Cheers Through the Years

What's the most felicitous way to toast Playboy's silver anniversary? With a Playboy drink, of course. To make the occasion even more enjoyable, we've rounded up 25 outstanding examples from the myriad that have appeared in these pages, the best of the breed! They run the gamut from summer coolers to holiday bowls, tangy appetite whetters to after-dinner sips. You'll find them an imaginative, piquant and occasionally inspired collection--each one a distinguished representation of the barman's art. You may not endorse every choice--de gustibus and all that--but chances are many of your personal favorites are included here, plus a few that may have slipped by you the first time around. To do them justice, you should assemble a panel of convivial quaffers to sample the drinks mediratively, then cast ballots for the quarter-century champion--the drink of the Playboy era.

March 1954

[recipe_title]Angel's Tit[/recipe_title]

This, appropriately, is the first drink ever concocted by Playboy.

[drinkRecipe]2/3 maraschino liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/3 heavy cream[/drinkRecipe]

Pour liqueur into pony glass. Then pour cream in carefully, on edge of glass, so that it floats and does not mix with liqueur. Top cream with maraschino cherry.

June 1955

[recipe_title]Cafe Brulot[/recipe_title]

This is the glamorous show-off coffee prepared in a chafing dish. A special coffee maker designed for the brew is called a brulot dish, but it is rarely used for this exotic form of spiced coffee laced with cognac.

In heated chafing dish, put 4 lumps sugar. 4 whole cloves, 2 pieces twisted lemon peel. 2 pieces twisted orange peel (peel about 2 ins. long), 2 sticks cinnamon bark about 1 in. long and 2 jiggers cognac. Let cognac heat until quite warm. Stir gently. Hold match to cognac until it turns into little lake of blue flames. Let burn for 30 seconds. Add 4 demitasse cups fresh strong black coffee. Stir well. Ladle café brulot into demitasse cups.

September 1961

[recipe_title]Blended Comfort[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. blended whiskey[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. Southern Comfort[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 cup frozen peaches, thawed[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. dry vermouth[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 1/2 ozs. lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 cup crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 slice lemon[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 slice cocktail orange in syrup[/drinkRecipe]

Put whiskey, Southern Comfort, peaches, vermouth, lemon juice, orange juice and crushed ice into blender. Blend 10--15 seconds. Pour into tall 14-oz. glass. Add ice to fill glass. Garnish wilh lemon and orange slices.

December 1962

[recipe_title]Pink Lime Punch[/recipe_title]

(Serves 24)

[drinkRecipe]1 quart plus 1 pint vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 pint cherry liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 pint lime juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 cup sugar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]20-oz. jar pitted, brandied red cherries[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 quart plus 8 ozs. carbonated water[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]24 thin slices lime[/drinkRecipe]

In punch bowl, combine vodka, cherry liqueur, lime juice and sugar. Stir well until sugar is dissolved. Place block of ice in bowl. Add cherries, with their juice. Just before serving, pour carbonated water into bowl. Float lime slices on top.

March 1963

[recipe_title]Brandy Melba[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 1/2 ozs. brandy[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 oz. peach liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 oz. raspberry liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 dashes orange bitters[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 slice brandied peach[/drinkRecipe]

Shake brandy, peach liqueur, raspberry liqueur, lemon juice and bitters well with ice. Strain into brandy snifter. Add peach slice. If raspberry liqueur isn't available, raspberry syrup may be substituted.

July 1963

[recipe_title]Pineapple Rum Frappe[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 large chilled pineapple[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 cup pineapple sherbet[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]6 ozs. light rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3 ozs. orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]l 1/2 ozs. lime juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. maraschino liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

The pineapple should measure at least 7 ins. from base to top of fruit, not including stem. Cut cap off pineapple about 1/2 in. from top and remove meat: Cut deep circle around edge of pineapple about 1/2 in. from rim, leaving large cylinder of fruit, which must then be gouged out. Very sharp boning knife is good for job. Cut wedges of fruit loose by slicing diagonally toward rim of fruit. Use grapefruit knife to remove small pieces of fruit. Cavity of pineapple should be large enough to hold 2 measuring cups liquid. Test it for size. Cut away hard core of fruit and discard it. Cut enough tender pineapple meat to make 1/2 cup fruit in small dice. Into well of electric blender put the 1/2 cup diced pineapple and all remaining ingredients. Blend 5 seconds. Pour into pineapple. Place pineapple in champagne bucket surrounded by finely shaved ice. Place 2 or 4 colored straws in drink, allowing for 2 double or 4 single drinks.

January 1964

[recipe_title]Rob Roy, Holiday Style[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 teaspoon Scotch-based liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. Scotch[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 oz. dry vermouth[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 oz. sweet vermouth[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 maraschino or brandied cherry[/drinkRecipe]

Pour Scotch-based liqueur into pre-chilled cocktail glass and swirl it around to coat bottom and sides of glass. Stir Scotch and both kinds of vermouth well with ice. Strain into glass. Add cherry.

May 1965

[recipe_title]Scotch Solace[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 1/2 ozs. Scotch[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. honey[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. triple sec[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]4 ozs. milk[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. cream[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/8 teaspoon freshly grated orange rind[/drinkRecipe]

Pour Scotch, honey and triple sec into 14-oz. glass. Stir until honey is thoroughly blended. Add milk, cream and orange rind. Add ice cubes to fill glass; stir.

July 1965

[recipe_title]Barbados Bowl[/recipe_title]

(Serves 24)

[drinkRecipe]8 medium-size ripe bananas[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 cup lime juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 cup sugar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]8 ozs. 151-proof rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 fifth light rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]46-oz. can pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]12 ozs. mango nectar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 limes, sliced[/drinkRecipe]

Chill all ingredients except bananas. Cut 6 bananas into thin slices and place in electric blender with lime juice and sugar. Blend until smooth. Pour over block of ice in punch bowl. Add both kinds of rum, pineapple juice and mango nectar. Stir well. Let mixture ripen in refrigerator 1 hour before serving. Cut remaining 2 bananas into thin slices and float with lime slices on punch.

January 1966

[recipe_title]Roman Frullati[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]3 ozs. gin[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 cup diced Delicious apple, with skin[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 cup diced ripe pear, with skin[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 cup frozen sliced peaches, thawed[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. maraschino liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. orzata or orgeat[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 cup crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

Put all ingredients into blender Blend at high speed 20 seconds. Pour into tall 14-oz. glass. Add ice to rim.

May 1969

[recipe_title]Framboise Sour[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 oz. framboise[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 oz. fresh lime juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 level teaspoons sugar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Few dashes bar foam[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 wedge cocktail orange[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 frozen or fresh raspberry[/drinkRecipe]

Pour framboise, lime juice, sugar and bar foam into cocktail shaker with ice. Shake about double the usual time for proper dilution. Pour into prechilled whiskey-sour glass. Garnish with cocktail orange and raspberry.

June 1970

[recipe_title]Tamarind Cooler[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 1/2 ozs. light-bodied rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz- 151-proof rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]4 ozs. chilled tamarind nectar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. chilled mango nectar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. chilled fresh orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. chilled pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 slice lemon[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 large sprigs mint[/drinkRecipe]

Nectars such as tamarind, mango, guava and guanábana are available in specialty food shops or in shops featuring Puerto Rican specialties.

Pour all ingredients except lemon slice and mint into tall 14-oz. glass with four or five ice cubes. Stir well. Add lemon slice and mint.

December 1970

[recipe_title]Irish Apple Bowl[/recipe_title]

(Serves 24)

[drinkRecipe]20 ozs. Irish whiskey[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]20 ozs. applejack[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]10 ozs. Rose's Lime Juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]4 limes, thinly sliced[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 large red Delicious apples[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 large bottles plus 1 pint ginger ale[/drinkRecipe]

All ingredients, including spirits, should be prechilled. Apples should be cored but not peeled and cut into 1/2-in. dice. Pour whiskey, applejack and lime juice over block of ice in punch bowl. Add lime slices and apples; stir well. Ripen mixture in refrigerator 1 hour. Pour ginger ale into bowl; stir lightly.

May 1972

[recipe_title]Ginger Ball[/recipe_title]

This has the zip of ginger without the sweetness of ginger ale.

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. bourbon[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 nickel-sized slice fresh ginger root[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Club soda, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

Pour bourbon over ice cubes in 8-oz. glass. Squeeze ginger root into glass, using scrubbed garlic press. Scrape bottom of press if ginger clings. Stir. Add soda; stir once.

December 1973

[recipe_title]Northern Lights[/recipe_title]

(Serves 20)

(Dim the lights before igniting the punch and you'll have a mini aurora borealis.)

[drinkRecipe]1 orange[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 lemon[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/3 cup sugar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 cup water[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3-in. cinnamon stick[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 bottle (fifth) port wine[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 bottle (fifth) full-bodied California red table wine[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]4 ozs. 151-proof Puerto Rican rum[/drinkRecipe]

Remove zest (outer rind) in spiral from orange and lemon and place in large enamel pan. Add sugar, water and cinnamon stick and bring to boil. Add wines and heat just to simmer. Taste for sweetness and add more sugar, if necessary. Pour hot wine into 2-1/2-quart punch bowl. Warm rum by pouring into preheated measuring cup. Float rum on surface of punch by pouring slowly over back of large spoon. Ignite with long-stemmed match, then stand back and admire leaping blue lights. Ladle flaming punch into small punch cups.

June 1974

[recipe_title]Hurricane[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 1/2 ozs. light rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. applejack or calvados[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. triple sec[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]4 ozs. guayaba (guava) nectar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. lime juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Cherry, 1/2 orange slice and length of sugar cane for garnish[/drinkRecipe]

Vigorously shake all ingredients except garnishes with cracked ice. Strain over fresh ice cubes in tall glass. Garnish with fruit and sugar-cane stirrer.

Note: If guayaba is not available, you can substitute any fruit nectar.

January 1975

[recipe_title]Jubilee Mary[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 1/2 ozs. Jubiloeums aquavit[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3 ozs. tomato juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Juice of 1/2 lemon or lime[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 dashes celery salt[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Dash Tabasco[/drinkRecipe]

Place ice cubes in small tumbler or highball glass. Add ingredients; stir.

Note: This drink is good with other aquavits, but only Jubiloeums gives the subtle dill flavor.

April 1975

[recipe_title]Cool Brandy[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 1/2 ozs. California brandy[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. white crème de menthe[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. lime juice[/drinkRecipe]

Shake all ingredients vigorously with ice until well chilled. Strain into cocktail glass, or over fresh ice in an old fashioned glass.

August 1976

[recipe_title]The Bicycle[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. dry vermouth[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 teaspoons crème de cassis[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Champagne or sparkling wine, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Orange slice[/drinkRecipe]

Pour vermouth and crème de cassis over ice in highball glass; stir. Fill with champagne or sparkling wine. Garnish with orange slice.

September 1976

[recipe_title]Tom's Dream[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 1/2 ozs. bourbon[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. orgeat syrup[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Dash simple syrup (sugar syrup)[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/3 cup crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Mint sprig[/drinkRecipe]

Blend all ingredients except mint in chilled blender container. Strain into 7-oz. glass. Garnish with mint.

December 1976

[recipe_title]The Dirty Mother[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. tequila[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 oz. coffee liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 oz. cream[/drinkRecipe]

Shake all ingredients briskly with ice. Strain over fresh ice in old fashioned glass. Sprinkle lightly with cinnamon, if desired.

January 1977

[recipe_title]Monsignore II[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]Lemon wedge[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. cognac, warmed[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Sugar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3 roasted coffee beans[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Hot double-strength coffee[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 small scoop vanilla ice cream[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 oz. coffee liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Whipped cream[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 oz. green crème de menthe[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Finely powdered espresso[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Use fairly heavy 10-oz. stemmed goblet.[/drinkRecipe]

Moisten upper part of outside (about 3/4 in.) with lemon wedge; moisten upper part of inside with cognac. Invert glass and swirl in sugar to frost inside and outside edges. Add coffee beans and warmed cognac to glass. Ignite cognac with long match or tilt glass toward flame, rotating it until cognac catches fire. Continue turning glass until all sugar caramelizes and flames burn out. Half-fill glass with coffee, add ice cream by spoonfuls, then the coffee liqueur. Top with whipped cream and slowly pour crème de menthe over it. Sprinkle with powdered espresso.

May 1977

[recipe_title]Electric Martini[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 1/2 ozs. gin[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon dry vermouth[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon kirsch[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon framboise[/drinkRecipe]

Have everything frigid! That means all spirits, mixing glass and cocktail glass. Have your ice hard frozen. Quickly stir all ingredients with ice. Strain into chilled cocktail glass. Sip and tingle!

February 1978

[recipe_title]Pirate's Dream[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. light Puerto Rican rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. dark Jamaican rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. gold Virgin Islands rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. 151-proof rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. grenadine[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 dashes Angostura bitters[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Juice 1 orange[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Juice 1 lemon[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Fresh green mint[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]8--10 cherries[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Lemon, orange slices[/drinkRecipe]

Stir all ingredients except cherries and lemon and orange slices with ice in 1-quart pitcher, bruising mint well. Strain over ice in one, two or three glasses, depending on how you're handling it. Decorate each glass with cherries, lemon and orange slices.

April 1978

[recipe_title]Redcoat[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 1/2 ozs. Canadian blended whiskey[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 1/2 ozs. grapefruit juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 teaspoons grenadine, or to taste[/drinkRecipe]

Pour all ingredients over ice in rocks glass. Stir. Garnish with maraschino cherry, if desired.

Gentlemen, a toast! To the next 25 years, Playboy's ... and yours!

