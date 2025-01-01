Stunt Girl

On a blind date with a beautiful brunette, you quickly try to impress her with your manliness. "I ran five miles today," you say, "and what did you do?" She replies, "I jumped off a three-flat and lived." What can you follow that with? Bending a beer can with one hand? Nothing. You feel like a wimp. "I don't want any wimps hanging around," says California-born Simone Boisserée. She's not a hard lady, considering her job, which consists of falling from great heights, diving off rapidly moving objects and the like. But we wondered if her profession frightens off some men. "Sometimes. Stunt women are thought of as mannish, but the fact is that we're almost all very feminine and very bright. Of course, a lot of men can't do the things stunt women do, so naturally, some men are intimidated by that." Are there advantages to being a daredevilette? "Sure. Men find it interesting that a woman would want to take on these kinds of challenges." So what kind of man makes this cat-girl purr? "I like athletic, outdoorsmen types. Men who aren't intimidated by my physical skills." Simone just finished working in Roger Corman's Deathsport, with 1970 Playmate of the Year Claudia Jennings, and in Clint Eastwood's Every Which Way but Loose, in which she rolls out of the path of a speeding car. Doesn't she ever get scared, particularly doing falls? "I've never been afraid of heights. Of course, a stunt can be hazardous. But when you fall off a horse, you try to find a soft spot to land and when you do a high fall, you learn to control your fall by not letting your head drop--which, if it does, can throw you into a spin. Sure, I want to avoid injury, but I also want to make the stunt believable, 'selling the action,' as we say." Don't worry, Simone. We're sold.