Looking Shipshape!

On these pages, we've shoved off for the Caribbean in style aboard Costa Line's sleek M/S World Renaissance to dispel the myth that cruisewear has to be comprised of tacky, dull-looking drip-dry duds. Even though you'll be at sea, one of the most practical items for ocean-going is a Dacron/cotton safari jacket or two. When teamed up with such items as a lightweight washable kimono, an easygoing cardigan, cotton shorts, polyester/cotton slacks and a wrinkle-resistant three-piece suit for the captain's table, your wardrobe will be shipshape--and you'll be sailing light.