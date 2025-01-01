Address Copyright Credit

Contents for The Men's Entertainment Magazine

Playbill .................................... 3

The world of Playboy ......................... 13

Dear Playboy ...................................... 21

Playboy After hours ............................. 31

Books ....................................... 36

Music ........................................... 44

People ............................................. 48

Experiences ........................................ 49

Movies .................................... 50

Coming Attractions ................................ 64

The Playboy Advisor ..................................... 67

Playboy Sex Poll ............................. Howard Smith 73

This month's question: What sexual taboo would you like to explore?

The Playboy Forum ........................................ 83

Playboy Interview: John Travolta--candid conversation ......... 103

"The Man," as his ardent fans call him, takes you behind the scenes of Saturday Night Fever and Grease and describes what it feels like to be an overnight sex symbol at 24.

The Flounder--fiction ............................... Gunter Grass 136

The author of The Tin Drum offers six racy tales from his extraordinary new novel that explain everything from the creation of the clitoris to the real joys of potty training.

Fair Share for the Fair Sex--gifts ....................... 141

When she steps out of her stockings on Christmas Eve, here's what you can put into them, you sly dog.

Sex in America: Miami--article ...................... Peter Ross Range 144

In the first installment of a series on the sex styles of American cities, we discover that the frequent application of suntan lotion in no way diminishes one's capacity to get it on.

Future Highs--article ........................... Howard Rheingold 150

You think you've gotten stoned? Just wait a couple of decades until we have booze analogs that'll get you off without a hangover and real aphrodisiacs.

Pro Football's Main

Attractions--pictorial essay .................. Robert Blair Kaiser 152

When we set out to photograph pro football's sexiest cheerleaders, we didn't know we'd be clipped by the N.F.L. brass.

And Now for Something Completely Different! Texas Cowgirls, Inc.--pictorial ........................... 162

How the gorgeous group grew out of the Dallas "chaperone" mentality.

Twelve Tough Muthuhs--article ................... Dan Greenburg 164

So you believe that a criminal trial is just like they do it on Perry Mason? Well, jury member Greenburg says you're right.

From Her, With Style--attire David Platt ................... 168

Our pick of the best Christmas presents a lady can give you.

How to Survive an air Crash--article .............. F. Lee Bailey 173

The renowned lawyer has a number of ideas about commercial-airline safety that could save your life.

Viva Vargas!--pictorial ................................. 175

When God created woman, He should only have had a designer like this one. Playboy salutes the Vargas years.

Cover Story

"I have to admit I was impressed with her," said Managing Art Director Kerig Pope after he supervised the Claude Mougin shooting of the fair Farrah. "She's the hardest-working model I've ever seen," he continued, "and, believe it or not, she's just as beautiful in person as she photographs." We believe it, Kerig. For more of our cover girl, see page 257.

Tight Makes Right--pictorial .............................. 184

Getting into today's skintight jeans takes a bit of work, but watching a young lady do it is a pleasure.

Texas Drifter--playboy's playmate of the month ....................... 188

Down in Austin, Texas, Janet Quist is the prettiest tomato in her garden.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor .............................. 200

Eros and Power--article ............................ Max Lerner 202

A veteran White House watcher concludes that it takes balls to be President.

Playboy's Christmas Gift Guide--gifts ....................... 205

Gear and gadgets for the man who has almost everything.

Who Gets Screwed in a Divorce? I do!--article ................... Asa Baber 213

The author finds that, as the popular song says, "It's cheaper to keep her." The article is accompanied by Charles Monagan's Divorce Good, Divorce Bad, and by Divorce: Women Suffer, Men Survive, by Carl Tunick.

Feasting Without Fuss--food and drink ................... Emanuel Greenberg 217

Hosting a Christmas dinner can be a no-pressure proposition if you know how.

The N.B.A. Coaches' Clutch-Player All-Star Poll--article ................. 218

We asked the coaches whom they'd count on to come through in a crucial game, and here are their picks.

Brief Encounters--pictorial ............................... 222

A perusal of these young lovelies in their lingerie will prove to you once again that with some things, less is more.

Playboy's Christmas Cards--verse ....................... Judith Wax 232

Our annual display of war-headed missives that ought to be sent to famous people but probably won't.

Switching--fiction ................................... Trevanian 235

A bar pickup proves that in the game of sexual chess, it's wise to think more than three moves ahead.

Sex Stars of 1978--pictorial essay ........................ Jim Harwood 236

The big story is that the new sex symbols are coming from television and music.

Pinball and Other Electronic Indoor Sports--modern living ................... 251

Games of skill are the latest craze, and here (including the brand-new Playboy pinball machine) are the electronic playing fields we're crazy about.

The Case of the Missing Jewel--ribald classic ...................... 254

Born-Again Farrah--pictorial ......................... 257

She's back with the Angels and she's with us in a mini-interview and a photo album of her galactic career.

The Rousing Return of Romance--article ................. 266

Any old jug of wine and loaf of bread won't do these days. Rather than commit a tactical error early in the game, read our complete guide to modern romance.

The 1979 Playboy Music Poll--music ........................... 272

Once again, it's your turn to sit in the critic's box and pick the best performers.

Playboy Funnies--humor ............................. 278

"Saint Jack"--pictorial essay ......................... Tom Nolan 284

A behind-the-scenes preview of a new film. It's set in Singapore, stars Ben Gazzara and is a joint venture of director Peter Bogdanovich and Playboy.

Playboy's Pipeline .................................. 289

Man & work, how to buy a man's fur coat, marriage and the IRS.

Playboy Potpourri ..................... 358

Playboy on the Scene ............................ 385