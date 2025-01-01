Disco Queens

We've all Known all along that disco was sexy. The light show, the blaring music, the bass beat that could clear intestinal blockage--all of those combine to create a very exciting atmosphere. Add to it a seething mass of otherwise sensible adults pantomiming various, and sometimes down-right unhygienic, sexual practices on the dance floor and you see what we mean. But a new, though thoroughly predictable, wrinkle has come on the scene. A crop of lady disco singers, who have till now found their greatest fame in Europe, is invading the United States not only with songs but with suggestive stage presence. The ladies--among them (clockwise from top left) Madleen Kane, Grace Jones, Amanda Lear and Flower--have expanded the sexiness of the disco into another direction, and while we're not sure what brand of sexuality they're pushing, a lot of people are being pushed along. What follows, then, is a toe-tapping session of show and tell.