Stay as You Are, an Italian film slated to open shortly in the United States, promises controversy. If the plot, which involves incest, doesn't create a stir, the fine performances by gracefully aging Marcello Mastroianni and newcomer Nastassja Kinski will. Director Alberto Lattuada's tale stars Mastroianni as a 50ish architect romancing an 18-year-old (Kinski) who just might be his daughter. The enigmatic pairing of Kinski with Mastroianni in Stay as You Are sends screen sparks flying. Kinski is a budding new German actress who has been likened to Julie Christie and to a young Ingrid Bergman. We can expect to see more of Nastassja: Director Roman Polanski selected her to play the title role in his forthcoming adaptation of Thomas Hardy's Tess of the D'Urbervilles.