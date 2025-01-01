A Mini-Interview with Farrah Fawcett-Majors

Playboy: Do you get along better with men or with women?

Farrah: I think that, like most women, I've had my problems being readily accepted by women. But once I do make friends with a woman, she is a much better friend than a man would be.

Playboy: In what way?

Farrah: I think that I express deeper things with women. I have girlfriends and we may discuss men, but there aren't any men friends with whom I discuss men. With girlfriends, I play tennis with them, then we have lunch, then we go to the sauna and we talk about this and that, different things. With men, it's usually business or love.

Playboy: What kind of moments have made you the happiest?

Farrah: Oh, all different kinds--when I got married to Lee, when I graduated from high school. When I got my first commercial, I was extremely happy. When I made my first backhand, top-spin tennis shot, I was extremely happy.

Playboy: Are there sensuous things that make you happy?

Farrah: Lee makes me very happy. Lee made me very happy today when he brought me flowers. That was very special, and special things make me happy. Birthdays make me very happy for some strange reason. I think it's because I get lots of gifts, and everybody feels it's a special day and so they treat me special.

Playboy: What's your greatest fear?

Farrah: Cavities. I hate going to the dentist.

Playboy: How often do you go?

Farrah: Every four to five months to have my teeth cleaned; and I pray that there will not be a cavity.

Playboy: Are your teeth real?

Farrah: Yes. All of them.

Playboy: Did you have orthodontia, or did they just come out right?

Farrah: I had these teeth when I was eight years old. I had a little head and large teeth. I think that looked very strange. [Laughs]

Playboy: When you came to Hollywood, did you ever have to deal with the casting couch?

Farrah: Not really. I mean, there were a couple of times when I was up for a commercial--and, of course, clients would ask me out for dinner. And I knew that if I didn't go, I probably wouldn't get the commercial. I resented that terribly. Then I met Lee two weeks after I came to Hollywood, so I was very secure in that I had a boyfriend right away.

Playboy: How do you think Lee would change you?

Farrah: Number one, I think he would make me be on time. That would be the number-one thing. Number two would be to have me go to sleep as early as he does. You see, he's had a series for so much longer than I have, and I'm kind of a night person. In other words, I used to like to stay up till 12, one, two, but he would always go to bed at ten; he has to be up at 5:30 every morning. And I think that he always, naturally, wants me in bed with him, and that's OK with me. But he would probably love it if I didn't have the light on to read.

Playboy: Do you support any social causes? Are you involved in any environmental-action projects, for example?

Farrah: Unfortunately, I don't have too much time to be really involved. I may think about it and I may not want to litter, so I won't throw down a wrapper. Or maybe on the beach, I'll walk over and I'll pick up my things, even though it's a bummer. I do that a lot.

Playboy: Does pornography offend you?

Farrah: Yes and no. The only true pornographic film I've seen is Deep Throat, and I wanted to see that because I wanted to know what all the fuss was about. And I found that it took all the beauty out of lovemaking, and out of sex. So I did not submit myself to that any further.

Playboy: Describe your happiest adolescent experience.

Farrah: All my thoughts go back to high school. When I was a sophomore, for instance, I was out for the most beautiful student, or something, and I remember that being a very painful experience--the voting and the waiting. I could never run for a political office; it would make me too nervous. I remember sitting there thinking, I don't really care if I get it, although it would be nice; but, gee, I don't want people to feel sorry for me if I don't. I went through such emotions in that two-week period! And when I finally won--well, obviously, I was very excited and didn't expect it.

Playboy: Do you embarrass easily?

Farrah: I think so.

Playboy: What kinds of things embarrass you?

Farrah: When I say something really, obviously stupid. It took me a long time to get up enough courage to say to people, "I'm sorry, what was your name?" when I was introduced, instead of just going, "Hello, hello." I remember the first time I did this. Lee and I were at a political dinner and Lee had introduced me to someone, and I said, "I'm sorry, I didn't get your name." It happened to be Governor Brown. What a time for me to start saying "I'm sorry, what is . . ." and trying to be very cool.

Playboy: Has that happened to you--someone not recognizing you?

Farrah: Yes, and when it does happen to me, I feel so sorry for the people. Somebody won't look up from their desk and I'll say, "I'm here to see so-and-so. Is he in now?" They'll say, "What is your name?" And then I go, "Ahhh. . . ." It happens so rarely now.