Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill

The World of Playboy

Dear Playboy

Playboy After Hours

Books

Dining & Drinking

Adventures

Music

Movies

Coming Attractions

The Playboy Advisor

The Playboy Forum

Playboy Interview: Edward Teller--Candid conversation.......... 59

Despite the near disaster at Three Mile Island, the controversial "father of the hydrogen bomb" pooh-poohs the dangers of radiation. What we should be worrying about, Teller maintains, is Soviet superiority--in armaments and in civil defense. We don't have to tell you what he thinks of Jane Fonda.

Ladies and Gentlemen, The Rolling Stones....--memoir..........Tony Sanchez 92

The author spent seven years in the entourage of the world's most ferocious rock-'n'-roll band. Among his functions: supplier of exotic substances. In an excerpt from his forthcoming book, he tells how women and dope nearly destroyed the band in the late Sixties.

"Stay as you are"--pictorial.......... 99

A hot first look at the new Italian movie starring Marcello Mastroianni and the luminous Nastassja Kinski, Germany's answer to--almost everything.

Going for the Gold--sports..........Peter Ross Range 106

You'd think that after Bill Rodgers' third triumph in the Boston Marathon, he'd be happy. He isn't. He wants to demolish the wall between amateur and professional status, so that American world-class athletes can afford to train for the Olympics without going broke.

Turn on your brights--attire..........David Platt 109

Inspired by disco, designers have put the accent on flashy colors for this year's summer wear.

She'll take Romance--playboy's playmate of the month.......... 116

Judging from our mail, Vancouver-born Dorothy Stratten was one of your favorite finalists in last year's Great Playmate Hunt. Now she's the centerfold. Who says we don't listen to our readers?

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor.......... 128

Waste of The Pecos--article..........Richard Rhodes 130

What dying town wouldn't be glad to have an economic shot in the arm as long as it came from a legitimate source? Well, in Carlsbad, New Mexico, the shot is nuclear waste, the Government is the legitimate source and the choice isn't that simple.

Viva Vino Bianco!--drink..........Emanuel Greenberg 133

Summer is the perfect time to try those amiable, inexpensive Italian white wines.

The top of the hill--fiction..........Irwin Shaw 134

The first of a three-part excerpt from the latest novel by one of America's top storytellers: a tale of a man at the pinnacle of success who feels fully alive only when he's challenging death.

Good Skates--modern living.......... 136

If you haven't gotten things rolling yet, maybe it's because you don't have the right attitude. We do. Look and see.

Another Loving Look--pictorial.......... 140

While our 25th-anniversary Playmate was taking a grand tour of the Chicago Playboy Mansion, we were taking another photographic grand tour of Candy.

Phyllis--ribald classic..........Jonathan Swift 153

20 Questions: Frank Langella.......... 156

Dracula said he never drank wine. But he never said he didn't drink Tab. And Frank Langella drinks Tab. And no one has ever seen Langella and Dracula together. Could it be...?

Playboy's Pro Football Preview--sports.........Anson Mount 160

Once again, our peerless prognosticator gives you an early line on teams and players in both conferences of the N.F.L.

Playboy Funnies--humor.......... 168

Playboy's Pipeline.......... 187

Man & work, country real estate and sperm banks.

Playboy Potpourri.......... 220

Little Annie Fanny--satire...Harvey Kurtzman and Will Elder 237

Playboy on the Scene.......... 241

Ice-cream makers, four lives of a shirt, TR-7 ragtop.

Cover Story

