Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill .......................................... 3

The World of Playboy ............................. 11

Dear Playboy ..................................... 19

Playboy After Hours .............................. 25

Movies ........................................... 30

Music ............................................ 44

Books ............................................ 48

Coming Attractions ............................... 49

The Playboy Advisor............................... 53

The Playboy Forum ................................ 61

Playboy Interview: Wendy/Walter Carlos--candid conversation ................. 75

Composer-performer Carlos--a pioneer of synthesizer music (Switched-On Bach)--underwent sex-change operations seven years ago that he kept secret until now. Having seen both sides, Wendy Carlos frankly discusses her unique case of transsexualism.

White Lies--fiction ..................... Paul Theroux 110

When playing with African women, a man should be chivalrous--lest one of them curses him with a strange affliction too horrible to mention.

Dry Manhattan--accessories .............................. 115

Who says rainy days are gloomy? Not the stylish gentleman who carries his good cheer over his head.

The Private Life of Marilyn Monroe--memoir ........ Lena Pepitone and William Stadiem 118

In public, she was a goddess, but through the eyes of her personal maid and seamstress, she was a phantasmagoria of lamb chops on greasy sheets, spaghetti-wrapped breasts, dyed hair, irrationality and tears.

Photography by: Ken Marcus--pictorial ............... 125

Photographer Ken Marcus, a five-year Playboy veteran, selects his favorite portraits from an eye-popping array of beautiful women.

Past Their Prime--sports ....................... Roger Kahn 133

Top-grade beef when they leave college, pro athletes who survive the cuts go out to be fed to the fans. But the fans always want new meat, and past the age of 35, only the truly tough survive.

Working The Street--article .................... Jules Siegel 134

Seen from inside a vice cop's car, the world seems to be made up of hookers, pimps and Johns.

Cover Story

Inspired by The Private Life of Marilyn Monroe in this issue, Executive Art Director Tom Staebler used Chicago model Cheryle Larsen to re-create the blonde bombshell. He gave her a Monroe hair style, beauty mark and glossy red lips, which he asked her to part invitingly. You obviously accepted the invitation.

Smart New Hot-Shots--modern living ....... Don Sutherland 136

A wondrous new crop of computerized 35mm cameras that do just about everything but load themselves.

California Girl--playboy's playmate of the month ............. 138

Picture the classic West Coast woman, then open our centerfold. Michele Drake is a perfect example of why so many people pretend to like avocados.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor ........................... 150

The Loneliness of the Long-distance Eater--article .......... Rudolph Chelminski 152

Eating several hundred dollars' worth of the best food in the world every day requires nerves of steel and intestinal fortitude.

Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast--attire ............... David Platt 155

Pretty Baby Brooke Shields is our tour guide as we take an advance look at the latest in warm-weather fashions.

I was a Military-industrial Complex--article ...................... Arthur T. Hadley 161

It's not easy to build tanks in a small room in a New York walk-up, but when your Government calls, you do your best.

Foreign Sex Stars--pictorial essay ......... Bruce Williamson 163

Don't worry if you don't speak any foreign languages. Our subtitles are in English and the language of beauty is universal.

Yogurt--food ......................... Emanuel Greenberg 173

You shouldn't hold the fact that it's good for you against it.

Lady Chastity's Last Stand--fiction ........... Philip Cioffari 174

How can a man preach the Gospel of hell-fire after he's seen the Virgin Mary acting like Gypsy Rose Lee?

A True Account of a Swearing Doctor's Marriage--ribald classic ..... Tom Brown 179

20 Questions: Dan Rather ................................ 182

The co-star of 60 Minutes tells, among other things, what kind of women he thinks are sexy and why.

Acting Out--article ......................... D. Keith Mano 186

Nineteen people were given the opportunity to turn their sex fantasies into real movies. The results may surprise you.

Playboy Funnies--humor ............................. 191

Playboy's Pipeline ...................................... 199

Man & woman, buying a used sports car, travel agents, imported brews.

Playboy Potpourri ...................................... 240

Playboy On The Scene ................................... 285

Watch bands, hi-fi environment, weather reporters.