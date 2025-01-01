Address_Copyright_Credit

Playbill .................................................... 3

The World of Playboy ........................................................... 11

Dear Playboy ........................................................... 17

Playboy After Hours .............................................................. 27

Books ........................................................ 32

Theater ...................................................... 34

Music ........................................................ 44

Movies ....................................................... 49

Coming Attractions ........................................................ 57

The Playboy Advisor ............................................................ 59

The Playboy Forum ............................................................. 65

Some tough questions about Airline Safety--editorial ................. 72

Playboy Interview: Pete Rose--candid conversation ........ 77

A blunt, sometimes caustic interview with the self-styled best player in baseball. "Charlie Hustle" talks about stars, managers, his home life, the popularity of drugs in pro sports and, of course, why he deserves every penny he earns.

Fire for Hire--article .......................... James McKinley 110

Professional arsonists are doing big business these days--they may even have "burn as you earn" training schools--but Federal task forces are beginning to smoke them out.

Sex in America: New Orleans--article ....... Peter Ross Range 114

From what we've seen of sex in America, New Orleans may be our most erotic city. Down there sex, like Louisiana hot sauce, is so spicy it brings tears to your eyes.

Claudia Recaptured--pictorial essay ......... Bruce Williamson 118

Since we discovered Claudia Jennings in 1969--and made her Playmate of the Year for 1970--she has become one of the busiest actresses in Hollywood. She's also more beautiful than ever.

Nick Nolte hangs tough--personality ........O'Connell Driscoll 126

It isn't that Hollywood's latest stone jaw is mentally unbalanced; he just acts that way to keep everybody else off balance.

Grooming Hot Lines--modern living ...........William Wilson 128

If you think you're getting the most out of your skin- and hair-care products, wait until you combine them with a pore-opening sauna.

Beauty and The Bench--playboy's playmate of the month ......... 134

Vicki McCarty was a brilliant student in college both here and abroad, and soon she'll be a lawyer. So where does it say in the lawbooks that counsel can't be gorgeous?

Playboy's Party Jokes--humor ................................................ 146

The Top of the Hill--fiction ..............................Irwin Shaw 148

In the second of a three-part excerpt of a new novel, Michael finds a cool, confident woman in a secluded mountain resort who demands that he ski with her for money--and make love to her for pleasure.

Back to Campus--attire ...........................David Platt 151

Before buying a wardrobe for the coming college year, check our annual review of the latest styles for campuswear.

Numbers--humor ...............................Shel Silverstein 156

On a scale of one to ten, this chick was ... well, let Shel tell you.

Girls/Women of the Ivy League--pictorial essay ..............................Jesse Kornbluth 159

We waded into the bastions of intellectual feminist thought and by the time we were finished, everybody's consciousness got raised a little.

Oil: Who needs it?--opinion .......................Richard Rhodes 171

Why are we brown-nosing the OPEC countries for oil, when there are some far more dignified (and workable) substitutes?

The Goldsmith's Wife--ribald classic ............................................... 175

City Stick-ers--food........................Emanuel Greenberg 177

From shish kabob to shashlik, cooking with skewers can make you a master of the exotic dinner.

Playboy's Pigskin Preview--sports ......................Anson Mount 181

America's most trusted sports expert lays his reputation on the line once again with picks for the collegiate grid season.

Playboy's China Parody--humor .....................John Blumenthal 191

Oh, Tse, can you see a Chinese version of Playboy? You can't? Well, take a look. In half an hour, you'll be hungry for more.

Playboy Funnies--humor .............................................. 201

Playboy's Pipeline .................................................. 205

Man & woman, buying new cars, get-rich-quick books.

Playboy Potpourri ........................................................ 246

Playboy On the Scene ..................................................... 275

Jogging aids, fashion mixes that work, Audi's new entry.

In Memoriam ......................................................... 285

Cover Story

We'd dominate the newspaper business if we could do this every day. Fortunately for the daily press, we can't. How could it compete with our ear-reddening interview with Pete Rose, our controversial pictorial of Ivy League coeds or our visit with brainy and beautiful Playmate Vicki McCarty? But though this cover by Executive Art Director Tom Staebler and Senior Art Director Len Willis is appealing, you might not want a daily Playboy; you wouldn't have time to savor one issue before the next landed at your door.

