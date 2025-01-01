Playmates of the Year: Past Winners Take Another Bow

You Never Get Too Much of a good thing, it's said, and our readers seem to agree. The reprise of 303 Playmate pictures in January's Silver Anniversary Issue elicited calls for "Morel" So here's a look at all of the Playmates of the Year chosen since we began the practice in 1960. We reinterviewed most of these ladies recently and were impressed with their zest and eagerness to try new things--qualities that make them as outstanding now as they were then.