly superior teams last season and the victims are now thirsty for revenge. Last year's breakaway running threat will be missing and the schedule will be strengthened with the addition of Houston and Pittsburgh.

Memphis State also faces a toughened schedule, but at least the Tigers have one of the country's better aerial tandems in quarterback Lloyd Patterson and receiver Ernest Gray. Last year's freshman fullback sensation, Richard Locke, should be even better this time.

Tulane will be one of the nation's most improved teams, but the schedule would be more suitable for Notre Dame (whence cometh, incidentally, this year's star transfer fullback, Willard Browner). The Green Wave is much deeper, the offensive line will play together as a unit for the third consecutive year, the backfield is speedier than ever and the quarterback position is three deep. Passer Roch Hontas and receiver Alton Alexis should give the Greenies their best passing attack in memory.

Poor quarterbacking and a limp offensive line will once again be the Miami team's major weaknesses. The future is bright, however, because coach Lou Saban has recruited perhaps the finest group of freshmen in the school's history. Most of the rookies will likely see much action in their first year. After they get settled in their positions, the Hurricanes could cause opponents much trouble. Best of the newcomers are middle guard Lester Williams and defensive back David Jefferson.

South Carolina has two choice transfer players (quarterback Skip Ramsey from Alabama and offensive tackle George Schechterly from Penn State) to beef up the team's two weakest areas. Fortunately, a good set of runners (best of whom is George Rogers) is available. Unless the offense jells, the Gamecocks will have to depend on sterling punter Max Runager to keep the enemy at bay.

Southern Mississippi could continue its 1977 proclivity for pulling off stunning upsets, because this year's squad is a collection of no-names (all the stars having graduated), and such teams have that lean and hungry look that makes them dangerous.

New Virginia Tech coach Bill Dooley lucked out by inheriting 35 of last season's top 44 players, including 244-pound fullback Mickey Fitzgerald (known colloquially as "the incredible hulk"). The team must master the new I formation, however, and the schedule is the toughest in Tech history.

East Carolina has three of the finest players in the South, runner Eddie Hicks, defensive end Zack Valentine and safety Gerald hall. The other front-liners are pretty good, too, but there is little depth anywhere and injuries could determine the season's results.

If William & Mary can avoid a repeat of last year's rash of injuries, the Indians could have a big year. Tom Rozantz is one of the nation's premier quarterbacks and he has a host of good receivers.

With 17 starters returning, Richmond will obviously be an improved team. The schedule, though, is tough. Coach Jim Tait hopes to find the answer to his quarterbacking problem in sophomore James Short, an excellent runner. He and running back Reggie Evans, the sensation of spring drills, may keep the Spiders on the ground this fall.

Although injuries kept the Oklahoma team from attaining its full potential last season, the Sooners won the Big Eight championship. They should repeat, because nearly the whole squad returns. The offense will again be overpowering. Two prime-quality quarterbacks, Thomas Lott and J. C. Watts, are on call, along with the usual flock of good runners. The offensive line, featuring Playboy All-America Greg Roberts, is the finest east of Colorado. George Cumby and Daryl Hunt are the best pair of linebackers ever to play in Norman. With a little luck, the Sooners could win the national championship that so narrowly eluded them last season.

Nebraska will again have a sizzling running attack, featuring I. M. Hipp, Rick Berns and fast fullback Andra Franklin. The best news for Husker fans is that the defensive platoon, below par last season, dominated spring practice. The passing will be better if quarterback Tom Sorley can stay healthy. Coach Tom Osborne has added the veer attack to take full advantage of the glut of running talent.

Colorado plays eight games in Boulder this fall, giving the Buffaloes a home-field advantage unmatched by any other team except Alabama. If the home folks are to fully enjoy the spectacle, coach Bill Mallory will have to find a dependable starting quarterback (Bill Solomon, Pete Cyphers and Tennessee transfer Joe Gasper are the leading contenders). Whoever wins the job will enjoy the protection of a mammoth offensive line led by Playboy All-America Matt Miller. The defensive platoon must be upgraded, also, because the Buffs were vulnerable to enemy running attacks last season. Massive tackle Ruben Vaughan and nifty middle guard Laval Short are a sound nucleus on which to build. The key to the Buffs' season will likely be the October 21 confrontation with Nebraska.

Other Big Eight teams have had a hard time believing that Iowa State has moved into the league's upper circles (and is likely to stay there). Taking advantage of this, the Cyclones keep bowling over purportedly superior teams. The 1977 campaign was supposed to have been a rebuilding one, but the Cyclones won eight games and finished second in the conference. With a flock of seasoned veterans back, this could be one of State's best teams ever, but we doubt if any opponents will take them lightly this time. Dexter Green should be the best runner in the conference. The defensive line, led by Playboy All-America tackle Mike Stensrud, will be strengthened by fabulous freshman Chris Boskey.

The Missouri team, wiped out by injuries in '77, starts over with a new coach (Warren Powers), a new quarterback (yet to be determined), a new veer attack and much added maturity in the offensive line. The last asset may be the best. All of these new features will get a baptism by fire, because the Tigers open their season with Notre Dame, Alabama, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State has enough skilled athletes to spoil the hopes of some other Big Eight teams but not enough depth in the lines to seriously challenge for the title. With plenty of running talent in camp, look for the Cowboys to confuse opponents with a dazzling array of draws, traps, sweeps and short passes.

Kansas will have an improved team that in most other conferences would enjoy a winning season. Playing the other Big Eight schools, plus Texas A & M, Washington and UCLA will be a punishing ordeal. The incoming freshman class is the best in many years, so the Jayhawks will again have a team dominated by freshmen and sophomores. All of which bodes well for the future. In the meantime, the Jayhawks will just have to try to master the new pro-set offense and hang in there.

Prospects are even bleaker across the prairie. New Kansas State coach Jim Dickey has also turned to the pro set in an attempt to give his offense more pizzazz. Sixteen of last year's top 22 hands return, but they will need a lot of help from the recruits.

Arkansas has the inside track in the Cotton Bowl race. If the Porkers stumble, the most likely causes will be bad kicking or injuries in the offensive line. With Steve Little gone the diploma route, the kicking game could fall from one of the best in the country to one of the worst. Fortunately, the Hogs have an easy early schedule to get the young linemen ready for the tough games. Veteran quarterback Ron Calcagni will be backed up by Kevin Scanlon, a transfer from North Carolina State who was impressive in spring drills. All the top runners and receivers are back, and the defensive platoon, led by Playboy All-America Vaughn Lusby, lost only three starters. If the Porkers don't have to punt or kick a field goal this fall, they could challenge for the national championship.

Texas was less fortunate than Arkansas in its graduation losses, but coach Fred Akers reaped a bonanza in the recruiting sweepstakes, garnering what could prove to be the best crop of rookies in the country. Akers excels in those two most important of coaching skills--he is a dynamic motivator and a persuasive recruiter. He is also a canny user of available manpower, which enabled him to make Texas into one of the most startling turnaround teams in gridiron history last year, going from a 5--5--1 record in '76 to undefeated status in Akers' first regular season in Austin. It was a performance that persuaded us to name him Playboy's Coach of the Year.

Akers must use his freshman gems in pre-season drills to rebuild an offense seriously depleted by graduation. Fortunately, runner Johnny Ham Jones and flanker Johnny Lam Jones return to give the attack some firepower. The defensive crew, led by Playboy All-America defensive back Johnnie Johnson, will again be top-grade. And if all else fails, Akers can turn to Playboy All-America punter Russell Erxleben, the best in the country.

The Texas A & M team has frightening offensive potential. Last year, the Aggies fielded their best attack ever. Only three starters won't return and they were more than adequately replaced in spring drills. New quarterback Mike Mosley will bring more quickness and speed to that job and transfer Gerald Carter makes the corps of receivers stronger. Last year's slow and mistake-prone defensive unit has matured and--after a head-knocking spring practice--looks vastly improved. The kicking game, featuring Playboy All-America Tony Franklin, will be as good as any.

Houston's disappointing performance last fall--after winning the conference cochampionship in 1976--was the result of a debilitating plague of injuries. The return of the convalescents, plus all the experience gained by the youngsters, will make the Houston team this season's sleeper in the conference-championship competition. With Delrick Brown and Danny Davis, the Cougars have excellent talent in the quarterback slot; and the return of linebacker David Hodge and injured nose guard Robert Oglesby will add much grit to the defense. Keep an eye on rookie offensive tackle Maceo Fifer--he's 6'6", 275 pounds and still growing.

Baylor will also profit from added experience resulting from last season's multiple injuries. Sophomore scrambler Scott Smith will have the protection of a splendid two-deep line and will work with the best group of runners in school history. Defensive tackle Gary Don Johnson and a crew of choice linebackers will make the Bears difficult to run against.

Coach Ron Meyer has done the apparently impossible--he has made Southern Methodist into a respectable team. And wait until next year--and the next. Thirty-three of last season's top 44 players are back, 16 of them are sophomores and even more of this year's splendid group of fresh freshmen may be on the traveling squad by season's end. Passer Mike Ford and receiver Emanuel Tolbert will again treat fans to a dazzling aerial show. Unfortunately for this season, the defensive unit is a disaster area--only four linemen and two line-backers showed up for spring practice.

When former Texas Tech coach Steve Sloan fled the barren wastes of west Texas for the lush plantations of Mississippi, he left behind a nearly barren larder--not to mention a lot of antipathy. Only eight of the '77 starters escaped graduation. The replacements, though potentially adequate, are woefully inexperienced. Worst of all, the youngsters must endure a grueling early-season schedule. New coach Rex Dockery must find a quarterback, Tres Adami and Mark Johnson being the prime candidates.

Texas Christian and Rice, both having endured seemingly endless lean years, have large contingents of experienced players returning from dismal '77 seasons, but they are still very young. About 20 sophomores will be among the top 44 players at each school. In addition to the added experience of the returning veterans, Texas Christian will benefit from a massive injection of junior college talent. Best of the junior college players could be linebackers Kevin Moody and Steve Bingham. Two prize freshman recruits, receiver Phillip Epps and runner Russel Bates, will bring dazzling speed to the attack.

The Rice squad must recover from the emotional shock received when former head coach Homer Rice suddenly took off for more fertile fields after spring practice. The cool, methodical Rice is replaced by fiery, emotional Ray Alborn. His first job will be to fix the defense, a major debacle last season. The Owls' only hope for victory may be to win high-scoring games by letting rifle-armed Randy Hertel throw all day to super-receivers Doug Cunningham and David Houser.

Coach Hayden Fry is rapidly building North Texas State into a major football power by upgrading both the talent stock pile and the schedule. Last winter's recruiting coup was Milton Collins, said to be the best running back from Texas prep ranks since Earl Campbell (this year's first pro-draft choice). Fry must rebuild the offense, but Collins and quarterback Jordan Case, who was impressive in spring drills, will make the job easier. The Mean Green may still be just that, but with Texas and Oklahoma State added to the schedule, it will be difficult to match last year's 9--2 record.

New Air Force coach Bill Parcells arrived in Colorado Springs last winter to find only nine starters left from a team that won just two games last year. Unhappily, the reserve stock of talent isn't U. S. prime beef, either. Best of the returnees are quarterback Dave Ziebart and flanker Steve Hoog, so look for the fly boys to throw a lot and expect to see numerous freshmen in the line-up.

The Pacific Ten Conference can now dispute the Big Eight's claim as the strongest college-football circuit. A casual look at the won-lost records of the Pac 10 teams at season's end will probably mystify fans in other parts of the country. How can so many of the teams win so many games? By fattening their records on nonconference opponents.

This year's scramble for the Rose Bowl will be another wild affair and the outcome may be as unexpected as it was last season. UCLA seems to us to have the best shot at the title. The September ninth game with Washington could be a harbinger for the rest of the season. The Bruins appear to be improved in every phase of the game, with enough superstud types in camp to field two good teams. The leading talents are Playboy All-Americas Theotis Brown at running back and linebacker Jerry Robinson.

With the arrival of new coach Roger Theder, the California offense could become even more explosive than in the past. Theder's first job will be to select a starting quarterback from among five candidates, any one of whom could start for most major schools. He must also find a running threat from among the incoming frosh, with Mike Carnell having the most impressive credentials. The Bear defense, anchored by lineman Ralph DeLoach, will be one of the nation's best. There isn't a weak link in the line and redshirt Daryle Skaugstad may be better than the incumbents.

The Southern California team must avoid last year's numerous interceptions and fumbles if it hopes to regain the conference championship. A new quarterback, either Paul McDonald or Rob Preston, will help fix those problems, but this year's squad is extremely young. A windfall of talent in the freshman class could cause some shake-ups on the playing roster by season's end. The Trojans will be hard to stop when they have the ball. An awesome line, led by Playboy All-America guard Pat Howell, will block for two splendid runners (Playboy All-America Charles White and sprinter Dwight Ford) and a superb corps of receivers will be a constant threat, if the new quarterback can get the ball to them.

Washington's '77 Cinderella act will be difficult to repeat, despite 18 returning starters. One of the late departed is quarterback Warren Moon, last year's sparkplug, and no comparable replacement is available. Also--and perhaps more important--the surprise factor is missing. With tailback Joe Steele and split end Spider Gaines, the Huskies will be long on speed and quickness.

Don't bet any beers on Arizona State. The Sun Devils' first year in the Pac 10 could be either a big blast or a big bust. Coach Frank Kush had his best recruiting year ever, the nonconference opponents are pushovers and Mark Malone could become the best quarterback in school history. But it is a young, inexperienced squad unaccustomed to playing top-caliber teams week after week. The newcomer most likely to make a big splash his first year is freshman runner Willie Gittens.

Washington State--for the second year in a row--has a new coach, Jim Walden. He will have good--albeit inexperienced--talent, plus the finest quarterback in the nation, Playboy All-America Jack Thompson, an intelligent and likable Samoan who will give the young Cougars the mature leadership they need. Fortunately, Thompson will have better protection from his offensive line than last year. Tackle Allan Kennedy is a future star.

Stanford will have an off season--at least by Palo Alto standards. Sterling halfback Darrin Nelson is one of only four offensive starters back from last year. All the top Cardinal athletes are freshmen or sophomores, so Stanford is a year or two away from competing for the roses. This year's sleeper could be soph Larry Harris, who has been moved from safety to wide receiver. He'll be catching passes from new quarterback Steve Dils.

Arizona coach Tony Mason is still trying to replenish the barren talent cup-board he found when he took over the Wildcats last year. A quick injection was received this summer with a host of quality transfers, best of whom are defensive lineman Cleveland Crosby (from Purdue), safety Dave Liggins and runner Johnny Ziegler (both from Cincinnati) and runner Larry Heater (junior college). Also recruited was the nation's top high school field-goal kicker, Bill Zivic. The Wildcats will be a better team, but joining the Pac 10 will make the opposition much tougher.

The two Oregon teams will again compete for the conference cellar. All the skill players return at Oregon State, but the offensive line must be completely rebuilt. Junior college transfer quarterback Steve Smith will challenge incumbent John Norman. The punting, dismal last year, will be much improved.

Oregon's inconsistent running will be fixed by the emergence in spring training of two fine power fullbacks, Vince Williams and Jeff Wood, plus a group of highly touted freshman backs, including tailback Reggie Young, said to be the most promising Oregon runner since Bobby Moore (now Ahmad Rashad). Three incoming freshmen, best of whom is Andrew Paige, will vie with redshirt Mike Kennedy for the quarterback job.

The New Mexico team, after enduring a year of vitriolic abuse by the media and alumni groups, enters this season with sky-high morale, determined to show the Albuquerque jackals that Bill Mondt is, indeed, a capable coach. The Lobos have the tools to prove their point. The squad is deep and mature, the offensive line has been beefed up with junior college transfers and the schedule has been tempered a bit. Safety Max Hudspeth and bullish fullback Mike Williams are among the better practitioners of their craft.

San Diego State, having posted two consecutive 10--1 seasons, will find it difficult to follow its own act. The offense will be directed by sophomore quarterback Mark Halda, who looked sensational in spring drills. The defense, featuring Playboy All-America defensive back Henry Williams, will be fearsome. The secondary, in fact, could well be the best in the country.

Colorado State's backfield will feature the two speedy Jones brothers, Larry and Norris. The defense, again one of the best in the West, will feature Playboy All-America lineman Mike Bell.

Brigham Young, as always, will have a spectacular aerial show to delight the faithful. This one will showcase passer Marc Wilson and flanker Mike Chronister. The Cougar lines must be rebuilt if last year's 9--2 success is to be repeated.

For the first time in several years, the Wyoming team is comfortably fixed at the skill positions, but the offensive line is once again a troubled area. If some adequate blockers can be found among a promising group of junior college transfers, runner Myron Hardeman will make headlines.

Utah's gridiron fortunes are on the ascent. A host of newcomers will make the Ute squad bigger, faster and deeper. Best of the recruits are transfer (from Long Beach State) defensive end Jeff Lyall and freshman Del Rodgers.

Texas-El Paso coach Bill Michael continues his methodical rebuilding program. His biggest problem is squad depth--or the lack thereof. With a gem-quality quarterback (Oscar Ramirez) and an equally impressive receiver (Bubba Garcia), the Miners will have a viable air attack, something that has been missing recently.

The San Jose State team is loaded with strength--but so is the schedule. Best of the Spartans is Samoan linebacker Frank Manumaleuna (his name means bird of paradise in Samoan). If the offense bogs down, he has a fearsome reputation as a former 245-pound fullback.

Severe graduation losses will prevent Fresno State from duplicating its impressive '77 performance. Junior college transfer quarterback Bill Yancy and tail-back Greg Gilchrist will give the Bulldogs a potent veer attack.

Fullerton State's severe depth problems have been partly cured by a bumper crop of recruits, most of them defensive stalwarts. The Titans are still in the beginning phases of their building program but should have a winning season, because the schedule is favorable.

Utah State enters the Pacific Coast Conference with a team well stocked in the skill positions. In order to prevent an embarrassing debut, the Aggies spent the entire spring trying to correct their proclivity for making mistakes. Jimmy Bryant may be the country's best kick-return specialist.

The defense will again be Pacific's strength, largely because of the amazing ability and depth of the linebacking corps. The Tigers' reserve linebackers would be starters for most major schools.

With 18 returning starters joined by a host of promising transfers, Long Beach State is the dark horse of the conference. The 49ers will be a fearsome passing team, with both of last year's quarterbacks returning and perhaps the best fleet of receivers on the West Coast waiting to catch their passes.

And, finally, let us pause to appreciate this season's most vivid example of the spreading popularity (and the sometimes traveling-circus aspect) of college football: Utah State and Idaho State universities are located, respectively, in Logan, Utah, and Pocatello, Idaho--90 miles apart. Yet they are traveling halfway around the world to play a football game in Osaka, Japan, on September third. Sayonara.

Top 20 Teams

1. Alabama 10--1

2. Penn State 10--1

3. Arkansas 10--1

4. Oklahoma 10--1

5. UCLA 9--2

6. Nebraska 9--2

7. Michigan 10--1

8. Pittsburgh 9--2

9. Texas 9--2

10. LSU 9--2

11. Ohio State 10--1

12. Maryland 9--2

13. California 8--3

14. Texas A & M 8--3

15. North Carolina 9--2

16. Notre Dame 8--3

17. Colorado 8--3

18. Southern Cal 8--4

19. Clemson 9--2

20. Washington 7--4

Possible Breakthroughs:Houston (7--4), Arizona State (7--4), Iowa State (7--4), Mississippi State (8--3), Kentucky (8--3), Georgia Tech (8--3), Purdue (7--4).

Playboy's 1978 Preview

All-America Team

The All-America Squad

(Listed in order of excellence at their positions, all have a good chance of making someone's All-America team)

Quarterbacks:Steve Fuller (Clemson), Rick Leach (Michigan), Mark Herrmann (Purdue), Chuck Fusina (Penn State), Mike Dunn (Duke), Ron Calcagni (Arkansas), Roch Hontas (Tulane)

Running Backs:Ted Brown (North Carolina State), I. M. Hipp (Nebraska), Dexter Green (Iowa State), Joe Steele (Washington), Curtis Dickey (Texas A & M), James Owens (UCLA), Tony Nathan (Alabama), Jerome Persell (Western Michigan), Myron Hardeman (Wyoming), Mike Williams (New Mexico), Darrin Nelson (Stanford)

Receivers:Emanuel Tolbert (Southern Methodist), Jeff Groth (Bowling Green), Scott Fitzkee (Penn State), Kirk Gibson (Michigan State), Rick Morrison (Ball State), Steve Lewis (West Virginia), Jimmy Bryant (Utah State), Mardye McDole (Mississippi State)

Offensive Linemen:Keith Dorney (Penn State), Jeff Toews (Washington), Anthony Munoz (Southern California), Mike Salzano (North Carolina), Joe Bostic (Clemson), Kelvin Clark (Nebraska), Bill Segal (Arizona)

Centers:Jim Ritcher (North Carolina State), Dwight Stephenson (Alabama), Chuck Correal (Penn State)

Defensive Linemen:Ralph DeLoach (California), Rich Dimler (Southern California), Hugh Green (Pittsburgh), Gary Don Johnson (Baylor), Willie Jones (Florida State), Manu Tuiasosopo (UCLA), Bubba Green (North Carolina State), Marty Lyons (Alabama)

Linebackers:Carl McGee (Duke), Daryl Hunt (Oklahoma), Gordy Ceresino (Stanford), Frank Manumaleuna (San Jose State), Freddie Smith (Auburn), Tom Rusk (Iowa), Scot Brantley (Florida), George Cumby (Oklahoma), Ed Smith (Vanderbilt), Brad Vassar (Pacific)

Defensive Backs:Max Hudspeth (New Mexico), Dave Abrams (Indiana), Kenny Easley (UCLA), Rick Sanford (South Carolina), Jim Browner (Notre Dame)

Kickers:Dave Jacobs (Syracuse), Jim Miller (Mississippi), Ken Rosenthal (Southern Methodist), Ed Murray (Tulane), Max Runager (South Carolina)

Top Newcomers

(Incoming freshmen and transfers who should make it big)

Lester Williams, defensive lineman ................................... Miami

John Fourcade, quarterback ......................................Mississippi

Steve Ballinger, defensive lineman .................................Stanford

Bill Zivic, kicker ..................................................Arizona

Art Schlichter, quarterback ......................................Ohio State

Chris Boskey, defensive lineman ..................................Iowa State

David Kass, quarterback .........................................Wake Forest

Mike Harris, wide receiver ...........................................Purdue

Willard Browner, fullback ............................................Tulane

Vic Rahkshani, tight end ................................Southern California

Bart Krout, tight end ...............................................Alabama

Bob Crable, linebacker ...........................................Notre Dame

Willie Gittens, running back ..................................Arizona State

Mike Carnell, running back .......................................California

Terry Daniels, running back .......................................Tennessee

Gerald Carter, wide receiver ....................................Texas A & M

Maceo Fifer, offensive tackle .......................................Houston

Jeff Hayes, kicker ...........................................North Carolina

Del Rodgers, running back ..............................................Utah

Lee North, offensive lineman ......................................Tennessee

Mike Carter, running back ........................................New Mexico

Orlando McDaniel, wide receiver .............................Louisiana State

The East

Independents

Penn State 10--1

Pittsburgh 9--2

Syracuse 6--5

Boston College 6--5

West Virginia 5--6

Colgate 9--2

Temple 7--4

Rutgers 7--4

Navy 4--7

Army 4--7

Villanova 4--7

Ivy League

Brown 8--1

Yale 6--3

Pennsylvania 5--4

Harvard 4--5

Princeton 4--5

Cornell 4--5

Dartmouth 3--6

Columbia 3--6

Top Players: Fusina, Dorney, Fitzkee (Penn State); G. Jones, Green, J. Delaney, Carroll (Pittsburgh); Hurley, Jacobs (Syracuse); Smerlas, Schmeding (Boston College); Lewis, Alexander (West Virginia); Curtis (Colgate); Anderson (Temple); Kehler, Mangiero (Rutgers); Leszczynski, McConkey (Navy); Brundidge, Schott (Army); Thompson (Villanova); Whipple (Brown); Spagnola (Yale); Grosvenor (Pennsylvania); Brown (Harvard).

The Midwest

Big Ten

Michigan 10--1

Ohio State 10--1

Purdue 7--4

Michigan State 6--5

Indiana 6--5

Wisconsin 6--5

Minnesota 5--6

Iowa 5--6

Illinois 3--8

Northwestern 1--10

Mid-American Conference

Miami 9--2

Ball State 9--2

Central Michigan 8--3

Western Michigan 8--3

Northern Illinois 8--3

Bowling Green 5--6

Kent State 5--6

Eastern Michigan 4--7

Toledo 3--8

Ohio University 2--9

Independents

Notre Dame 8--3

Cincinnati 7--4

Louisville 7--4

Top Players: Dufek, Leach, R. Davis, Simpkins (Michigan); Cousineau, Guess, Gerald, Springs (Ohio State); Herrmann, LeFeber (Purdue); Gibson, Graves (Michigan State); Abrams, Peacock (Indiana); Ahrens, Matthews (Wisconsin); Kitzmann, Sytsma (Minnesota); Rusk (Iowa); Sullivan (Illinois); Fortner, Sullivan (Miami); Morrison, Kremer (Ball State); Savich (Central Michigan); Persell (Western Michigan); Lewandoski, Petzke (Northern Illinois); Groth (Bowling Green); Lazor (Kent State); Wilkinson (Eastern Michigan); Groves (Ohio University); D. Huffman, Golic, Browner, Foley, Ferguson (Notre Dame); Kurnick, Berry (Cincinnati); Wilson, Poole (Louisville).

The South

Southeastern Conference

Alabama 10--1

LSU 9--2

Mississippi State 8--3

Kentucky 8--3

Auburn 7--4

Mississippi 6--5

Florida 5--6

Georgia 5--6

Tennessee 5--6

Vanderbilt 4--7

Atlantic Coast Conference

Maryland 9--2

North Carolina 9--2

Clemson 9--2

North Carolina State 6--5

Duke 5--6

Virginia 5--6

Wake Forest 1--10

Independents

Georgia Tech 8--3

Florida State 6--5

Memphis State 6--5

Tulane 5--6

Miami 5--6

South Carolina 4--7

Southern Mississippi 6--5

Virginia Tech 6--5

East Carolina 7--4

William & Mary 7--4

Richmond 4--7

Top Players: Krauss, Rutledge, Nathan, Bunch (Alabama); Alexander, Dugas (LSU); Molden, G. Jackson (Mississippi State); Kovach, Jaffe (Kentucky); Andrews, Burrow, Smith (Auburn); F. Williams, J. Miller (Mississippi); S. Brantley (Florida); Pyburn, McClendon (Georgia); Streater, Shaw (Tennessee); E. Smith, Mordica, Cox (Vanderbilt); Atkins, C. Johnson (Maryland); Sheets, Salzano, Lawrence (North Carolina); Butler, Fuller, Bostic (Clemson); Brown, Ritcher (North Carolina State); Dunn, McGee (Duke); Henderson (Virginia); McDougald (Wake Forest); Ivery, Harris (Georgia Tech); W. Jones, Simmons (Florida State); Gray, Patterson (Memphis State); Hontas, Browner (Tulane); D. Smith, Anderson (Miami); Sanford, Runager (South Carolina); Fitzgerald (Virginia Tech); Hicks, Valentine (East Carolina); Rozantz, Johnson (William & Mary); Nixon (Richmond).

The Near West

Big Eight

Oklahoma 10--1

Nebraska 9--2

Colorado 8--3

Iowa State 7--4

Missouri 5--6

Oklahoma State 4--7

Kansas 4--7

Kansas State 2--9

Southwest Conference

Arkansas 10--1

Texas 9--2

Texas A & M 8--3

Houston 7--4

Baylor 6--5

Southern Methodist 5--6

Texas Tech 4--7

Texas Christian 3--8

Rice 2--9

Independents

North Texas State 7--4

Air Force 3--8

Top Players: Roberts, Lott, Sims, Kinlaw, Hunt, Cumby (Oklahoma); Hipp, K. Clark, S. Lindquist, Kunz (Nebraska); Miller, Vaughan, Mayberry (Colorado); Stensrud, Green, T. Boskey (Iowa State); Winslow (Missouri); Johnson, Clark (Oklahoma State); Higgins (Kansas); C. Green, M. Green (Kansas State); Lusby, Calcagni, Walker, Kolenda, Eckwood (Arkansas); J. Johnson, H. Jones, L. Jones, Erxleben (Texas); Franklin, Dickey, Sanders, C. Risien (Texas A & M); Davis, D. Brown, Hodge (Houston); Johnson, Lee (Baylor); Tolbert, Choate, Ford (Southern Methodist); Orr, Hadnot (Texas Tech); S. Bayuk, Davis (Texas Christian); Hertel, Cunningham, Houser (Rice); Davidson, Washington (North Texas State); Ziebart (Air Force).

The Far West

Pacific Ten

UCLA 9--2

California 8--3

Southern California 8--4

Washington 7--4

Arizona State 7--4

Washington State 7--4

Stanford 4--7

Arizona 4--7

Oregon State 3--8

Oregon 3--8

Western Athletic Conference

New Mexico 8--4

San Diego State 7--4

Colorado State 7--4

Brigham Young 7--5

Wyoming 7--5

Utah 6--5

Texas--El Paso 2--9

Pacific Coast Conference

San Jose State 10--2

Fresno State 8--3

Fullerton State 7--5

Utah State 6--5

Pacific 6--5

Long Beach State 6--5

Top Players: J. Robinson, T. Brown, Tuiasosopo (UCLA); DeLoach, Leffler (California); Howell, C. White, Munoz (Southern California); Jackson, Toews, Steele (Washington); A. Harris (Arizona State); J. Thompson (Washington State); Nelson, Ceresino (Stanford); Segal (Arizona); Donaghue (Oregon State); Bryant (Oregon); Hudspeth, M. Williams (New Mexico); Williams (San Diego State); Mike Bell (Colorado State); Wilson, Chronister (Brigham Young); Hardeman, Fantetti (Wyoming); Partridge (Utah); Garcia (Texas--El Paso); Manumaleuna (San Jose State); Petrucci, Gilchrist (Fresno State); King (Fullerton State); Bryant (Utah State); Vassar (Pacific); McCluskey (Long Beach State).