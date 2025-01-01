Playboy's Roving Eye

Studio 54, What Are You?

For those who have to be seen and obscene, New York's Studio 54 has become the disco. Greats and near greats, suburbanites and subterraneans flock to its doors, hoping to pass the scrutiny of owner Steve Rubell. Many are culled, few are chosen. These late-night (early-morning?) revelers made it in. Just your average Americans, undressed to the teeth, including the likes of Bianca Jagger with partner Sterling St. Jacques (right) doing their famous Astaire-Rogers parody. Dorothy Parker once wrote: "Drink and dance and laugh and lie / Love the reeling midnight through / For tomorrow we shall die!/ (But, alas, we never do.)" And she never even went to Studio 54.