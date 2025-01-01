A Different Kind of Crosby

Denise Crosby is not at all what you would expect Bing Crosby's grand daughter to be. She wears her hair butch, sports New Wave clothes, her musical tastes include Devo and Bryan Eno, and she speaks of karma and spiritual cleanliness. Also, she's a whole lot less conservative than Grandpa Bing. "Any kind of sexual suggestion wasn't looked upon highly by my grandfather," she says. "He was very conservative." Would Bing have approved of her posing for Playboy? "Since it was all done so artistically," Denise muses, "I feel he probably wouldn't have been too upset." Denise tells us she's "not into commercialism, fame or fortune; I'm into art. I like innovators, artists who've been rebellious, people who've set their own style, like Andy Warhol and a lot of the New Wave groups—Talking Heads and Devo, for example." Coupling Denise's interest in punk rock with her grandpa's classic White Christmas, some overzealous copywriter came up with the item that she was going to cut a punk version of the holiday platter: 'Tain't so, say Denise and her personal manager, Joel Weinberg, seen cavorting with her on a secluded strip of Venice Beach, below. Says Joel of Denise: "She's very special in many ways." Hear! Hear!