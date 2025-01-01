How Dry I am!

April Showers may bring the flowers, but all those raindrops falling on your head and bod are no fun--especially when the coat you're wearing to keep dry looks as though Sir Walter Raleigh just plucked it from a puddle. Utilitarian apparel, such as rainwear, no longer needs to be strictly functional--it also can be fun. So why be drab in a drizzle or dull in a downpour? Think short or long or soft or slick when you're shopping for a handsome way to beat the blahs of spring's bad manners.