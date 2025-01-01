Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill .......... 3

The World of Playboy .......... 11

Dear Playboy .......... 19

Playboy After Hours .......... 25

Books .......... 30

Dining & Drinking .......... 32

Movies .......... 34

Music .......... 44

Coming Attractions .......... 51

The Playboy Advisor .......... 53

The Playboy Forum .......... 59

Playboy Interview: Joseph Wambaugh--candid conversation .. 69

The former cop, best-selling author and budding movie mogul talks about his wars with major Hollywood studios, his special brand of film making and what it's been like to go from the beat to the big time.

The Making of a Pope--article ..........Andrew M. Greeley 88

Maverick priest--syndicated columnist Greeley takes us inside the Vatican for a behind-the-scenes look at a papal election.

The Perfect High or the Quest of Gimmesome Roy--humor ..........Shel Silverstein 93

Baba Fats was so high Roy couldn't get over him and so wide he couldn't get around him.

Well Matched--pictorial .......... 97

Love doesn't mean the same thing on the court that it does in courtship. Newlyweds Jimmy Connors and Patti McGuire know the difference.

The Leaser of two Evils--fiction ..........Philip Jose Farmer 102

There are beautiful women and there are dogs, and there are always those who, after a few drinks, can't tell the difference.

Looking Shipshape!--attire ..........David Platt 107

On deck with the perfect fashion gear to sail through summer.

Blood Sisters--fiction ..........Joe Haldeman 114

They were the two most beautiful women he'd ever seen, except that one of them had a phony navel.

Shear Wonder--playboy's playmate of the month .......... 116

If all barbers looked like Baltimore's Dorothy Mays, this would be a better-groomed world.

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor .......... 128

Good News for the Practicing Paranoid--article ..........David Black 130

The evidence is overwhelming that this planet is a piece of real estate that, in a very short time, will be for rent.

Catfish Catches on--food ..........Emanuel Greenberg 133

If you think you couldn't enjoy having something with whiskers for dinner, you haven't tasted this increasingly popular fish.

Where Sex is Concerned, the Doctor is out--article ..........Morton Hunt 134

Out to lunch, that is, because he probably knows less about it than you do.

The Second Annual Baseball Managers' Cash-on-the-Line, Clutch-Player All-Star Team--sports .......... 138

Once again, the major-league honchos are asked who the top guys are when the chips are down.

"Moonraker": New Perils for 007--pictorial .......... 140

A sneak preview of the newest James Bond epic and a spy's-eye look at the master agent's newest ladies.

The Baker of Yesilkoy--ribald classic .......... 153

The Secret Life of Baseball--sports ...Maury Z. Levy and Samantha Stevenson 157

It's a good thing these guys are playing ball: There are some of them you wouldn't want running loose on the street.

Playbikes--modern living ..........James Petersen 163

On the road or off, these motorcycles are pure pleasure.

Playboy Funnies--humor .......... 168

Playboy's Pipeline .......... 177

Man & woman, Europe by train, home security, the Hamptons.

Playboy Potpourri .......... 212

Playboy On The Scene .......... 241

Coolers, lighters and dancin' shoes.

Cover Story

Looking at New York model Denise Gauthier, we feel a sudden fondness for Homburg hats. It's the gun that makes us nervous. It's a mint-condition Walther P38, a spy-film favorite. Executive Art Director Tom Staebler designed and photographed the cover and our resident gun freak, Senior Editor William Helmer, provided the Walther.