Photography by: Ken Marcus

Ken Marcus, at 32, has already established himself as one of the premier glamor photographers in the world. He started taking pictures when he was eight, studied with Ansel Adams for 13 years and, for the past five years, has been shooting Playmates and other pictorials for Playboy. Like Adams, he has a classical sense of design and composition, and maintains that a woman is no more important to the shot than is the total design of the picture of which she is a part. These pictures, all done on assignment, attest to Marcus' meticulous approach to photographic eroticism.