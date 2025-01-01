Dorothy Stratten, Miss August, 1979

"I'm definitely a sucker for the romantic approach," admits Vancouver-born Dorothy Stratten, a statuesque blonde who also happens to have been a finalist in our Great Playmate Hunt. "Romance is effective for me," she continues, "because I'm a very sensitive person. I can laugh and cry over something in the same moment. Small romantic gestures--like getting flowers at an unexpected moment--really turn me on; but my main romantic daydream is to be up in the mountains with lots of snow on the ground, in some rustic old cabin with a roaring fire, a candlelight dinner for two and, later, wine on the couch by the fire and soft music. I know it sounds old-fashioned, in a way, but I don't care." When she's not concocting romantic scenarios, Dorothy, who recently moved south to sunny Los Angeles from British Columbia, attends an exercise class regularly ("I'm so paranoid about getting fat--it's the most neurotic thing about me"), takes acting lessons ("I'd like to be competent in all types of acting--romance, drama, comedy, even horror"), works as a Bunny at the L.A. Club and writes poetry--romantic poetry, of course. "I think I express myself better in poetic form," Dorothy muses. "I'm basically a very shy person and I often get frustrated trying to express myself verbally, so I'll just write a poem for a friend and communicate my feelings that way. I get my inspirations at the strangest times, though--in the shower, at the dinner table, on a bus. But no matter where I am, I just have to write my thoughts down immediately." Although Dorothy's poetry is not intended for publication, she did consent to let us print the following verse: "The intimate feeling / of your touch / your body / against mine / embraced / and protected. Words are spared / but are not needed / because the message / is felt / mutually. In your absence / my mind is still / on our time spent / but also, / my mind / is on tomorrow / hoping it will be / as the yesterday / we were together / because / I love you."

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Dorothy Stratten

Bust: 36

Waist: 24

Hips: 36

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 123

Sign: Pisces

Birth Date: 2/28/60

Birthplace: Vancouver, B.C.

Goals: To Become a successful actress and do a lot of traveling.

Ture-ons: Life, love, Poetry and little animals.

Turn-offs: Jealous people, oysters, people who don't care about their bodies, wasting time.

Favorite Movies: One fiew over the cuckoo's Nest, Midnight Express, A star Is Born, Silent Movies.

Favorite Tv Shows: Mork & Mindy, Bionic Women, All in the Family, The Gong Show.

Favorite Musicians: Barry Manilow, Janis Ian, Village People

Favorite Book: Lord of the Flies, Love story, Oliver's story, Valley of the Dolls, sunshine

Favorite Foods: Steak, Japanese food, Lesagna.

Secret Dream: To fly to the moon; to be able to hear other people think for a day.