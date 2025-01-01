Reverse Gear

Possibly, It originated in the theater when an actor was called on to play more than one role without adequate time to change, but the idea of reversible clothes has come of age in fashion. Not just as a cheapie, two-for-the-price-of-one notion, either. Sure, there are economies and conveniences to be considered: The savings in closet space is considerable. (And if you're having trouble checking your fur jacket in a restaurant, simply reverse it to corduroy.) Nevertheless, practicality was a secondary consideration in choosing the two-way garb we show here. Reversibles have turned the male fashion scene inside out--and everybody's better for it.