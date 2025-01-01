Girls of the Pac 10 Part II

In Case You Haven't been paying attention, last month we brought you ten pages of coeds from five schools in the N.C.A.A.'s far-Western Pac 10 Conference. This month we bring you ten more pages of coeds from the remaining five Pac 10 schools—the University of Southern California, Stanford University, the University of Arizona, Oregon State University and Washington State University. As we said last month—and pay attention this time, (text continued on page 272) Girls of the Pac 10 (continued from page 163) bozo—we decided to divide this pictorial into two installments, because there were just too many lovely ladies to feature adequately in one issue—20 is about all anybody can be expected to handle in one sitting.

Anyhow, in case all this motivates you to abandon colder climes, pack a bag, rent a Conestoga and head for the Santa Fe Trail or the Oregon Trail to further your education, so to speak, here's the poop on the five colleges:

• The University of Southern California (Los Angeles): During the first few weeks at USC, each entering freshman is usually asked whether he/she has bought a daily Trojan. "Daily, huh?" the frosh inevitably asks, assaying the reasons for needing protection that often. Turns out Daily Trojan is the name of the campus newspaper. Great little joke, huh? As a matter of fact, members of USC's athletic teams are called Trojans, too, but that's a horse of another color. What can you expect from a school that schedules virtually no classes on Friday? As a result of this three-day-weekend situation, Thursday night is bust-out eve for USC under-grads. If they aren't joining their UCLA brethren in Westwood, you'll probably find them closer to home, usually at The 901 Club (two pinball machines and lots of suds). The well-trodden Thursday-night path will lead you to Tommy's on Beverly Boulevard for a Tommyburger—that's with chili (it beats swallowing goldfish). For surf and sun, the USC crowd generally heads for the beach at Santa Monica. While the student population is roughly three men to every woman, don't despair—that figure includes the largely male medical-school enrollment, which isn't even on the same campus. Students live in university residence halls, in private apartments or in university-owned apartments in the Student Community.

• Stanford University (Palo Alto, California): Stanford has one of the most beautiful campuses in the country. Its on-campus woods and greenswards are surpassed only by its bikini-clad coeds, who gather around Lake Lagunitas to sail and sun-bathe. (Take your binoculars, fellas.) In recent years, California's drought has drained the lake, but last spring the water returned in time for the annual Aqua Follies Festival, a water-sports extravaganza that turned out to be a treat for campus photographers majoring in anatomy. The most popular bar is The Oasis (known as The O), in nearby Menlo Park. Another informal beer bar is The Dutch Goose, also in Menlo Park. For a more genteel, biz-student atmo, try The British Bankers Club—for future bank presidents only. For those with a taste for the rustic and a sense of history, The Alpine Beer Garden is one of the oldest hangouts. It used to be called Rizzotti's and, for that reason, is still known as Zot's. Zot's is off in the country a way; sometimes horses are tethered out front. Stanford's current "student population is 41 percent female, but we hear that percentage is rising. Most of the female undergrads live in dorms, most of which are coed. Weekend getaways take Stanfordites to Squaw Valley, Yosemite National Park, Reno and San Francisco. The two biggest on-campus activities seem to be Frisbee tossing and going to the flicks—there are lots of theaters and film-society offerings.

• The University of Arizona (Tucson): With Tucson's sunny desert climate, it's no marvel that the University of Arizona excels in astronomy and environmental research. Its proximity to the Indian ruins of the Hohokam, Mogollon and Anasazi cultures has contributed to its excellent anthropology department. The sunny clime has also created a modern subculture of sun worshipers worthy of study; the Mall in the center of the campus draws scantily clad undergrads all year long. Rituals, beyond basic sunbathing, include the Ancient Rite of the Frisbee and guitar playing, not to mention elementary pair bonding. The student population is about half male, half female (we don't mean androgynous) and is scattered among university dorms, frats, sororities and apartments. Students are generally very outdoors oriented and frequently drive to Sabino Canyon, which is about 15 miles northeast of campus, if they are not swimming in one of the three university pools. We're not sure what it means, but one of the most crowded campus bars is Dooley's, formerly a Baptist church. It's the staid, Victorian-looking chapel at the corner of University and Euclid—you can't miss it. Other favorite watering holes are Gentle Ben's and The Bum Steer.

• Oregon State University (Corvallis): Officials of Oregon State like to call their school "the friendly and scholarly campus." The local icon of friendliness is the mattress that is suspended from the ceiling of Mother's Mattress Factory, a favorite undergrad tippling spot. Other hangouts are the Oregon Museum Pub and Wes's Lounge, a disco. To be a success with the college crowd, a bar has to have a Foosball game. Aside from bar-hopping, the most popular after-class pastime involves Oregon State's Experimental College Program, a loose amalgam of noncredit, tuition-free lifestyle courses including belly dancing, yoga, dog obedience, the fine art of wine and your basic North Woods arts and crafts. The student population numbers almost 14,000 undergrads, 40 percent female. The Willamette River, on the east side of the campus, brings young romancers together for boating and sparking, not necessarily in that order. The campus has a feeling of isolation and, because of that, students have a sense of mutual reliance. They also leave town a lot—a trip to the beach at Newport (one hour away) is frequently followed by clam chowder at Mo's, background for one of the scenes in the Henry Fonda–Paul Newman movie Sometime a Great Notion. Winter calls for skiing in the Cascade Range—Hoodoo Bowl or Mount Bachelor.

• Washington State University (Pullman): Some students at WSU claim that their school is the number-one per-capita drinking school in the nation. We haven't seen the alleged study, but we've heard that WSU students are inclined to make frequent excursions down to Boyer Park on the Snake River with kegs of beer. Certainly, social life seems to revolve around the suds. Most of the public imbibing takes place in Moscow, Idaho, eight miles away, where the drinking age is 19. In Moscow, the place to be Saturday night is Rathskellers Inn—it's got a live band and a dance floor and is usually packed to the rafters after ten P.M. For those over 21, closer-to-campus high spots include Rico's Smokehouse, The Cougar Cottage (a frat hangout) and The Ram, good for beer, dinner and watching its projection TV. Most students (WSU is 43 percent female) live in dorms, but there is a big push to get off campus into apartments. For a number of years, students at WSU have observed a rite called National Outdoor Intercourse Day (May eighth). Sleeping bags turn up almost everywhere on campus and resounding through the hills is the pagan chant:

"Hooray, hooray for the eighth of May

National Outdoor Intercourse Day!"

