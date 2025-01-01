Turn on Your Brights

Whether it's hot accents of tie and pocket square or shiny shorts for jogging, bright and unusual colorings are making it in menswear again. Prior to this summer, the radical change in the menswear silhouette from broad lapels and fatties to a narrow-lapelled, skinny-tied look with tapered, pleated trousers had necessitated that clothing colors stay relatively safe and subtle. Man, being the conservative creature that he is, is wont to move slowly (and rightly so) when drastically altering the cut and color of what he puts on his back. But now the disco influence is being felt, and flash and fun are finding their way back into fashion. We dig it.