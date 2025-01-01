Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill .......... 3

The World of Playboy .......... 9

Dear Playboy .......... 19

Playboy After Hours .......... 29

Music .......... 34

Austin's Marcia Ball hits Manhattan; Shel Silverstein does it again.

Movie Essay .......... 40

Frodo lives, and Ralph (Fritz the Cat) Bakshi's got him.

Movies .......... 41

Surprise: Farrah, in her first major movie role, is terrific.

Books .......... 48

At last, a rejoinder to Korda and Ringer: Upward Nobility.

Coming Attractions .......... 52

Cosby and Pryor mix it up onscreen for Simon's California Suite.

The Playboy Advisor .......... 55

Playboy Sex Poll ..........Howard Smith 61

This month's question: Has the women's lib movement improved your sex life?

The Playboy Forum .......... 65

Playboy Interview: Geraldo Rivera--candid conversation .......... 79

America's most fiery television journalist talks about his private life--and offers his outspoken opinions on everything from street junk to TV junk.

Perfect Match--fiction ..........Barbara Rochelle 124

The beauty of a fire depends on who's watching it ... and who's being burned.

Take a Belt--attire .......... 128

Eight ways to beautify your waistline without losing weight.

Bunnies of '78--pictorial .......... 131

Another batch of beauties from Playboy Clubs around the world.

The Hoffa Wars--article ..........Dan E. Moldea 140

An exclusive account that solves the who, how and why of Jimmy Hoffa's murder, including startling new evidence that zeroes in on the CIA, the Mob and the plots to kill Castro.

Tortoise Wins Again--modern living .......... 146

Wonderful ways to get the tortoise-shell look without shucking a furtle.

Unique Monique--playboy's playmate of the month .......... 148

Monique St. Pierre is a perfect blend of German and French, but when it comes to loving, she's an all-American.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor .......... 160

The Great Sixties Quiz ..........Dan Carlinsky 162

If when someone says, "Ho, ho, ho," you think of Santa Claus instead of Ho Chi Minh, it could mean you were out of touch with the past decade.

Sound Bases--modern living .......... 165

If you have Stravinsky ears and a Meatloaf pocketbook, here are a few relatively painless ways to increase your listening pleasure.

Falling Angel--fiction ..........William Hjortsberg 168

The conclusion of a tale of murder, voodoo and the ultimate evil.

Reverse Gear--attire ..........David Platt 172

You can buy ten jackets for the cost of five and still be in top fashion.

High on the Hill--article ..........Lois Romano and Ken Cummins 176

One of the 16,000,000 Americans who smoke pot might be your Congressman. Is that what they mean by grass-roots politics?

Sex in Cinema--1978--article ..........Arthur Knight 180

It was a year for female sexuality--even among pubescent girls.

The Wife Who Came Back--ribald classic .......... 193

Growing Poor by Degrees--opinion ..........Ben Stein 197

Or, as many a college grad has asked: If I'm so smart, why ain't I rich?

Playboy's College Basketball Preview--sports ..Anson Mount 199

Our choices for the teams to beat on the undergrad circuit.

Playboy Funnies--humor .......... 204

Playboy's Pipeline .......... 211

Man & woman, car insurance, faraway islands and Big Brother and you.

Playboy Potpourri .......... 264

Playboy on the Scene .......... 305

Gadgets, fake-fur fashions, enhanced music.

Cover Story

Surprise! The shy young lady is this month's Playmate, Monique St. Pierre. Executive Art Director Tom Staebler designed and photographed the cover, which was originally conceived by Corporate Art Director Arthur Paul. The sunglasses belong to Contributing Photographer Bill Arsenault; they never looked so good.