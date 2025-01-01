Playboy's College Basketball Preview

David Greenwood, perhaps the best college basketball player in America, went 48 hours without sleep one weekend last spring, much of the time spent in partying--hardly appropriate for an athlete in training, but understandable, given the circumstances.

The marathon began on a Friday morning, when Greenwood arose and hurried off to classes at UCLA, where he is majoring in history. The afternoon was spent in strenuous drills in the gymnasium before returning to the classroom for an early-evening final examination in atmospheric science. Then he rushed back to his apartment to get his bags, while a friend waited to drive him to the Los Angeles airport. A paralyzing traffic jam made it necessary for him to do an O.J. sprint the last half mile, carrying his bags in order to catch his plane. On the four-hour flight to Chicago, he read a 300-page novel. When his plane landed at four A.M., a heavy rain was falling; and by the time he and his host reached the parking lot, they were soaked.

During the drive to southern Wisconsin through a raging thunderstorm, David explained the genesis of the meteorological goings on overhead, described the behavior of basketball fans in Oregon and discussed acoustic theory and the political intrigues of Lorenzo de' Medici and the papal bureaucracy.

Breakfast was being served when they arrived at the Lake Geneva Playboy Resort & Country Club, so David stoked up on cheese blintzes, smoked salmon, hashbrowns, pickled herring, ham and a half gallon of scrambled eggs before rushing to his room to pull on his basketball uniform.

During breaks in the four-hour picture-taking session at the local high school gym, David and the other Playboy All-America players signed autographs and played a pickup game with a swarm of local kids who had come to watch the proceedings.

An afternoon of tennis, swimming and horseback riding was followed by a banquet in the elegant VIP Room, where David discussed vintage wines with a Playboy editor and dispatched four helpings of escargots, a lobster and a steak.

Back in his room at midnight, he was preparing to retire when his roommate, Duke guard Jim Spanarkel, showed up with five pretty girls in tow, explaining that he had met them at the resort's discothèque. They were college girls roughing it for the weekend, camping on the beach at Lake Geneva.

The ladies mentioned that they were hungry, so room service brought two dozen cheeseburgers and a case of beer. Someone found a rock station on the radio and the party, soon joined by a few other basketball players and monitored by an anxious sportswriter, was on.

At seven A.M., the coeds, having devoured all the food in sight, suddenly left to return to their sleeping bags at the lake.

"We didn't even get a handshake," said Spanarkel glumly.

"Such are the vagaries of human existence," observed Greenwood, and he fell asleep.

Now that we've examined a college basketball player's typical weekend, let's take a look at the upcoming season.

•

Rutgers is favored to win the Eastern Eight championship, largely because of the presence of Playboy All-America center James Bailey. A quiet, almost shy person off the court, Bailey dominates every game (continued on page 208) Basketball Preview (continued from page 202) in which he plays. His stats, impressive as they are, don't really reflect his excellence.

The Villanova team lost four of last winter's top seven players, but Alex Bradley (last year's take-charge freshman) is back, as is mad bomber Tom Sienkie-wicz, who shoots from mid-court. He will be a zone buster. If Ron Cowan and Marty Caron can become aggressive enough to give their team some much-needed rebounding, the Cats will once again win a post-season tournament berth.

George Washington was a very strong inside team last year but was a little weak at guard. That problem will be solved by the arrival of transfer Brian Magid from Maryland. Freshman Dave Thornton will give the Colonials even more inside muscle.

Sam Clancy, one of the premier freshmen in the country last season, will be the fulcrum of the Pittsburgh team. Although five of the top six scorers return, the Panthers' success will probably be determined by how well they adjust to the absence of graduated all-time high scorer Larry Harris.

West Virginia's main asset will again be the excellent play of guards Lowes Moore and Joe Fryz. Moore, only 6'1", dazzles opponents with his alley-oop dunks. Best news is that recruits Jeff Szczetanski and Noah Moore should help relieve the depth problem, last year's nemesis.

Last winter's Duquesne team was dominated by sophomores, so the added experience should make this a more successful season. Also, new coach Mike Rice had a productive recruiting campaign. The two biggest catches are Bruce Atkins and Bill Clarke, both of whom should win starting jobs.

The Massachusetts team will be short on experience, and depth will also be a problem. If his injuries are healed, forward Jay Stewart could become a great one.

Penn State will again be fighting to escape the conference cellar. New coach Dick Harter has begun his reconstruction project by recruiting five prime-quality freshmen. Also available will be experienced senior transfer (from Ohio State) Jud Wood.

Despite the loss of Keven McDonald, Pennsylvania will once more be the top choice in the Ivy League. Five dependable veterans will be joined by five more quality players up from last winter's good freshman team.

With minimal graduation losses and the addition of supersoph Dave Westen-burg, Columbia could challenge Penn for the league laurels. The Lions have excellent speed but lack height. Alton Byrd, only 5'8", may be the best little point guard in the country.

Severe graduation losses will make this a rebuilding season for Princeton, while Dartmouth's major problem will be finding a dependable pivot man.

Last year, the Cornell team won nine games, its best record in a decade. Further progress is likely this season, because nearly everyone returns and seven of the vets are seniors. The schedule, though, is tougher.

The key to Harvard's success will be the new faces. This is the first year that freshmen can play varsity ball in the Ivy League and the Crimson will take advantage of that fact by utilizing recruits Bob McCabe, Don Fleming and Glen Mills.

Yale hasn't enjoyed a winning season since 1968, and this year the Elis will be fighting Brown to see who stays out of the league cellar. Freshmen Tim Daale-man at Yale and Ken Dolbashian at Brown will give their teams much needed help.

La Salle, one of the better fast-breaking teams in the country, returns its top four scorers, best of whom is Michael Brooks, who was the nation's only player to rank among the top ten in both scoring and rebounding. Two freshmen, seven-footer Tom Poitrowski and shooting guard Paul Harter, will give the Explorers added size and firepower.

This could be a happy winter at American University. New coach Gary Williams inherits a talent-laden squad, and three newcomers (Robert Harvey, Chris Dye and Steve Kearney) are good enough to win starting berths. The forward play will be a delight to watch--Russell Bowers is a one-man show and Harvey is nearly as good.

Both Lafayette and Temple will have difficulty duplicating last season's success, because both teams lost their two best players. Newcomers Brian Muldoon and Brian Gillis will be expected to make immediate contributions at Lafayette. Bob Zipko is the best of a promising group of newcomers at Temple.

The Delaware team's major problem is the schedule. It's the toughest in school history.

Last season was the most successful in the history of Virginia Commonwealth and, with the return of shot-blocking center Lorenza Watson, this year could be a duplicate.

Four talented freshmen, a promising transfer and the return of two players who were out most of last year with injuries will help Georgetown have another 20-plus season. Best of the recruits is guard Eric Floyd.

Roosevelt Bouie, whose potential is still unrealized, will be the main cog of the Syracuse machine this season. Teammates Louis Orr and Dale Shackleford are also 24-kt. types, and incoming freshman guard Rick Harmon has the ability to win a starting role his first year. If the Orangemen can put all that talent together into a smoothly functioning unit, Syracuse could be one of this year's surprise teams.

Graduation losses would make this appear to be a rebuilding year at Holy Cross. One of the returning players, however, is Playboy All-America guard Ronnie Perry, and he's half of a good team all by himself. How well the Crusaders fare this year will largely depend on the contributions of two highly recruited (continued on page 219) Basketball Preview (continued from page 208) freshmen, guard Bob Kelly and swing man Kevin Greaney.

The Boston College team should continue its improvement. Only one starter has departed and a quality group of newcomers gives added depth. Rookie guards Dwan Chandler and Mike Bennett could be immediate starters and seven-foot freshman Ron Crevier could help later in the year.

JoJo Walters will dominate play at Manhattan College, as will Ronnie Valentine at Old Dominion.

Michigan State will again be the class team in the Big Ten. Playboy All-America Earvin Johnson and another stellar forward, Gregory Kelser, give the Spartans good leadership and a plethora of talent. With so many able veterans on hand, none of the rookies is likely to see much action.

Ohio State returns 12 of the 13 players from last year. The Buckeyes will still be a young team (there are only two seniors on the squad) and the schedule is again rough. If it grows up quickly, it could become one of the nation's premier teams.

The best news at Michigan is that pivot man Phil Hubbard, injured all of last season, is fully mended. Three outstanding freshmen, John Garris, Thad Garner and Keith Smith, could win starting jobs. Look for soph sharpshooter Mike McGee to put on a dazzling exhibition of outside shooting.

For the first time in nearly a decade, Illinois has the manpower to break into college basketball's circle of elite teams. All the elements are present, including explosive scoring power. The squad's major liability is its youth. Sterling recruits Derek Holcomb and James Griffin are expected to make major contributions their first year.

If Iowa can avoid a repeat of last winter's plague of injuries and illnesses, it could be the surprise team of the league. All of last year's better players are back, including stellar guard Ronnie Lester and top rebounder Clay Hargrave. Best of the newcomers is center Steve Krafcisin, a transfer from North Carolina.

The Indiana players will be a young group, since neither of the two seniors is likely to play much. Fabulous forward Mike Woodson will again be the main attraction. He's only the second player in school history to pass the 1000-point mark by his sophomore year.

There will be a new look at Purdue. There is a new coach (Lee Rose), three four-year starters are gone and six recruits are good enough to challenge for starting jobs. Best of the rookies is forward Arnette Hallman. All the ingredients are present for the Boilermakers to have the big season that escaped them last year. Center Joe Barry Carroll has unlimited potential and Jerry Sichting is one of the league's best playmaking guards.

Wisconsin will also have a very young team--there isn't a senior on the squad--but plenty of talent is on hand, so look for the Badgers to be a Big Ten power by next year.

Minnesota lost All-Everything Mychal Thompson and two other starters, so this could be a lean year in Minneapolis. Fortunately, coach Jim Dutcher garnered one of the country's most impressive groups of recruits, best of whom are Darryl Mitchell, Gary Holmes and Leo Rautins.

New Northwestern coach Rich Falk begins a rebuilding job that may take a few seasons to show much progress. Luckily, he will have the use of much better talent than was available last year. Two transfers (Larry Lumpkins and Brian Jung) and two freshmen (Jim Stack and Bob Grady) will contribute much.

Toledo and Central Michigan are co-favorites in the Mid-American Conference title race. Toledo will again have a tenacious defense, but rebounding will continue to be a problem. Central Michigan features supershooter Jeff Tropf and the league's best guard tandem, Dave Grauzer and Val Bracey.

The five players who contributed most to Miami's league championship last season have graduated, which means the Redskins will have to scramble to stay in the first division while rebuilding for next year.

Everybody returns to Northern Illinois, including spectacular scorer Paul Dawkins. Two rookies, Ray Watson and Ray Clark, look good enough to nose out a couple of the veterans.

The teams at Bowling Green, Ball State and Western Michigan will be stronger, because only one key player graduated from each school.

Marquette's graduation losses were severe enough to cripple most college basketball squads, but the talent in Milwaukee is so deep that the Warriors don't have to rebuild--they just reload. Coach Hank Raymonds will reconstruct around stellar forwards Bernard Toone and Oliver Lee. The backcourt must be replaced, but junior college transfer guard Sam Worthen will probably be the best new player in the land. Raymonds insists Worthen is capable of making all the All-America lists his first season. The defensive play, always a Warrior strength, will again be outstanding.

Notre Dame's success last year was the product of excellent team play that featured a good blend of upperclassmen and five promising freshmen who were willing to learn and to play only when needed without rancor or resentment. It wasn't the quickest, tallest or strongest team around, but it had guts and spirit. This year's squad looks to be exactly the same, with another good blend of experience and youth. Best of all, last winter's impressive freshmen are a year older. Kelly Tripucka and Tracy Jackson are a breath-taking pair of forwards. If rebounders Bruce Flowers and Bill Laimbeer have good seasons, Notre Dame will be in the thick of the fight for the national championship.

New coach Bob Donewald takes over an Illinois State team that was ranked among the nation's top 20 before a late-season loss knocked it out of an N.C.A.A. tournament bid. Only one starter graduated, so this should be another banner year for the Redbirds. Reserve strength could be a problem again, especially with the aggressive style of play that Donewald teaches.

The Loyola team has improved noticeably each of the past two years, and the progress should continue this season, especially if center John Hunter is completely recovered from the injuries that kept him out of action last year. The Ramblers' major weakness in recent years--lack of bench strength--seems to have been largely solved by a productive recruiting season.

The DePaul squad was seriously depleted by graduation, so it will likely be impossible to duplicate last year's success. Superrecruits Mark Aguirre and Bill Madey will help replace the lost talent.

Detroit also suffered serious graduation losses after a banner year. The offense will be heavily dependent on long-range shooter Terry Duerod.

With everyone returning, this should be Xavier's best team in 15 years. The Musketeers have been closing the gap between them and other top Midwestern independents in recent seasons, and this could be the year they knock off a few of the biggies.

•

Duke has all the assets to win the Atlantic Coast Conference championship, the national championship, the N.C.A.A. tournament--everything. Few college teams have ever been so laden with talent. The ten best players return from last year's squad, which won 27 games and finished second to Kentucky in the national standings. Four of those returnees are All-America prospects (Jim Spanarkel, Mike Gminski, Gene Banks and Kenny Dennard) and the six others aren't much worse. They will be joined by superrecruit Vince Taylor, who would dominate most teams his first year but may have trouble earning a place in the top five at Duke. Coach Bill Foster--who, for obvious reasons, we've named Coach of the Year--will have only one problem: He must keep the team from succumbing to overconfidence. He must also try to retain the remarkable team chemistry, the happy looseness and unselfish camaraderie that distinguished last year's squad. The talent is certainly there: Playboy All-America Spanarkel is probably the most complete basketball player in the nation; Gminski dominates the middle; and Banks is a terror on the boards.

North Carolina State, Virginia or North Carolina could be the league runner-up. The Wolfpack was picked for the conference cellar last season but won 21 games, and all the starters and top reserves return. They will be joined by freshmen Scott Parzych and 7'2" Chuck Nevitt. When Nevitt attains his full growth, he will be a dominating center.

Virginia's graduation losses were also minimal. Twenty-game winners last year, the Cavaliers will have much better depth and experience, and Otis Fulton (who sat out last year), a 6'11", 240-pound center, could add enough extra strength under the boards to make Virginia one of this season's Cinderella teams.

North Carolina's only major diploma casualty was Phil Ford, but that's like losing half the team. Playboy All-America superforward Mike O'Koren is still on hand, but the big problem will be finding a new backcourt. The top candidates for the guard positions are Dave Colescott and John Virgil.

A quality crop of recruits will give Wake Forest much better talent depth, but it is doubtful that freshmen--no matter how good--can make up for the loss of forwards Rod Griffin and Leroy McDonald. Guard Frank Johnson will be the anchor of the team. Three of the rookies, forwards Alvis Rogers and Guy Morgan, plus center Jim Johnstone, could join Johnson on the starting unit.

The main task for Maryland coach Lefty Driesell is to cure the bickering and self-centered attitudes that crippled last year's awesomely talented squad. At least one of the rugged individualists has departed for other climes and gifted Albert King, now a sophomore and one of the more unselfish players, has emerged as a team leader. Freshman guard Reggie Jackson is good enough to be an immediate starter.

Clemson was wiped out by graduation. Fortunately, the Tigers are now off N.C.A.A. probation and all five incoming recruits look good enough to lend immediate help. Center Bill Ross, the gem of the rookie group, could be a future great. Two sharpshooters, Keith Walker and Keith Whitt, will add needed scoring punch.

This could be the best LSU team since the Tigers won the mythical national championship in 1935. Graduation losses were negligible and the squad, heavily laden with freshmen last year, will be much more mature. Sophomores Durand Macklin and DeWayne Scales should become one of the nation's better forward duos. Transfer Al Green could be a sensation at guard and 7'2" former redshirt Andy Campbell will add muscle under the boards.

Mississippi State was last year's Southeastern Conference Cinderella team despite a season-long plague of injuries. The Bulldogs are still bitter over not being invited to the N.C.A.A. post-season tournament. But they could get revenge this year. Five of the top eight scorers return, and new coach Jim Hatfield signed high school hot-shots Carey Kelly and Ricky Hood. More help will come from transfer forward John Adams, who should be an immediate starter.

Graduation gutted the Kentucky team. Four of the top six players are gone. Fortunately, Kyle Macy (the team's coach on the floor) returns and three former prep school All-Americas, Dwight Anderson, Clarence Tillman and Chuck Verderber, have been signed. While last year's team was so physically intimidating that it could wear down opponents by sheer size and strength, this squad will rely on speed, quickness and shooting. Sophomore Chuck Aleksinas could become the best center in the league by season's end.

Last year's Alabama team suffered from poor rebounding, poor outside shooting and poor luck with injuries. But the Tide did have Reggie King, the league's best player, and he returns to find three newcomers (Eddie Phillips, Eddie Adams and Joe Hancock) who could help fix last year's problems.

All the Georgia starters and top reserves return, so if new coach Hugh Durham can instill some consistency in his team's play (last year, the Bulldogs had a tendency to lose to weaker teams and to upset stronger ones), this could be the first winning season in Athens in six years.

The big problem at Vanderbilt is still the center position. Lack of an inside scoring punch and poor rebounding the past two years have enabled opponents to gang up on gifted forward Charles Davis. Sophomores Brian Allsmiller and Pat Berwanger could solve the center problem, and continued improvement of supershooter Mike Rhodes, the league's Freshman of the Year last winter, will give the Commodore's greater scoring punch.

Now that the coaching situation is stabilized, the Tennessee team could be much improved. All of last year's players return, and new coach Don DeVoe will have sterling center Reggie Johnson as the team's nucleus.

Three Florida starters graduated, but the remaining two (Malcolm Cesare and Reggie Hannah) are nuggets. A point guard must be found to run the offense, with freshman Mike Milligan the top prospect for the job.

The Mississippi team, very young last season, could show much improvement from a year's added maturity. Unfortunately, the Rebs still suffer from a lack of size and depth, so look for the incoming recruits to see a lot of action.

Auburn's graduation losses were severe, and the tragic death last spring of newly hired coach Paul Lambert precluded a productive recruiting season. New coach Sonny Smith will build his team around former redshirt Rich Valavicius and hope for the future.

With Playboy All-America guard Darrell Griffith and the gleanings of perhaps the best recruiting season in school history, Louisville should be the premier team in the Metro Conference. Best of the newcomers are Carlton McCray (reputed to be the best prepster in the country last winter) and Wiley Brown.

Virginia Tech, in its first season in the conference, could spread misery among the other teams. The Gobblers were a superquick crew last winter and a banner recruiting year will bring added depth and talent. Best of the rookies, Dale Solomon should take over the center job.

New Cincinnati coach Ed Badger (late of the professional Chicago Bulls) will install a wide-open attack and full-court-pressure defense. The hub of Badger's team will be Pat Cummings, who can play either forward or center. Top recruits Bobby Austin and Tom Cvitkovic could be immediate starters. The schedule, unfortunately, is a backbreaker.

The Memphis State team, having lost three of last winter's starters, will rely heavily on forward James Bradley. If the new guards can learn quickly and former redshirt Tony Rufus can take over at center, the Tigers will be another good team by January.

New Florida State coach Joe Williams found only one returning starter awaiting him, so this will be a rebuilding year in Tallahassee.

Tulane coach Roy Danforth, a persuasive recruiter, signed several goodies last spring. The Greenies could be one of the country's most improved teams, but coming off a five-win season, they still won't be a title contender. Best of the rookies are centers Micah Blunt and Bobby Jones.

Eastern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee are nearly equal contenders for the Ohio Valley Conference title. Western Kentucky, Austin Peay and Murray State suffered serious graduation losses. New coach Ron Greene will bring enough new discipline to the Murray State squad to make it an improved team. Everyone returns at Morehead State, but new coach Wayne Martin brought in such an impressive group of recruits that Herbie Stamper may be the only veteran to retain his starting position.

Furman, with Jonathan Moore and Al Daniels returning, is again favored to win the Southern Conference championship, with Marshall and Chattanooga not far behind. A rugged nonconference schedule will again keep Davidson's won-lost record from reflecting that team's excellence. VMI lost only two players to graduation, but they were the best in school history, so it will be a lean year in Lexington.

North Carolina--Charlotte, led by Chad Kinch, should make it back into the top 20 listing with the help of two fabulous freshmen, point guard Phil Ward and swing man Matt Houpt.

Both Georgia Tech and East Tennessee will spend this season as independents, each having dropped out of one conference in preparation for entering another (Georgia Tech from the Metro to the Atlantic Coast, East Tennessee from the Ohio Valley to the Southern). Tech's rebounding problems (last year, the tallest player was 6'8") should be solved by two towering rookies, Steve Neal and Dave Cole.

New Jacksonville coach Tates Locke will try to instill team unity and discipline, which have been noticeably lacking the past few years.

This will be a rebuilding year at South Carolina, with help expected from transfers Cedrick Hordges and Tom Wimbush. Fortunately, the schedule isn't as tough as last winter's backbreaker.

At East Carolina, Oliver Mack is the whole shootin' match. A wing guard who can do everything, Mack got very little help from his teammates last season. But that will change--though all five starters return, a good crop of newcomers is likely to push all but Mack off the opening unit.

•

Kansas will again be one of the better fast-breaking teams in the nation and, with its size and strength, will dominate most opponents. Supersophs Darnell Valentine and Wilmore Fowler and towering center Paul Mokeski lead a squad that is as impressive for its depth as for its size and quickness. Add to all that an outstanding class of recruits (Tony Guy, David Magley and Mark Snow are the most promising) and the Jayhawks are in a good position to challenge Duke for the national championship.

The outlook is bright at Nebraska, also. Only one starter is missing from last winter's 22--8 team, and freshman Eric Eckelman is a better shooter than any of the returnees.

Andrew Parker (top scorer in the Big Eight last year) and Dean Uthoff (one of the nation's premier rebounders) anchor a veteran Iowa State team. One of the best recruiting years in school history brought in at least three players (Eric Davis, Chuckie White and Robert Estes) who could become starters before the season is over.

Kansas State's entire front line returns, reinforced by a group of tall recruits. Unfortunately, the backcourt--traditionally, a Wildcat strength--will be much less impressive.

After a disappointing showing last winter, the Oklahoma team expects to make a strong bid for the conference title. The Sooners are loaded with experience and talent. Ray Whitley, with a year's play under his belt, should provide needed quickness and defensive ability at the guard position.

The Missouri team hopes to carry last winter's late-season momentum into this campaign. Help will come from a superb group of recruits, best of whom are center Lex Drum and forward Mark Dressier. Junior guard Larry Drew could emerge as a superstar before he graduates.

Colorado was plagued last season by youth, injuries and a slump by former scoring leader Emmett Lewis. Eight of the top nine players are back, so the Buffaloes will be deep and experienced. The schedule, with 14 home games, is favorable. If Lewis regains his scoring touch and if highly regarded freshman Jack Magno lives up to his advance billing, the Buffs could be the surprise team of the conference.

Only two players remain from last year's Oklahoma State squad, but new coach Jim Killingsworth corralled nine outstanding rècruits. Four of the blue chippers (Don Youman, Matt Clark, Jim Reason and Ed Odom) should be immediate starters.

The Southwest Conference, a perennially strong football circuit, suddenly emerged last year as an equally strong basketball league. Texas, Arkansas and Houston were three of the better teams in the country (together, they won a total of 83 games), and most of the other league members showed unaccustomed power. Texas and Arkansas shared the conference championship last season, but this time, the Longhorns seem destined to take it all. Four of last year's Texas starters return, including the top four scorers and the two leading rebounders. Add a couple of gem-quality prospects (Henry Johnson and Rob Cunningham) who were redshirted as freshmen last year and the Longhorns look loaded, indeed.

Arkansas, having lost four of its top seven players, will be hard pressed to keep pace with Texas. Playboy All-America Sidney Moncrief (who is only 6'4" but plays like he is 6'8") returns, as does U.S. Reed (another superleaper), but the front-court manpower will be very young. Freshman blue chipper Keith Peterson will probably start at one of the forward positions.

This will be a rebuilding year at Houston, but coach Guy Lewis has a way of rebuilding in a hurry. He has five quality junior college transfers to go with four journeymen vets. The Cougars may take their lumps early in the season, but by the time the conference tournament rolls around at season's end, they should again be an excellent team.

Texas A & M will likely be the most improved squad in the Southwest Conference, largely because of four superrecruits (Rudy Woods, Tyrone Ladson, Roy Jones and David Britton). Although four of last winter's starters are back, they could all lose their jobs to the newcomers before the season is over.

The Texas Tech team will have a new look, largely because of the added quickness brought by heralded freshman guard Jeff Taylor. Look for the Raiders to play a fast-break running game.

Baylor, Southern Methodist and Texas Christian will all have much better depth than a year ago. All had productive recruiting years. At each school, at least one freshman (Terry Teagle at Baylor, Billy Allen at Southern Methodist and Mark Nickens at Texas Christian) should make a big splash. Rice, a very young team, is at best a year away from competing for conference honors. Two incoming freshman phenoms, Bobby Tudor and Brett Burkholder, give the Owls hope for the future.

Southern Illinois, with the entire squad returning from a 17--10 season, has the inside track in the Missouri Valley Conference race.

Playboy All-America forward Larry Bird returns at Indiana State, but most of his supporting cast graduated. The Sycamores will be inexperienced and Bird will again carry the team with little help. Watch for Bird to be double-and triple-teamed all year.

New Mexico State, with only one graduation loss and a bumper crop of recruits, should be the most improved team in the league. The front line, with Slab Jones and Robert Gunn, could be awesome.

Wichita State and Tulsa each lost only one player, so both teams should win more games than a year ago.

Three superstud newcomers (Gary Johnson, Calvin Garrett and Bob Griffin) could make Oral Roberts one of the most improved teams in the land.

North Texas State will carry the nation's longest winning streak (14) into this campaign, but it isn't likely to grow much longer, because the Eagles were wiped out by graduation.

•

This will be another run-of-the-mill UCLA team--loaded with talent. The Bruins will be a top contender for the national championship. The main difference from last year: much added experience. Only one player, guard Raymond Townsend, graduated. Brad Holland and Tony Anderson are both adequate replacements. Look for the Bruins to win their 14th consecutive conference championship. Also look for them to play one of this year's most interesting games when they open their season November tenth against the People's Republic of China.

UCLA's main challenger in conference play will be the Southern California team, which also had' minimal graduation losses. The Trojans will again be an awesome scoring machine (center Cliff Robinson is unstoppable at times), but coach Bob Boyd must shore up the defensive play, a crippling weakness last year. Three newcomers--forwards Leonel Marquetti and Maurice Williams, plus guard Dean Jones--will provide immediate help.

The Oregon team will benefit from the added experience of four sophomores who started as freshmen last season. The Ducks will probably also profit from the decision of new coach Jim Haney to discontinue the high-pressure kamikaze style of play utilized by former coach Dick Harter, who has now departed for Penn State. Sharpshooting freshman Jerome Williams could be a starter his first year. If Dan Hartshorne returns to his preinjury form (he has the potential to become the Pac 10's best center), Oregon could challenge the Los Angeles teams for the conference title.

Washington State's obvious need for improved outside scoring should be fulfilled by the arrival of two transfers, Bryan Rison and Clyde Huntley. The Cougars' biggest plus, however, could be the continued development of center James Donaldson, who, at 7'2" and 280 pounds, is so intimidating under the boards that he almost eliminates opposing teams' inside play.

Although this will be an extremely young Oregon State team (eight sophs, three juniors and no seniors), it will be much more experienced than last year's squad. Also, the return from injury of center Steve Johnson will give the Beavers a much stronger inside game. Forward Julius Allen, a transfer, and former redshirt Phil Polee will make big contributions this winter.

Washington's big need is to find an imposing post man. Sophomore Petur Gudmundsson, a 7'2" native of Iceland, matured impressively during his freshman year and seems to be the likeliest candidate for the position. An amazingly agile player for his size (and also an accurate shooter), Gudmundsson could--if he continues his development--become the country's most intimidating big man by his senior year.

Both Arizona State and Arizona have been stockpiling talent in anticipation of their entry this season into the Pac 10. Recruits Greg Goorgian, Dale Cooke and Sam Williams, plus returning redshirts Johnny Nash and Alton Lister will make the Arizona State squad 13 deep in players who have the ability to be first-stringers. By midseason, Blake Taylor and Tony Zeno may be the only starters from last season who still have their jobs.

Three of Arizona's seven entering freshmen (George Hawthorne, Michael Zeno and Ray Donnelly) are good enough to become immediate starters. Hawthorne has the ability and the size to become a truly brilliant player. The Wildcats' best assets will be quickness and a devastating fast break.

New California coach Dick Kuchen inherits a squad with five returning starters, but he must upgrade the rebounding and the defensive play if the Bears are to improve on last year's disappointing record. Three freshmen, guards Mel Holland and Kevin Sparks and forward John Carson, could help right away.

The missing element at Stanford last winter was a consistent playmaking guard, but that need was filled last spring with the recruiting of prep schooler Doug Marty, a ball-handling and shooting wizard. The problem this year will be the center position, so the Cardinals may go with a three-forward alignment--not a bad idea, since forward Kimberly Belton, the team's best player, is a great rebounder.

Despite the loss of last year's top two scorers, Utah will displace New Mexico as Western Athletic Conference champion. The Utes must also find a replacement at point guard, with Scott Martin and incoming freshman Leonard Johnson the prime candidates. Another frosh, Dan Larsen, will clock a lot of playing time in the front court.

The New Mexico team was so depleted by graduation that a repeat of last year's success will be difficult, indeed. Two transfers, forwards Andre Logan and Everette Jefferson, are good enough to become starters. With less talent on hand, the Lobos will probably avoid the seizures of overconfidence that cost them key games last winter.

San Diego State's first season in the Western Athletic Conference will be a success if Howard Avery, a junior college transfer, can do the job at point guard. Redshirt Marcus Hamilton is the leading candidate to replace departed Joel Kramer. Look for Kim Goetz to put on another spectacular long-distance shooting exhibition.

The Colorado State team was depleted by graduation, but coach Jim Williams cleaned out Chicago during recruiting season, landing five of that city's top prepsters. Best of the bunch is guard Eddie Hughes, who will likely start immediately, as will junior college transfer Kim Williamson.

Transfer guard Terry Treece at Wyoming and freshman Terry White at Texas--El Paso should both become star performers their first year on the court.

Fullerton State, last year's Cinderella team, will retain the Pacific Coast Athletic Association championship despite the loss of most valuable player Greg Bunch. Transfer Calvin Roberts, a defensive standout, is the likely replacement. The Titans will still need to find a top-grade center.

The Long Beach State team had a lot of promise last season but failed to live up to expectations. In fact, it was the first time in conference history that the 49ers failed to win the championship. New coach Tex Winter must strengthen the defensive play and convince the squad's talented individualists to play as a team.

Newcomers Rich McElrath and Leo Cunningham could help make Utah State's first season in the P.C.A.A. a pleasant one. Pacific freshman guard Benny Buggs, a spectacular leaper, could be a future superstar. Fresno State, Santa Barbara and San Jose State all suffered serious graduation losses and will spend this season rebuilding.

The West Coast Conference will become known as San Francisco and the Seven Dwarfs if Dons coach Dan Belluomini keeps recruiting superstars. The San Francisco team would be one of the top clubs in the nation this winter with only the leftovers from last year, but Belluomini recruited four of the nation's top rookies, Wallace Bryant, Guy Williams, Billy Reid and Ken McAlister. The Dons' play will again be led by Playboy All-America center Bill Cart-wright, the best big player in the country.

Graduation losses were minimal at both Nevada--Reno and Santa Clara, so both teams will again have successful seasons.

Weber State, which started four sophomores and a junior all last season, was the youngest team in the N.C.A.A. tournament last March. Last year's biggest weakness, inexperience, won't be a problem this time, so the Wildcats should reign supreme in the Big Sky Conference.

Newcomers Mark Stevens and Wendell Ramsey should win starting jobs at Northern Arizona, as should transfer Joe Fazekas at Idaho State.

Two transfer players with impressive reputations, center Brett Vroman and guard Flintie Ray Williams, will dominate the scene at Nevada--Las Vegas.

Both of last year's starting guards at the Air Force Academy are now off into the wild blue yonder and equivalent replacements will be hard to find. The fly boys still don't have a true center on the squad--it's difficult to fit a seven-footer into the cockpit of a jet fighter.

And finally, we have heart-warming news from Hawaii. The Rainbows will undoubtedly be the most improved basketball team in the country. With a little luck, they could double last year's win record. Not only is almost everybody back but coach Larry Little had his best-ever recruiting season, garnering five superb junior college transfers and a nugget prep schooler. The Rainbows still aren't ready to challenge Duke, Kansas or UCLA, however--last year, thev won one game and lost 26.

