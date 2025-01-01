The Magical Mr. Arkin

Can a 19th Century illusionist find happiness touring Poland as he peddles his magic and juggles his women? You'll find the answer in the forthcoming movie The Magician of Lublin, taken from the novel by Playboy contributor and Nobel laureate Isaac Bashevis Singer. Alan Arkin plays Yasha Mazur, who wants two things in life--to fly and to perform at Warsaw's Alhambra Theater. On the road to Warsaw, he romances his wife, his assistant and a buxom peasant, among others. We won't tell you whether or not he ever learns to fly, but you can see from the photos that Yasha is no dull boy, either on the stage or off it.