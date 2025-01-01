Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast

Fresh and free-spirited: That's what the latest looks in menswear are all about. And that's what Brooke Shields, our 14-year-old leading lady pictured on these pages, and also appearing onscreen in King of the Gypsies and Tilt, is all about, too. (Imagine what she'll look like when (text concluded on page 159) she's 18, guys.) But enough babbling about Brooke. Men's fashions for at least the next six months will be easygoing and supple, with fluid lines replacing the skintight styles of previous years. Narrow-lapelled jackets, often unconstructed, will be worn over bare skin or with a shirt and tie. A number of jackets, in fact, will be available with workable sleeve buttons and even push-up pajama-type cuffs. Expect shirt collars to continue becoming more diminutive (as will ties) and appear in a variety of styles from curved to wing. Slacks will feature a narrower straight or tapered leg. With all of these changes in the works, it's good to know that colors will stay soft and safe. All this adds up to a half year or more of good-looking men's fashions that are going to be fun to wear.