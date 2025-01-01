Address_Copyright_Credit

Contents for the Men's Entertainment Magazine

Playbill ........................................... 3

The World of Playboy ............................... 11

Dear Playboy ....................................... 19

Playboy After Hours ................................ 29

Movies ............................................. 36

Books .............................................. 46

Music .............................................. 49

Coming Attractions ................................. 53

The Playboy Advisor ................................ 57

The Playboy Forum .................................. 65

Playboy Interview: Dennis Kucinich--candid conversation ............. 81

Cleveland's beleaguered young mayor answers some pointed questions from Jimmy Carter interviewer Robert Scheer about himself and his on-the-rocks city. One big question remains: What's candor and what's cover-up?

Ocean Killings--article ........ Roger Simon 120

Salvaging sunken treasure in the Caribbean takes patience and lots of money, but the payoff can be unbelievable. We look at the current state of the treasure-hunting business. Also, some worthwhile advice on how to find your very own treasure by John Grissim.

Cruel Shoes--humor ........ Steve Martin 124

When you've read these excerpts from the author's new book, he'll no longer need to convince you that he's wild and crazy.

Dance-Hall Demoiselles--pictorial ............................... 127

The days of thigh in the sky have gone, but we can fondly recall their teasing delights (yes, we cancan).

Intimations of Immortality--article ........ Richard Rhodes 134

They finally think they know how aging is caused and what, theoretically, can prevent it. A clue: If your grandparents were Hunzas and you don't get hit by a truck, you might break 110.

Playboy's Gifts For Dads & Grads--merchandise ............................... 136

The end of the school year and Father's Day are rapidly approaching. Have you got the message?

Twister!--article ........ Jay Cronley 141

Only two things can make a man run to his basement, huddle against the wall and throw up: an air raid and a tornado. And which of the two is worse? Well, you can't shoot down a tornado.

Our Tarnished Brass--essay ........ John Sack 142

We never generalize about generals, but if the three the author knew are prime examples, the stars definitely don't make the man.

Sun-Kissed Crusader--playboy's playmate of the month ............................... 144

Louann Fernald, whom you may remember as a finalist in our 25th Anniversary Playmate Hunt, returns as a centerfold to prove that oranges aren't the only good things grown in Florida.

Cover Story

Playboy's West Coast Photo Editor, Marilyn Grabowski, commissioned famous Hollywood designer Bob Mackie (Cher is one of his clients) to create a special gown for our Playmate of the Year, Monique St. Pierre. The result is the diaphanous delight you see on our cover. Staff Photographer Richard Fegley took the shot.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor ............................... 156

In Support of Garter Belts--article ........ Suzanne O'Malley 158

While discreetly searching out this lacy launching pad for erotic fantasies, the author discovers that she's not alone.

Making a Splash--attire ........ David Platt 161

Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, star of Big Wednesday and the forthcoming Defiance, puts the latest in swimwear to the water test on the beaches of Hawaii.

A Bay Change--fiction ........ Elliott Arnold 164

A tale that proves the old joke: In the Fifties, you had to be Jewish to get a girl; in the Sixties, you had to be black to get a girl; but in the Seventies, you have to be a girl to get a girl.

Past Playmates of the Year--pictorial ............................... 166

Nineteen (count 'em!) previous winners in review just, as the song goes, for the memories.

Playmate of the Year--pictorial ............................... 170

She came from Wiesbaden, Germany, with a devilish smile and an angelic figure, and now that November 1978 Playmate Monique St. Pierre is in California, the best is yet to come.

What Women Owe to Tortoise--ribald classic ............................... 181

A Right Turn to Turbos--modern living ........ Brock Yates 182

If you think small engines and fuel economy mean poor auto performance, you haven't heard about turbochargers.

Class Reunion--humor ........ Phil Interlandi 188

When old classmates get together, it's principally a matter of who made it--then and since.

The Magical Mr. Arkin--pictorial ............................... 192

A lusty sneak preview of the new movie The Magician of Lublin, taken from the novel by Isaac Bashevis Singer. Alan Arkin plays the magician who does the hat trick with three women.

Funny Money--humor ............................... 196

Last year, we gave you a chance to prove that you're funnier than our Party Jokes, and now a distinguished panel of comedians has come up with those entrants who deserve bucks for their yuks.

Happy Birthday, Mafia!--humor ........ Don Novello 201

A kiss of humor to this venerable organization on its 500th birthday.

Shaking Up the Daiquiri--drink ........ Emanuel Greenberg 207

Ten delicious and refreshing ways for you to get mellow and prevent scurvy at the same time.

Playboy Funnies--humor ............................... 222

Playboy's Pipeline ............................... 231

Man & work, sports and the law, sailing school, renting wheels in Europe.

Playboy Potpourri ............................... 250

Playboy on the Scene ............................... 297

Bright fashions, scaled-down electronics, language aids.

