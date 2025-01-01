Observing "Older Women"

Coproducer Robert Lantos and director George Kaczender hope that their film, In Praise of Older Women, after its September world premiere in Toronto, will be the break-through work that finally puts Canadian movies on the map—with a boost from its magnetic male star, Tom Berenger. "For too many people," Lantos observes, "Canadianism is identified with boredom." Older Women boasts a number of realistic love scenes, but Lantos feels he won't have censorship problems—except maybe in Ontario. "After all, Pretty Baby was banned there."